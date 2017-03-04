March Madness 2017: SEC Tournament bracket set, Kentucky-Florida likely

The SEC tournament got some luck with Florida and Kentucky ending up on the opposite sides of the bracket, meaning that the two best teams in the league likely won’t meet until the final. What will be interesting, however, are the SEC’s bubble teams. Vanderbilt and Georgia actually got pretty favorable brackets if they’re going to put together a run that would garner them enough wins to get an at-large bid.
VIDEO: Reggie Upshaw surprised by his brother on senior night
Middle Tennessee won its seventh-straight game Saturday to finish the regular season 17-1 in winning the Conference USA title, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening for the Blue Raiders.
During senior night ceremonies, Blue Raiders senior Reggie Upshaw was surprised by his brother Gage, an Air Force Academy cadet, bringing him to tears.
The Blue Raiders defeated FAU, 93-59, while Upshaw had 11 points and 10 rebounds. They open conference tournament play Thursday against either Western Kentucky or UTSA.
Introducing Cinderella: The FGCU Eagles are headed to the NCAA tournament
Conference: Atlantic Sun
Coach: Joe Dooley
Record: 26-7, 12-2 (1st)
Ratings and Rankings:
– Kenpom: 112
– RPI: 91
– AP/USA Today: N/A
Seeding: FGCU’s RPI and a win over UT Arlington might be enough to get FGCU up to the 14 seed line.
Names you need to know: UCF transfer Brandon Goodwin is the best player on FGCU. He leads the team is scoring (18.2 points) and assists (3.9 apg) and is second in rebounding (4.7 rpg). But there is talent up and down this roster. Zach Johnson and Christian Terrell are both talented guards, Demetris Morant and Marc-Eddy Norelia are the kind of long, lanky athletes you expect out of a #DunkCity team, and Rayjon Tucker might be the best athlete in college basketball.
Stats you need to know: FGCU’s reputation is as an uptempo, run-and-gun team, but that’s not really who they are this season. They rank 296th in tempo and 224th in three-point shooting, but they pound the offensive glass and thrive on their ability to get the ball into the paint, off the bounce or off of a post touch.
Big wins, bad losses: FGCU’s best win on the season came against another mid-major powerhouse in UT Arlington. It’s their only top 100 RPI win on the season. The Eagles do have some bad losses, however, falling to the likes of Georgia Southern, Lipscomb and South Carolina Upstate at home.
How’d they get here?: FGCU steamrolled their way through the Atlantic Sun tournament, taking down a North Florida team that was led by Dallas Moore, the best player in the conference, in the title game.
Outlook: I’m wary of picking teams to upset top three seeds in the NCAA tournament when they struggle to shoot the three because, as you’ll hear a million times over the course of the next month, that’s the great equalizer. But I will say this: FGCU has been to the tournament in three of the last five years, they won’t be overwhelmed by the moment and they have enough guys on their roster that played high-major basketball before that they should know what to expect against a team from a bigger league. Stranger things have happened.
How do I know you?: Well … this:
POSTERIZED: FGCU’s Rayjon Tucker knocks out shot clock with this thunderous dunk
#DunkCity, indeed:
Yeah, we’re going to need more angles of that:
Introducing Cinderella: The Wichita State Shockers Are Headed To The NCAA Tournament
Conference: Missouri Valley
Coach: Gregg Marshall
Record: 30-4, 17-1 (T-1)
Ratings and Rankings:
– Kenpom: 11
– RPI: 37
– AP/USA Today: 21/22
Seeding: The title of this article invokes Cinderella, but given Wichita State’s track record and strength, they don’t exactly fit that role. The Shockers’ resume also makes for a difficult seeding proposition for the committee because predictive measures – KenPom and Sagarin – love them while the RPI is more lukewarm. Look for the committee to split the difference and put the Shockers somewhere in the 7-10 range.
