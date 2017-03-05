More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 4: Landry Shamet #11 of the Wichita State Shockers drives to the basket against Obediah Church #5 of the Missouri State Bears during the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament Semifinals at the Scottrade Center on March 4, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: The Missouri Valley title game goes down today

By Rob DausterMar 5, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds you see below come from.

This post will be updated throughout the day. 

STILL TO PLAY

Penn State at Iowa (RPI: 71, KenPom: 68, first four out), 1:00 p.m.

No. 21 Wichita State (RPI: 42, KenPom: 11, No. 11 seed) at Illinois State (RPI: 31, KenPom: 42, No. 12 seed), 2:00 p.m.

Bryce Alford gets tearful sendoff in No. 3 UCLA’s Senior Night win

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 4: Tanya Alford looks on as her son Bryce Alford #20 of the UCLA Bruins wipes his eyes after being introduced as an outgoing senior in his final game at Pauley Pavilion on March 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. UCLA Bruins won 76-65. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images).
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

LOS ANGELES — Bryce Alford lifted his warmup jersey to wipe his watery eyes. His father and coach, Steve Alford, had tears, too.

The third-ranked Bruins were an emotional mess before the game tipped off on Senior Night. It showed in the early going until they got their act together in the second half to beat Washington State 77-68 on Saturday night for their ninth straight win and a 16-1 finish at home.

“No one really warned me it was going to be like that,” the younger Alford said. “I was not ready for that at all. Kind of got me out of rhythm. The amount of emotion kind of drains you before the game and it’s hard to refocus.”

The Bruins shot 44 percent, a rare struggle this season, and didn’t clamp down until a 14-0 run over the final 10 minutes to earn their 28th victory, tying the 2007-08 team for most in a regular season.

Aaron Holiday scored 16 points, Isaac Hamilton added 14 and Thomas Welsh had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (28-3, 15-3 Pac-12), who played without injured TJ Leaf. He wore a walking boot to protect his sprained left ankle and his No. 22 jersey over a gray hoodie while sitting on the bench.

Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 14 assists to break Gary Payton’s freshman Pac-12 assist record in what many believe was his last game at Pauley Pavilion. The touted freshman is expected to leave early for the NBA draft.

“I just felt for the seniors. They’ve been here the last four years. I’ve been here one year,” Ball said. “So far, I’m not looking back at it. There’s a lot of season left.”

Bryce Alford finished with 13 points and made two 3-pointers, tying Jason Kapono’s school career record with 317.

Charles Callison led the Cougars (13-17, 6-12) with 25 points. Josh Hawkinson added 16 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the school’s career rebounding leader with 1,003.

“We hung with them for three-fourths of the game and we just ran out of energy the last eight minutes,” Hawkinson said. “We just let down our guard and I think that helped them win.”

Hawkinson scored six straight points and Callison hit a 3-pointer that put the Cougars ahead 47-44. The Bruins missed eight of 10 shots during a 4 1/2-minute stretch and trailed 51-50.

Bryce Alford made a 3-pointer to launch the 14-0 run that gave UCLA a 64-51 lead. Ike Anigbogu came up with a big block of WSU’s Robert Franks as he was going in for what appeared to be a wide-open dunk.

“We just missed a lot of our shots,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent said. “If we were to have made half of them, that’s the difference in the game.”

Callison scored 13 of the Cougars’ final 17 points while the Bruins went 3 of 5 from the free throw line in the closing minutes.

The Cougars closed the first half on a 16-9 run to trail 35-34. Alford missed two 3-point attempts, airballing the first one, and Hamilton’s layup at the buzzer was declared no good.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars head into postseason play having lost two in a row and seven of nine and don’t figure to hang around long. They tied for ninth with Stanford in the league standings, but the Cardinal earned the No. 9 seed by virtue of their win over WSU.

UCLA: The Bruins enter next week’s Pac-12 Tournament as the league’s hottest team, but they could run into No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Arizona in Las Vegas. They lost to both teams during the regular season as well as crosstown rival USC.

LEAF’S RETURN

The elder Alford said he expects Leaf to play in the Pac-12 Tournament. By then, the freshman will have had a week’s worth of rest after injuring his ankle last Wednesday against Washington.

