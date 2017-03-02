More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Steve Alford on the DP Show

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

UCLA head coach Steve Alford joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk about what makes Lonzo Ball college basketball’s top talent, as well as whether or not Bryce Alford is a better shooter than he was.

LaVar Ball: ‘Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand’

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 1:17 PM EST

LaVar Ball has spent recent weeks generating as many headlines as his star-bound son, UCLA star Lonzo.

Whether it was saying Lonzo is better than Steph Curry or walking back comments that his son will only play for the Lakers, the surest bet in sports right now is that if you put a live microphone in front of LaVar Ball, he’s going to say something that people pay attention to.

Here’s the latest, from an interview he did with ESPNLA’s ‘Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ’.

“They’re kicking in the door, but they’re shocked at what I’m telling them,” the eldest Ball said. “I said, ‘I’m not looking for no endorsement deal. I’m looking for a marketing and distribution deal.’ Branding. The only person doing that is (Michael) Jordan with Nike. That’s what we’re for. If Lonzo doesn’t sign with Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour, guess what – I’ll sign the Big Baller Brand. We already got our own brand. Triple Bs. Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand. That don’t happen.”

The Big Baller Brand that LaVar mentions is the family’s apparel company. The logo is ‘Triple Bs,’ for the three Ball brothers. You’ll notice, not uncoincidentally, that every time LaVar appears on camera, he’s decked out in this gear.

Bracketology: Kansas leads final march to Selection Sunday

1 Comment
By Dave OmmenMar 2, 2017, 9:48 AM EST

March is here. Madness awaits.  The next ten days will be filled with hope, excitement, and anxiety as teams and fans await their 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday.  Between now and then, we still have several things to sort out.  Here’s what we know:  Kansas, fresh off yet another Big 12 title, sits atop the bracket, followed closely by Villanova.  Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats look fairly entrenched on the top line.  The other two spots remain in play.  Will Gonzaga hold on?  Will a Pac-12 team make a jump to the one line?  Can North Carolina survive the ACC tournament and keep its perch in the South?

Each of those story lines should be fun to watch.  And we haven’t even talked about the bubble.  Illinois, Wake Forest, and Kansas State all helped themselves Wednesday.  USC and California are trying to hold on and state their case.  Xavier continues to struggle, its NCAA outlook now unclear.  Next week’s conference tournaments loom large for final seeding and selection.  If a few bid stealers emerge,  hold on.

UPDATED:  March 2, 2017

Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wake Forest vs. USC | Midwest Region
  • Illinois vs. Seton Hall East Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC-CENTRAL | East Region
  • UC-IRVINE vs. NEW ORLEANS | Midwest Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

MIDWEST – Kansas City              EAST New York  
Tulsa Buffalo
1) Kansas 1) Villanova
16) New Orleans / UC-Irvine 16) NC Central / Mount St. Mary’s
8) South Carolina 8) Miami
9) Michigan State 9) Arkansas
Orlando Buffalo
5) Cincinnati 5) Minnesota
12) UT-Arlington 12) UNC-Wilmington
4) Florida State 4) Virginia
13) Vermont 13) Monmouth
Milwaukee Indianapolis
6) Iowa State 6) SMU
11) Wake Forest / USC 11) Seton Hall / Illinois
3) Butler 3) Louisville
14) Belmont 14) Akron
Salt Lake City Tulsa
7) Virginia Tech 7) Maryland
10) Wichita State 10) VCU
2) Arizona 2) Baylor
15) South Dakota 15) Florida Gulf Coast
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) Gonzaga 1) North Carolina
16) North Dakota 16) Texas Southern
8) Northwestern 8) Dayton
9) Marquette 9) Michigan
Orlando Milwaukee
5) Notre Dame 5) West Virginia
12) Nevada 12) Illinois State
4) Florida 4) Purdue
13) Princeton 13) Valparaiso
Greenville Indianapolis
6) Wisconsin 6) Saint Mary’s
11) Xavier 11) Syracuse
3) Duke 3) Kentucky
14) East Tennessee State 14) Winthrop
Sacramento Sacramento
7) Creighton 7) Oklahoma State
10) Mid Tennessee State 10) Providence
2) Oregon 2) UCLA
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) Bucknell

NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Wichita State, Providence, Syracuse, Xavier

Last Four IN (at large): Seton Hall, USC, Wake Forest, Illinois

First Four OUT (at large): Kansas State, Rhode Island, California, Georgia Tech

Next four teams OUT (at large): Vanderbilt, Georgia, Houston, Iowa

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Xavier, Seton Hall

Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

No. 3 UCLA’s TJ Leaf sprains left ankle against Washington

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 1: TJ Leaf #22 of the UCLA Bruins is helped off the court after he was injured in the first half of the game against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion on March 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images).
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

Freshman forward T.J. Leaf sprained his left ankle five minutes into No. 3 UCLA’s 98-66 win over Washington on Wednesday night.

