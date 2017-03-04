Bubble Banter: Bids will be earned, and lost, today

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. That is where the seeds you see below come from.
This post will be updated throughout the day.
STILL TO PLAY
Illinois (RPI: 56, KenPom: 65, play-in game) at Rutgers, 12:00 p.m.
Providence (RPI: 55, KenPom: 55, No. 10 seed) at St. John’s, 12:00 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas State (RPI: 59, KenPom: 35, first four out), 1:00 p.m.
Georgia (RPI: 49, KenPom: 52, next four out) at Arkansas, 2:00 p.m.
No. 12 Florida at Vanderbilt (RPI: 48, KenPom: 42, next four out), 2:00 p.m.
Cal (RPI: 53, KenPom: 54, first four out) at Colorado, 2:00 p.m.
George Mason at VCU (RPI: 24, KenPom: 47, No. 10 seed), 2:00 p.m.
Xavier (RPI: 32, KenPom: 46, No. 11 seed) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.
Seton Hall (RPI: 50, KenPom: 57, play-in game) at No. 13 Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette (RPI: 57, KenPom: 30, No. 9 seed), 2:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 45, No. 12 seed), 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech (RPI: 91, KenPom: 77, first four out) at Syracuse (RPI: 79, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed), 4:00 p.m.
Wake Forest (RPI: 38, KenPom: 31, play-in game) at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island (RPI: 41, KenPom: 48, first four out), 6:00 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 39, KenPom: 53, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Missouri State vs. No. 21 Wichita State (RPI: 43, KenPom: 10, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Washington at USC (RPI: 35, KenPom: 64, play-in game), 6:30 p.m.