INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 10: Head coach John Groce of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Illinois defeated Iowa 68-66. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: Bids will be earned, and lost, today

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. That is where the seeds you see below come from. 

This post will be updated throughout the day.

STILL TO PLAY

Illinois (RPI: 56, KenPom: 65, play-in game) at Rutgers, 12:00 p.m.

Providence (RPI: 55, KenPom: 55, No. 10 seed) at St. John’s, 12:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State (RPI: 59, KenPom: 35, first four out), 1:00 p.m.

Georgia (RPI: 49, KenPom: 52, next four out) at Arkansas, 2:00 p.m.

No. 12 Florida at Vanderbilt (RPI: 48, KenPom: 42, next four out), 2:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 53, KenPom: 54, first four out) at Colorado, 2:00 p.m.

George Mason at VCU (RPI: 24, KenPom: 47, No. 10 seed), 2:00 p.m.

Xavier (RPI: 32, KenPom: 46, No. 11 seed) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.

Seton Hall (RPI: 50, KenPom: 57, play-in game) at No. 13 Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette (RPI: 57, KenPom: 30, No. 9 seed), 2:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 45, No. 12 seed), 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech (RPI: 91, KenPom: 77, first four out) at Syracuse (RPI: 79, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed), 4:00 p.m.

Wake Forest (RPI: 38, KenPom: 31, play-in game) at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island (RPI: 41, KenPom: 48, first four out), 6:00 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 39, KenPom: 53, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Missouri State vs. No. 21 Wichita State (RPI: 43, KenPom: 10, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Washington at USC (RPI: 35, KenPom: 64, play-in game), 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Kentucky rallies to take down Texas A&M

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats talks with Malik Monk #5, De'Aaron Fox #0, and Wenyen Gabriel #32 in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 4, 2017, 2:13 PM EST

Kentucky looked like they might get blown out after a sluggish start but the No. 9 Wildcats rallied on Saturday for a 71-63 SEC road win over Texas A&M. The win helped Kentucky capture the outright SEC regular-season title.

Trailing 16-2 to start the game, the Wildcats once again got off to a slow start but they were able to overcome the deficit with a balanced effort.

The Wildcats (26-5, 16-2) have found themselves in compromising situations before during this season and freshman guard Malik Monk’s ability to turn into a supernova and score double-figure points in the blink of an eye has helped Kentucky rally when they were behind.

That version of Monk never showed up on Saturday

Monk only finished with six points on 2-for-10 shooting as he couldn’t get going on offense. So Kentucky, instead, relied on their defense and a balanced offensive effort to climb back into the game as they were able to establish control for the second half.

Freshman point guard De’Aaron Fox paced Kentucky with 19 points — 15 of which came in the second half — as he did a nice job of attacking the basket and staying aggressive on offense. Bam Adebayo (13 points) and Derek Willis (11 points) also finished in double-figures for the Wildcats. Kentucky only finished 29 percent (7-for-24) from three-point range, but with a slower tempo that minimized possessions, it didn’t hurt them as much as a typical game.

Texas A&M (16-14, 8-10) got off to a strong start when they were able to get things done on the interior but their lack of perimeter shooting really hurt them in the end. The Aggies were only 5-for-18 from the perimeter (27 percent) as they couldn’t get much going after the hot start.

Guard Admon Gilder finished with a team-high 22 points while Robert Williams was another bright spot for Texas A&M with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

POSTERIZED: Malik Monk catching lobs in traffic is worth watching

screen-shot-2017-03-04-at-12-53-46-pm
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

No. 9 Kentucky dug themselves another huge hole on Saturday afternoon, trailing Texas A&M 16-2 just seven minutes into the game.

The Wildcats made a run to take the lead at the half, thanks, in large part, to the play of Dominique Hawkins.

Malik Monk struggled in the first half once again, but he did have the highlight of the first half:

Frank Mason, Josh Hart among final 15 Wooden Award Finalists

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 04: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks goes up for a shot past Monte Morris #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones on February 4, 2017 at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 4, 2017, 12:15 PM EST

The Wooden Award announced its 15 finalists for the 2016-17 season on Saturday.