SENIOR NIGHT

The court was crowded when the younger Alford was introduced. In addition to his coach-father and mother Tanya, brother Kory, sister Kayla, grandparents Sam and Sharan Alford, his uncle and his girlfriend were on hand. Also bidding farewell to Pauley were seniors Hamilton and Jerrold Smith, who has played a total of 33 minutes in his career.

TRIBUTE

The 1966-67 UCLA team that went 30-0 and won the national championship under coach John Wooden was honored at halftime on its 50th anniversary. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lucius Allen and team captain Mike Warren were on hand. They were part of Wooden’s second undefeated team.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The 10th-seeded Cougars will play Colorado in an opening-round game at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

UCLA: The third-seeded Bruins will play either USC or Washington in the tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

Bracketology: A big day in the Valley

CHAPEL HILL, NC - FEBRUARY 22: Theo Pinson #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a play against the Louisville Cardinals during their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 22, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 5, 2017, 8:27 AM EST

It’s a big day in the Valley.  The Missouri Valley, that is.  Illinois State and Wichita State square off for the MVC championship under the Arch in St. Louis.  The winner punches its dance ticket.  The loser figures to have an anxiously long wait until Selection Sunday.  As of this morning, Wichita State retains its at-large spot in the bracket.  Illinois State is in as the auto bid due to its No. 1 seed in the league tourney.

The questions are easy. The answers not so much.  Both Wichita State and Illinois State have put together outstanding seasons.  Unfortunately, the rest of the MVC was along for the ride; no other team cracked the Top 100 of the RPI.  Which leaves this year’s Selection Committee with an intriguing debate.  How to weigh consistency on the court over a full season versus the opportunities to collect notable wins in a more accomplished conference?  We’ll have to see how it plays out.

UPDATED: March 5, 2017

Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wake Forest vs. USC | South Region
  • Vanderbilt vs. Xavier | West Region
  • Mount St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans | East Region
  • JACKSONVILLE STATE vs. NC Central | Midwest Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

MIDWEST Kansas City                  EAST New York
Tulsa Buffalo
1) Kansas 1) Villanova
16) North Dakota 16) Mt St. Mary’s / New Orleans
8) Northwestern 8) Miami
9) Arkansas 9) Michigan
Milwaukee Orlando
5) Notre Dame 5) West Virginia
12) Illinois State 12) Monmouth
4) Butler 4) Florida
13) Princeton 13) Vermont
Greenville Salt Lake City
6) Maryland 6) Iowa State
11) Mid Tennessee State 11) Syracuse
3) Duke 3) Arizona
14) Bucknell 14) Florida Gulf Coast
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) Creighton 7) Wisconsin
10) Wichita State 10) VCU
2) UCLA 2) Louisville
15) South Dakota 15) Green Bay
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) Gonzaga 1) North Carolina
16) UC-Irvine 16) JACKSONVILLE ST / NC Central
8) South Carolina 8) Dayton
9) Michigan State 9) Marquette
Buffalo Milwaukee
5) Minnesota 5) Cincinnati
12) Nevada 12) UNC-Wilmington
4) Virginia 4) Purdue
13) Akron 13) UT-Arlington
Orlando Tulsa
6) SMU 6) Saint Mary’s
11) Vanderbilt / Xavier 11) Wake Forest / USC
3) Florida State 3) Baylor
14) UNC-Greensboro 14) Winthrop
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) Oklahoma State 7) Virginia Tech
10) Seton Hall 10) Providence
2) Oregon 2) Kentucky
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) Texas-Southern

NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Wichita State, Seton Hall, Syracuse

Last Four IN (at large): Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Xavier, USC

First Four OUT (at large): Kansas State, Rhode Island, Illinois, Iowa

Next four teams OUT (at large): Houston, Georgia, Ole Miss, California

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, Xavier

Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), Green Bay (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), South Dakota (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

No. 5 North Carolina locks up outright ACC title with win over No. 17 Duke

CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 04: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels goes after a loose ball against Frank Jackson #15 of the Duke Blue Devils during their game at the Dean Smith Center on March 4, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 11:19 PM EST

Joel Berry II scored 28 points, Isaiah Hicks added 21 points and nine boards and No. 5 North Carolina finished off their outright ACC regular season title, beating the field by two full games, in a 90-83 win over No. 17 Duke in the Dean Dome on Saturday night.

