Frank Mason, Josh Hart among final 15 Wooden Award Finalists

The Wooden Award announced its 15 finalists for the 2016-17 season on Saturday.
Cutting the list from 20 to 15 players, this will be the final group that voters pick from as they decide college basketball’s best player.
Players who have won this award the past few years include Buddy Hield (Oklahoma), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin) and Doug McDermott).
Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon, North Carolina’s Joel Berry II, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene and Maryland’s Melo Trimble were left off the final cut from the previous list.
CBT’s Rob Dauster has been keeping up with Player of the Year Power Rankings all season long and has offered valuable insights into the race every week.
Here is the full list of 15 finalists.
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Height
|Class
|Position
|Lonzo Ball
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|6-6
|Fr.
|G
|Dillon Brooks
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|6-7
|Jr.
|F
|Bonzie Colson
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|6-5
|Jr.
|F
|Markelle Fultz
|Washington
|Pac-12
|6-4
|Fr.
|G
|Ethan Happ
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|6-10
|Soph.
|F
|Josh Hart
|Villanova
|Big East
|6-5
|Sr.
|G
|Josh Jackson
|Kansas
|Big 12
|6-8
|Fr.
|G
|Justin Jackson
|North Carolina
|ACC
|6-8
|Jr.
|F/G
|Luke Kennard
|Duke
|ACC
|6-6
|Soph.
|G
|Lauri Markkanen
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|7-0
|Fr.
|F
|Frank Mason III
|Kansas
|Big 12
|5-11
|Sr.
|G
|Malik Monk
|Kentucky
|SEC
|6-3
|Fr.
|G
|Johnathan Motley
|Baylor
|Big 12
|6-10
|Jr.
|F
|Caleb Swanigan
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|6-9
|Soph.
|F
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|6-3
|Jr.
|G