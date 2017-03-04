SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Kentucky claims the SEC title; bubble comes more into focus

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Kentucky claimed the outright SEC regular-season title with a comeback win over Texas A&M. We’ve seen Wildcat comebacks fueled by freshman guards before, but this time it wasn’t Malik Monk. More on this one here.

The ACC saw two ranked teams go at it as No. 8 Louisville outlasted No. 19 Notre Dame to avenge a loss to the Irish earlier this season. Nobody seems to be talking about the Cardinals with regards to the national title picture — even though they might be a No. 2 seed — as I examine that a bit more here.

The bubble picture also became a bit clearer on Saturday as teams like Illinois, California and Georgia all suffered losses in must-win scenarios.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Vanderbilt scored a huge win over No. 12 Florida as the Commodores now own an impressive season sweep of the Gators. CBT’s Rob Dauster goes into more detail about Vandy’s fascinating bubble profile.

Seton Hall also did plenty to enhance its NCAA tournament cause with a road win at Butler in Big East play. Desi Rodriguez had 21 points to pace the Pirates while double-double machine Angel Delgado had 20 points and 16 rebounds. Dauster has more on Seton Hall punching their ticket here.

You can get all of the details about how the bubble currently looks in Saturday’s Bubble Banter.

STARRED

Melo Trimble, Maryland: This wasn’t the best outing we’ll see from the junior this season, as he only finished with 16 points and six rebounds. But Trimble nailed the game-winning three-pointer to lift Maryland over Michigan State as it was the fifth time this season that Trimble has scored Maryland’s game-winning points in the final 30 seconds. He remains one of the nation’s premier clutch players.

Keith Braxton, St. Francis (PA): The freshman scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but more importantly, Braxton kept St. Francis’ NCAA tournament hopes alive by hitting the buzzer-beater for the win in the NEC tournament semifinals. Braxton’s heavily-contested prayer was answered as the Red Flash beat Wagner on the road and advanced to the NEC tournament title game.

Andrew White III, Syracuse: When you celebrate Senior Day with 40 points in a win, then you’re doing it right. That’s exactly what White did on Saturday as the Orange blew out Georgia Tech. White was 8-for-9 from three-point range and 12-for-16 from the field overall.

REST OF THE TOP 25

Villanova closed out the regular season with an easy Big East road win at Georgetown . The No. 2 Wildcats had 21 points from Josh Hart and 19 points from Kris Jenkins in the win.

closed out the regular season with an easy Big East road win at . The No. 2 Wildcats had 21 points from Josh Hart and 19 points from Kris Jenkins in the win. Rivalry win for No. 7 Arizona on the road at Arizona State . Allonzo Trier led the Wildcats with 19 points.

on the road at . Allonzo Trier led the Wildcats with 19 points. Picking up a Big 12 road win was No. 11 Baylor as the Bears outlasted Texas. Johnathan Motley added to his All-American case with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

as the Bears outlasted Texas. Johnathan Motley added to his All-American case with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Huge win for No. 14 SMU as the destroyed Memphis for an AAC home win. On Senior Day, Sterling Brown led the Mustangs with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

as the destroyed for an AAC home win. On Senior Day, Sterling Brown led the Mustangs with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Good home win in the ACC for No. 15 Florida State as they won despite a late push from No. 25 Miami . Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles with 23 points.

as they won despite a late push from . Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles with 23 points. Easy win for No. 23 Virginia as the Cavaliers cruised an ACC home win over Pitt. London Perrantes finished with 22 points while Ty Jerome added 13 points.

NOTABLE