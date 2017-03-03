More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake, in Des Moines, Iowa. At this time of year college basketball coaches often sound like political candidates looking for votes as they tout their teams' NCAA tournament worthiness. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Weekend Preview: The five storylines you need to track

By Rob DausterMar 3, 2017, 2:03 PM EST

1. Missouri Valley Conference tournament: Without question, this is the mid-major tournament that has the most on the line. Everyone probably knows the details by now: Wichita State and Illinois State, two teams with a combined nine losses between them, are sitting squarely on the bubble. Neither of them can afford a loss to anyone other than each other in this event and still have a real shot at getting themselves into the NCAA tournament.

And even if they both make it to the finals of the event, there is going to be a sweat on Selection Sunday as they wait to hear from the Selection Committee on whether or not they made the cut. The Shockers are probably in a better spot because of their lack of bad losses, but no matter who ends up missing out on the automatic bid, it’s going to be a long, long, LONG week of waiting, watching the bubble teams in the power conferences start stacking up wins.

By Sunday afternoon at 4 pm ET, we’ll know which of those two teams is going to be stressing.

2. The MVC is one of four tickets that will be punched this weekend: On Saturday night, the Ohio Valley Conference, home of the heavily-favored Belmont Bruins, will play their conference tournament and give us our first automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Sunday features three league tournament title games: The Missouri Valley (2 p.m., CBS), the Big South (1 p.m., ESPN) and the Atlantic Sun, which is already set (North Florida vs. Florida-Gulf Coast, 3 p.m., ESPN).

3. Last gasp bubble games: This is the final weekend of the regular season for the teams at the top of the sport, meaning that this will be the final chance for those bubble teams to be able to land a win that could keep them from having to make a run in their league tournament in order to secure a bid. Perhaps the most notable game this weekend for a bubble team will be Seton Hall, who right now appears to be right on the cut line. They play at No. 13 Butler on Saturday, a win that would almost assuredly get the Pirates back to the NCAA tournament. Vanderbilt missed out on their big win on Tuesday night, blowing a 19-point lead at Kentucky, but they turn around this weekend and host Florida. That win won’t carry quite as much weight, but it will put them in a much better position than they are in right now.

Georgia will have a chance to get on the right side of the bubble with a win at Arkansas, who still probably needs to win one more game to really feel safe about their chances. Cal cannot afford to lose at Colorado, not after getting worked over by Utah on Thursday night. Xavier has lost six straight games and is somehow on the bubble on March 3rd after being ranked midway through February. Losing at DePaul would likely put them out of the tournament. And then there is Georgia Tech at Syracuse, a game that both programs really cannot afford to lose.

4. The ACC showdowns: There are three really awesome games at the top of the ACC this weekend. No. 25 Miami heads out on the road to take on in-state rival No. 15 Florida State and No. 19 Notre Dame looks to keep their place all alone in second place in the ACC by winning at No. 8 Louisville, but easily the most exciting game of the weekend is the best rivalry in the sport: No. 17 Duke at No. 5 North Carolina. We take a good, long look at this game right here.

5. This weekend is when the coaching carousel really gets started: This is the week when seasons start coming to an end, which means this is the week when programs that have coaches sitting on the hot seat will start to make changes. At the upper levels of the sport, there is the chance that this could end up being a pretty wild carousel. With the potential for quality jobs opening up and the chance that those jobs could be filled by some big names, reporters are buckling in for what should be a wild ride.

But there will also be changes made at the lower levels of the sport, and those are just as wild to try and track. Over the course of the next two weeks, don’t be surprised to hear about roughly 40 head coaches losing their jobs, and have fun tracking the movement that creates amongst the coaching ranks.

CBT Podcast: ESPN’s Adam Amin on his broadcasting career, Mack Brown bromance and Kanye

screen-shot-2017-03-03-at-2-11-04-pm
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2017, 2:13 PM EST

One of the rising stars at ESPN, play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, drops by to chat about prepping for a broadcast, the differences between calling college football and college basketball games, his start in the business and the greatest call of all time.

Weekend Preview: Duke-North Carolina, plus four tickets getting punched

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 09: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils battles for a loose ball against Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

No. 17 Duke at No. 5 North Carolina, Sat. 8:15 p.m. (ESPN): The biggest game of the night lost a bit of its luster when Duke dropped back-to-back road games last week. The Blue Devils bounced back this week with a win over No. 15 Florida State, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Tar Heels can now win an outright ACC regular season title even if they lose this game.

But it’s Duke-North Carolina.

That rivalry game is always going to be terrific, and this should be no different. The Tar Heels currently sit a game up on Notre Dame in the ACC regular season standings. A win locks them into the outright ACC regular season title, the eighth regular season title that Roy Williams has won in the last 13 seasons, but there should be little doubt that Duke, who is still playing for seeding in both postseason tournaments, would love to be able to say that they swept UNC in a year they won the ACC title.

And Duke has a real shot at this thing. The key is going to be the matchup at the four spot, where Duke’s Jayson Tatum is going to go up against Isaiah Hicks. Duke wants to play small-ball. North Carolina wants to play big. If Tatum can find a way to hold his own in the post and keep whoever he’s guarding from getting to the offensive glass, the Blue Devils will be in a really good spot. He did it when these two met in Cameron Indoor Stadium, but that came on a day where Isaiah Hicks was not in the lineup.