And with the win, the Tar Heels have just about locked up a No. 1 seed in the south, regardless of how the ACC tournament plays out. It’s not totally safe, not if, say, Louisville beats Duke, UNC and Notre Dame en route to the ACC tournament title, but as long as UNC wins a game or two next week in Brooklyn, they should be just fine.

The biggest story here, however, is that Duke cost themselves a shot at being the No. 4 seed in the ACC tournament, and what that means is that the Blue Devils are going to have to win four games in four days if they want to be the ACC tournament champs. It also means that their beat-up superstar, Grayson Allen, has one less day to try and get his ankle right.

To be frank, it makes me wonder if it’s worth it for Duke to truly make a run at this thing.

Think about it like this: Duke’s season isn’t going to be determined by how they do in the ACC tournament. With the expectations this group had coming into the year, it’s about Final Four and national titles. This is also a team that doesn’t have certain guys practicing due to injuries, and now they’re going to be asked to play 40 minute games on, potentially, four consecutive days?

That’s seems like an unnecessary risk when winning the ACC tournament would very likely require Duke to go through Louisville and North Carolina before they even get to the title game.

It’ll also never play out that way.

Competitiveness has a way of winning out in situations like this.

Anyway, back to Carolina, they sure did make me look smart for calling them the nation’s best team a few weeks ago. When this group has Isaiah Hicks and Theo Pinson healthy, they are very, very good even on the nights that one of Justin Jackson or Berry doesn’t play all that well.

 

Introducing Cinderella: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are headed to the NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Ray Harper of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers calls out instructions during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on December 19, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 10:07 PM EST

Conference: Ohio Valley

Coach: Ray Harper

Record: 20-14, 9-7 (t-4th)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 168
RPI: 169
AP/USA Today: Not ranked

Seeding: A lot of this will depend on just how many upsets there are in the conference tournaments this week, but I can’t see Jacksonville State climbing higher than a No. 15 seed. That said, they do have wins over Belmont and Tulsa, so that matters.

Names you need to know: The strength of this team is in the back court, where Malcolm Drumwright and Greg Tucker carry the load. Those two combined for 39 points in the upset win over No. 1 seed Belmont in the semifinals of the OVC tournament, and combined, they averaged 23.7 points and 6.4 assists.

Stats you need to know: Four. That’s how many national titles that Ray Harper has won in his career, two at the Division II level with Kentucky Wesleyan and two at the NAIA level with Oklahoma City. All told, during his time at those two jobs, he made it to a national title game nine times in 11 seasons. He also has now made the NCAA tournament three times in six seasons as a Division I head coach, all three of which came as an upset-winner of a league tournament. Long story short: the man knows how to win in tournament play.

Big wins, bad losses: Jacksonville State’s best win of the season came against Belmont, who won the OVC regular season title by five games, in impressive fashion. They also own a win at Tulsa, who finished .500 in the AAC this year.

How’d they get here?: After getting picked last in their division in the OVC, the Gamecocks finished 9-7 in the league and were the No. 4 seed in the tournament, but they upset Belmont and then smacked around UT Martin in the league title game.

Outlook: There are two things to like about this team: Ray Harper is coaching them and they have talented guards that have proven they can make plays in big games. But they’re very likely going to end up playing a top 10 team in the first round of the NCAA tournament. I can’t see them pulling off the upset.

How do I know you?: You probably don’t. The school has sent a few football players to the NFL, but this is the first time, since their move to the Division I level, that the Gamecocks have been relevant.

So congrats for that.

VIDEO: Jackson Donahue’s game-winner means Penn will play Ivy League tourney at home

screen-shot-2017-03-04-at-9-31-59-pm
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 9:33 PM EST

Jackson Donahue hit the biggest shot of his life on Saturday night.

With less than 10 seconds left, Donahue buried a three that would give Penn a 75-72 win over Harvard, meaning that the Quakers clinched the No. 4 seed in the inaugural Ivy League tournament next weekend:

Penn is 6-8 on the season and will play 14-0 Princeton in the opener.

Why is this so relevant?

Because the Ivy tournament is being played in the Palestra, which also just so happens to be where Penn plays their home games.

Have fun with that, Tiger fans.