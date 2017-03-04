More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 22: Head coach John Thompson III of the Georgetown Hoyas draws up a play with Reggie Cameron II #5 and Jonathan Mulmore #2 against the Xavier Musketeers during the second half at Cintas Center on January 22, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Xavier defeated Georgetown 86-75. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Georgetown’s Thompson doesn’t answer questions about mounting pressure on program

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 6:54 PM EST

It isn’t much fun being Georgetown head coach John Thompson III these days.

Georgetown has now lost five in a row and seven of their last eight. They’re going to finish the regular season under .500 for the second straight year and miss the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons. They lost at home to DePaul during this recent slide. The next game, they lost at St. John’s when there were Fire JT3 banners all over Madison Square Garden.

And that’s hardly the first time the fans have voiced their displeasure with the current regime. The “Fire Thompson” chants showed up all the way back in mid-November in Georgetown’s home loss to Arkansas State.

Then there was the story on ESPN this week that anonymously quoted four former Georgetown players that believe it’s time for a change in leadership in the program.

Which brings us to today.

After a blowout home loss against Villanova, Thompson was asked about external pressure distracting the team and, well, he wasn’t given a chance to answer the question:

And while JT3 won’t be answering questions publicly, there are questions that he’s going to have to answer privately.

Georgetown, too.

Because the bottom-line is this: The Hoya program is in as bad of shape as it’s been in since John Thompson Jr. took over and built the little private school in the richest part of Washington D.C. into a national title contender. And ‘Big Coach’ still lords over that program. He’s in every press conference after sitting on the baseline at every game. He’s friends with all the decision makers at the university, and the school just opened up the Thompson Center in October, a $64 million renovation to their on-campus practice facility, one that features a huge statue of Big Coach as soon as you walk in the front door.

At just about any other program, the level of fan apathy and lack of success would very likely lead to a change.

But at Georgetown, the son of the man that built that program will probably leave only when he decides that it is time to go.

And based on today’s four-minute postgame press conference, we probably won’t be getting an answer on when that will be any time soon.

VIDEO: No. 9 seed Youngstown State upsets No. 1 seed Oakland at buzzer in Horizon quarters

screen-shot-2017-03-04-at-7-41-55-pm
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 7:43 PM EST

Youngstown State snuck past the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League quarterfinals when they knocked off Oakland at the buzzer, 81-80, on this play:

Cameron Morse, who had 34 points, seven boards and four assists before this play, found Jon Kauffman, who finished with 22 points and 10 boards on the night, for a WIDE OPEN layup at the buzzer.

Which begs the question … what in the world is Oakland doing?

I want to credit the Penguins for a great playcall but that’s really hard to do with the way Oakland defended here. There are 3.3 seconds left. Why are four guys running at the ball-handler?

We do need to give credit to Morse, however. That’s a heads-up play knowing how much time he had left and getting the pass there for the win.

No. 15 Florida State earns second seed in ACC Tournament

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 28: Head coach Leonard Hamilton of the Florida State Seminoles reacts as he watches on against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 28, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 7:40 PM EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Dwayne Bacon scored 23 points, Jarquez Smith added 11 and No. 15 Florida State clinched a double bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 66-57 victory over No. 25 Miami on Saturday.

The Seminoles (24-7, 12-6) will be the second seed for the tournament, which begins Tuesday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. It is their highest seeding since they were second in 1993. Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame are tied for second but the Seminoles have the higher seed based on a better combined record over the Irish and Cardinals.

The win also gives Florida State its first unbeaten home season since 1977-76. It is 18-0 at the Tucker Center and has won 21 straight dating to last season.

Davon Reed led the Hurricanes (20-10, 10-8) with 22 points and Bruce Brown had 10.

The first half saw five ties and nine lead changes as Florida State led 37-34 at halftime.

Reed started the second half with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 37 before FSU went on a 12-3 run to take control. Smith, who was one of two seniors playing his final home game, had five points during the run.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes are still looking for their first March win over a ranked team in Jim Larranaga’s six years as coach. The loss to FSU dropped them to 0-7.

Florida State: The Seminoles have won both regular-season games against Miami for the fifth time in ACC play and first time since 2011.

UP NEXT

Miami: ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

Florida State: ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

 

No. 14 SMU overwhelms Memphis 103-62 for outright AAC title

BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Tim Jankovich of the SMU Mustangs shouts instructions during first half action against the Boise State Broncos on November 30, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

DALLAS — Sterling Brown had 26 points and 10 rebounds in his final home game for No. 14 SMU, and the Mustangs clinched the outright American Athletic Conference title with a 103-62 victory over Memphis on Saturday.

Brown, one of three seniors playing their Moody Coliseum finale, was part of his school-record 106th victory as the Mustangs (27-4, 17-1) won their second conference title in three seasons.

Brown had a long inbounds pass to Semi Ojeleye for a breakaway one-handed dunk and hit consecutive 3-pointers in an early 15-2 run that put SMU in control of the game.

Ojeleye, coming off a 9-of-9 shooting game Thursday, made his first three shots on the way to 19 points while finishing 5 of 6 with three 3-pointers. Ben Moore, another senior, had 16 points.