PREDICTION: North Carolina (-7)

FIVE MORE GAMES TO WATCH

No. 24 Iowa State at No. 10 West Virginia, Fri. 7:00 p.m.: The Cyclones, who have been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 and are now sitting all alone in second place in the Big 12, will pay a visit to Morgantown, which has not been a fun place for ranked teams to visit this season. Monte’ Morris has 68 assists and just six turnovers in his last 10 games. Will that last against WVU’s pressure? PREDICTION: Iowa State (+8)

No. 19 Notre Dame at No. 8 Louisville, Sat. 2:00 p.m.: Surprisingly enough, Notre Dame is currently sitting all alone in second place in the ACC standings as of today. Louisville, however, is coming off of a confounding loss at Wake Forest and are not an easy team to beat in the KFC Yum! Center. PREDICTION: Louisville (-8)

No. 25 Miami at No. 15 Florida State, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ACCN): There is a lot on the line in terms of seeding in this game, for both the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament. Miami has been one of the hot teams in the ACC in recent weeks. PREDICTION: Florida State (-7)

No. 1 Kansas at Oklahoma State, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN): The Jayhawks have already clinched the outright Big 12 title and, in all likelihood, a No. 1 seed in the tournament. What do they have to play for? Not enough to keep them from needing to come back from 12 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma. PREDICTION: Oklahoma State (-1)

Tournament Finals: There are going to be four automatic bids earned this weekend. It starts on Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference, while Sunday features the Atlantic Sun, the Big Sky and the Missouri Valley title games. The race for the MVC title may be the most interesting, as both Wichita State and Illinois State are looking to get themselves off of the bubble by earning that automatic bid.

Naismith Award announces 10 finalists for Coach of the Year

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 11: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during a semifinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament against the Oregon Ducks at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 11, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oregon won 95-89 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2017, 11:07 AM EST

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 10 national semifinalists up for the 2017 Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. Four finalists will be announced on March 16th.

Here are the ten:

Chris Collins, Northwestern
Scott Drew, Baylor
Mark Few. Gonzaga
Bob Huggins, West Virginia
Tim Jankovich, SMU
Sean Miller, Arizona
Rick Pitino, Louisville
Bill Self, Kansas
Mike White, Florida
Jay Wright, Villanova

Iowa hands No. 22 Wisconsin their fifth loss in six games

MADISON, WI - MARCH 02: D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers works against Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on March 2, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 11:35 PM EST

Jason Bohannon capped a game-ending, 14-3 run with a three-pointer with just 9.7 seconds left on the clock as Iowa handed No. 22 Wisconsin their fifth loss in the last six games on Thursday night.

Bohannon, who has two older brothers that both played at Wisconsin, finished with 11 points and five assists in the Kohl Center as the Hawkeyes won despite getting just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting from the Big Ten’s leading scorer, Peter Jok.

The story here, however, is Wisconsin, who has gone from being the team that everyone thought was inexplicably left out of the top 16 during the Selection Committee’s bracket reveal on Feb. 11th to a team that was a No. 6 seed in our latest bracket update on Thursday morning. They should drop even further after this, and things don’t get any easier this weekend, as Wisconsin will invite Richard Pitino and the red-hot Minnesota Golden Gophers to town on Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin’s struggles date back to before this losing skid started. They were taken to overtime by Rutgers. They were taken to overtime by Nebraska. They struggled to put away Indiana as the Hoosiers played without O.G. Anunoby and James Blackmon Jr. Things have gone south in a hurry for a team that, at one point this season, was sitting at 21-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten with a two-game cushion over everyone else in the conference.

They should have been able to coast to a regular season title.

Instead, they’ve now lost four straight games to unranked opponents. Their best win is over … Syracuse? Indiana? Maryland?

This is not the kind of run that anyone expected out of the Badgers, not when they have a roster that includes Ethan Happ, Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes, and not when this same group turned a 9-9 start to last season into a trip to the Sweet 16 as a No. 7 seed.

It looked like Greg Gard had figured this thing out.

Instead, he’s now tasked with picking up the pieces and trying to find a way, in the span of a week, to rebuild his team’s confidence before losses start eliminating them from tournaments.

Controversial call snaps UTEP’s five-game win streak

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-10-57-23-pm
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 11:04 PM EST

Trailing Old Dominion, 62-61, in the final seconds, UTEP junior guard Omega Harris had his jumper miss off the rim. Luckily for the Miners, 7-foot-1 center Matt Willms had an open lane to the basket. Willms tipped in a shot that the officials initially counted.

Upon review, the crew reversed the call, handing the Monarchs a victory which snapped a five-game win streak for UTEP.

But did the officials make the correct call.

The score was knotted, 58-58, with a minute remaining, but Harris broke the tie with a 3-pointer. Zoran Talley scored the final four points for Old Dominion, included two free throws with only seconds remaining.

Talley ended with a game-high 17 points off the bench for the Monarchs. Harris had 14 in a losing effort.

This was one of three wild finishes in Conference-USA on Thursday night. Egor Koulechov drained a late three as Rice beat Marshall on the road. Charlotte’s Jon Davis drilled a buzzer-beating three to knock of UT-San Antonio.