Names you need to know: Markis McDuffie, Landry Shamet and Darral Willis all average double figures while Conner Frankamp, a Kansas transfer, is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. The stalwarts of Wichita State’s rise from mid-major program to national relevance like Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet may be gone, but the talent – and coach – is still in place to make the Shockers a formidable threat this month.
Stats you need to know: Wichita State is shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range, which ranks sixth in the country. They’ve got four players shooting 38 percent or better on at least 65 3-point attempts this season. The Shockers are no slouches on defense either as they’re holding opponents to an effective field goal percentage of 44.2.
Big wins, bad losses: Here’s the problem for Wichita State. Most are pretty sure they’re pretty good, but looking solely at the W/L resume makes that murky. The Shockers will likely only have a win over an NCAA tournament participant if Illinois State, the team they beat in the MVC title game and split the regular season league championship with, gets an at-large bid. Wichita State’s losses have all been respectable, coming against Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and the Redbirds.
How’d they get here?: Unlike last year when the Shockers didn’t make the MVC tourney final, Wichita State had no problem earning the league’s autobid. They beat Bradley by 26, Missouri State by 15 and Illinois State by 20 in the title game.
Outlook: Wichita State is no Cinderella, even if they hail from a league that often produces them. This is a bona fide high-major program that plays in a mid-major league. The Shockers may have a difficult path, especially if they get slotted on that 8/9 line with a date against a top seed in Round 2, but they’ve got the talent and pedigree to make another multi-win appearance in the NCAA tournament.
How do I know you?: The Shockers have made the NCAA tournament every year since 2012, famously making the Final Four in 2013 and entering the Big Dance in 2014 undefeated, making them as recognizable a program outside the country’s biggest conferences as any.
Missouri asks head coach Kim Anderson to step down
Kim Anderson has been asked to step down as the head coach at Missouri.
“This decision has been very difficult for me personally because of the tremendous respect I have for Kim,” Missouri AD Jim Sterk said in a statement. “I know how hard he and his staff have worked to turn the program around over the last three years, however, the lack of on-court success has resulted in a significant drop in interest surrounding our program, and we could not afford for that to continue another year.”
He is expected to coach the team during the SEC tournament.
This decision is not much of a surprise, as Anderson’s Missouri teams have not had any success in his three seasons at the helm. They lost at least 20 games every year, including a 7-23 mark in 2016-17. Anderson is 26-67 and 8-46 in the SEC in his three years with the Tigers, and he never won a road game as the Missouri head coach. Anderson inherited NCAA violations stemming from the Frank Haith era, as his program was docked two scholarships and two official visits during his tenure. There is currently an ongoing investigation into academic fraud among a number of sports on the campus.
Missouri has already started in on the process of finding a replacement for Anderson, and they will be hiring Daniel Parker’s search firm, according to sources.
The obvious target for the Tigers is California head coach Cuonzo Martin. Martin is a native of Saint Louis that had quite a bit of success at Missouri State before taking over at Tennessee. Another name that will be tied to the Missouri opening is Lorenzo Romar, the head coach at Washington Romar is the godfather of Michael Porter Jr., a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. Porter’s father was hired by Romar as an assistant coach this season, and prior to moving to Seattle, the family had spent years in Columbia, Missouri. Porter Jr.’s aunt, Robin Pingeton, is the head coach of the Missouri women’s team, and the two eldest children in the Porter family play on the Missouri women’s team.
Missouri is an interesting job. There is a talent base to recruit from — Otto Porter, Michael Porter Jr., Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Roosevelt Jones, Alec Burks, Patrick McCaw and Ben McLemore are all from Missouri — and there is a fan base there that cares about basketball. It’s also in the SEC, a league where finishing in the top three is never all that far away. That could be enough to draw the interest people currently at another job: Baylor’s Scott Drew, Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams and USC’s Andy Enfield are among the names that sources have linked to Missouri. Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood, who has the Cowboys headed to the NCAA tournament, is another interesting name, mainly because he’s severely underpaid by OSU.