Keon Clergeot had 14 points, while Dedric Lawson had 13 and Jeremiah Martin 12 for Memphis (19-12, 9-9), which trailed by as many as 48 points in the second half.

SMU takes a 13-game winning streak into next week’s AAC Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut as the top seed, and then back to the NCAA Tournament after being banned from all postseason play last season.

The Mustangs celebrated with confetti and streamers after the finale at Moody, where they won all 18 games this season and have won 22 in a row.

The crowd included former President George W. Bush, a frequent attender, along with Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle and Larry Brown, the Hall of Fame coach who led SMU’s impressive turnaround the past four seasons before unexpectedly leaving the job last summer when unable to come to terms on a new contract.

With two-time American Athletic Conference player of the year Nic Moore and AAC top sixth man Markus Kennedy, SMU won 25 games last season but couldn’t advance to the postseason again in their senior seasons because of NCAA penalties from a September 2015 ruling involving a case of academic fraud under Brown.

While the postseason ban was for only one year, the Mustangs are still short-handed because of scholarship reductions that extend past this season. They played several games this season with only six available scholarship players.

Jonathan Wilfong, a walk-on senior who started for only the second time in his 52 career games, had a nifty pass to Moore that broke the game’s only tie, which was 4-4. That was also the first of 10 consecutive SMU points in less than 2 1/2 minutes.

When Wilfong hit a jumper with just over 6 minutes left for his first points, the Mustangs led 87-44 and the crowd erupted.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers were off to an 18-7 start in their first season under Tubby Smith, but have lost five of their last six games.

SMU: While the Mustangs put up a lot of points, they are one of the nation’s top defensive teams — allowing only 59 points a game. They have held 22 of their last 24 opponents to 66 points or less. … SMU shot 61 percent (34 of 56), including 14 of 28 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Tigers wait until rest of AAC regular season games played Sunday to find out if they will be seeded fifth or better to avoid a first-round game in the tournament.

SMU: Quarterfinal game in the AAC tournament Friday against East Carolina or Temple.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

NCAA rules Hawaii eligible for 2017 postseason

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 25: Brocke Stepteau #2 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors drives to the basket during the first half of the Diamond Head Classic NCAA college basketball game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Stan Sheriff Center on December 25, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 4, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

Hawaii will be eligible to participate in the 2017 postseason following an announcement from the NCAA late this week.

Originally banned from postseason play in 2017 from a committee on infractions ruling in 2015, the Rainbow Warriors will now be able to defend its Big West Conference Tournament title after they won the event and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season.

The Rainbow Warriors replaced all five starters from last season’s team that upset Cal in the first round and advanced to the Round of 32 but they are 14-14 entering their regular-season finale on Saturday as their season gets a new life.

Besides being allowed back in the postseason, the school’s probationary period has been reduced from three years to two and will now end in Dec. 2017. The school’s scholarship penalty of two per year was also reduced to one the next two years.

Motley leads No. 11 Baylor past Texas 75-64

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 4: King McClure #22 of the Baylor Bears drives around Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center on March 4, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 7:25 PM EST

AUSTIN, Texas — Johnathan Motley had 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 11 Baylor defeat Texas 75-64 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10 Motley also had a big game in a victory against Texas earlier in the season with 32 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

Jake Lindsey added 16 points as Baylor (25-6, 12-6) matched school records for total victories and Big 12 wins. King McClure scored 12 points.

Jarrett Allen, a 6-11 freshman, had 20 points and nine rebounds for Texas (10-21, 4-14), which has lost seven straight games. Shaq Cleare added 14 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Jones had 12 points and seven assists.

Texas trailed by 16 points with 2 minutes left in the first half, but the Longhorns had sliced the deficit to five less 3 minutes into the second half on a basket by Allen inside.

The Longhorns maneuvered no closer than that, and Baylor increased its lead to 15 with a 3-pointer by Lindsey with 5:39 left.

Baylor led 40-29 at halftime. Neither team made a 3-point basket during the first 8 minutes of the game. Then Baylor hit six of them in the next 10 minutes, three by Wendell Mitchell, a reserve guard who had made six all season in 24 attempts.

The Bears converted 10 Texas turnovers into 14 points during the period.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Starting point guard Manu Lecomte — the Bears’ second-leading scorer — missed his second straight game while recovering from a sprained ankle, a precautionary measure, according to a team spokesman. . The Bears once had a long string of futility against Texas, losing 24 straight games between 1999-2009. But Baylor is 13-7 against Texas since snapping the losing streak at the 2009 Big 12 Tournament.

Texas: The Longhorns finished the regular season with their worst Big 12 record since the conference began competition in 1996-97. They were 6-10 in 1997-98. Texas finished 0-11 in true road games this season, failing to win one for the first time since 1983. The Longhorns are 0-3 in neutral site games with another chance next week at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The last time they failed to win on the road or at a neutral site was in 1909, when they finished 6-3 and played all nine games at home.

UP NEXT

Baylor is at the Big 12 Tournament beginning Thursday in Kansas City. The Bears, seeded No. 3, have a first-round bye and then meet No. 6 Kansas State.

Texas begins the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. The Longhorns, seeded No. 10, do not have a first-round bye. They face No. 7 Texas Tech.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.