Cutting the list from 20 to 15 players, this will be the final group that voters pick from as they decide college basketball’s best player.

Players who have won this award the past few years include Buddy Hield (Oklahoma), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin) and Doug McDermott).

Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon, North Carolina’s Joel Berry II, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene and Maryland’s Melo Trimble were left off the final cut from the previous list.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has been keeping up with Player of the Year Power Rankings all season long and has offered valuable insights into the race every week.

Here is the full list of 15 finalists.

Name School Conference Height Class Position
Lonzo Ball UCLA Pac-12 6-6 Fr. G
Dillon Brooks Oregon Pac-12 6-7 Jr. F
Bonzie Colson Notre Dame ACC 6-5 Jr. F
Markelle Fultz Washington Pac-12 6-4 Fr. G
Ethan Happ Wisconsin Big Ten 6-10 Soph. F
Josh Hart Villanova Big East 6-5 Sr. G
Josh Jackson Kansas Big 12 6-8 Fr. G
Justin Jackson North Carolina ACC 6-8 Jr. F/G
Luke Kennard Duke ACC 6-6 Soph. G
Lauri Markkanen Arizona Pac-12 7-0 Fr. F
Frank Mason III Kansas Big 12 5-11 Sr. G
Malik Monk Kentucky SEC 6-3 Fr. G
Johnathan Motley Baylor Big 12 6-10 Jr. F
Caleb Swanigan Purdue Big Ten 6-9 Soph. F
Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga WCC 6-3 Jr. G

Miles scores 23, No. 10 WVU beats No. 24 Iowa State 87-76

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts against the Temple Owls in the second half during the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 9:44 PM EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Daxter Miles Jr. tied a career high with 23 points to lead No. 10 West Virginia to an 87-76 victory over No. 24 Iowa State on Friday night.

Nathan Adrian added 16 points for the Mountaineers (24-7, 12-6 Big 12), who clinched the second seed in next week’s conference tournament behind top-ranked Kansas.

Iowa State (20-10, 12-6) can earn the third seed if No. 11 Baylor loses at Texas on Saturday.

Naz Mitrou-Long led the Cyclones with 22 points. Monte Morris and Deonte Burton scored 17 apiece, and Matt Thomas had 16.

Miles scored 16 of his team’s 18 points during an eight-minute stretch spanning both halves.

Iowa State has relied on some strong 3-point shooting during a solid stretch in February, and that held true against the Mountaineers. But its accuracy was shoddy from other parts of the court.

Illinois State sets blocked shot mark in MVC win over Aces

ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 7: Paris Lee #1 of the Illinois State Redbirds picks up a loose ball against Shaquille Morris #24 of the Wichita State Shockers during the MVC Basketball Tournament Semifinals at the Scottrade Center on March 7, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

ST. LOUIS (AP) Deontae Hawkins scored 19 points, Keyshawn Evans had 16 and Illinois State set a program record on Friday with its 26th win, beating Evansville 80-69 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Paris Lee added 13 points with seven assists and DJ Clayton had 12 points for the Redbirds (26-5), who blocked a tournament and school record 14 shots. Hawkins, Phil Fayne and Daouda Ndiaye had four blocks apiece.

The Redbirds face the Loyola-Southern Illinois winner in a semifinal on Saturday.

Illinois State, the top seed, shot 51 percent (27 of 53), had five more 3-pointers and was plus-six at the foul line but didn’t put away the Purple Aces (16-17) until they made 7 of 8 free throws in the closing minute.

Jaylon Brown, who had 24 points, scored four points and Christian Benzon had a layup as Evansville quickly cut a 10-point deficit down to 73-69 with less than a minute to play. But the Redbirds made their free throws and the Purple Aces missed their last two shots.

Benzon had 11 points and 10 rebounds and David Howard scored 14 points for Evansville.