The freshman forward stepped on the foot of a Huskies player as they battled for a rebound. Leaf stayed down until he was helped up by two staff members. He limped off with help and went straight into the locker room.

“It was just a sprained ankle so it’s not a bad one,” head coach Steve Alford told reporters after the game, adding later that there were no broken bones, “but we’ll have to see what the next 48 hours look like.”

He is averaging 16.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bruins.

Dayton holds off late VCU rally to claim Atlantic 10 title

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Archie Miller of the Dayton Flyers yells instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the 2016 State Farm Chicago Legends game at the United Center on December 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 11:43 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio — Kendall Pollard and Kyle Davis each grabbed clutch defensive rebounds and were perfect in four tries at the free-throw line in the last 16 seconds as Dayton held off a challenge from VCU for a 79-72 win in the battle for the Atlantic 10 Conference championship and top seed into the conference tournament.

Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith scored 20 points each for Dayton, which never trailed, led by as many as 14 in the second half and ends the regular season on a nine-game win streak. Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds, Pollard 11 points and five boards for the Flyers (24-5, 15-2).

JaQuan Lewis converted a 3-point play for VCU (23-7, 13-4) that made it a two-point game with three minutes to go. After each team missed from the field, Pollard and Davis made two each at the line and Smith 1 of 2 — all fouled after grabbing defensive rebounds (27 of Dayton’s 33 boards).

Mo Alie-Cox led VCU with 20 points, Justin Tillman added 18 with 10 rebounds and Lewis scored 15.

Dayton seniors Davis, Smith, Pollard, Cooke and Jeremiah Bonsu have won a program-record 101 wins.

Barry scores 14, No. 12 Florida handles Arkansas 78-65

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Canyon Barry #24 of the Florida Gators drives against Anthony Lawrence Jr. #3 of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the game at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 11:41 PM EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Canyon Barry scored 14 points, his best game since injuring an ankle two weeks ago, and No. 12 Florida handled Arkansas 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Kasey Hill, KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza added 12 points apiece for the Gators, who bounced back from their first loss in 10 games and clinched the No. 2 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week.

Florida (24-6, 14-3) controlled the game much of the night, building a double-digit lead early, extending it to as many as 16 in the first half and then holding on after the break.

Arkansas (22-8, 11-6) made it close midway through the second half, cutting the lead to 51-45 on Trey Thompson’s straightaway jumper. But the Gators responded with clutch shot after clutch shot to make it a 14-point game again. Barry hit a driving layup out of a timeout, Devin Robinson followed with a 3-pointer from the wing and then Keith Stone completed a three-point play.

Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks with 18 points. Moses Kingsley added 17 points and nine rebounds. Arkansas had won five straight and 10 of 13.

Coach Mike Anderson’s biggest issue was his team allowing the Gators, who improved to 9-1 at home this season, to shoot 51 percent from the field.

Stone finished with eight points, his best performance since mid-January. Florida had another comeback outing from Gorjok Gak, who missed the previous seven games because of a sprained foot. He had two points and two rebounds in 8 minutes.

But Barry was the story. The senior swingman got one of the largest ovations on Senior Night – Barry, Hill, center Schuyler Rimmer and forward Justin Leon were honored – and he delivered.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Despite the loss, the Hogs are still having their best season in years. With a victory in the regular-season finale. Arkansas would have 12 conference wins for the fifth time in program history and just the second time in the last 22 years (2014-15). The Razorbacks also have 22 regular-season wins for the second time in the last 22 years.

Florida: The Gators need Hill, Barry and Stone to continue to play like they did against Arkansas. Hill and Barry make the offense go, and Stone provides a defensive presence in the middle and another 3-point threat on the other end.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks end the regular season Saturday against Georgia at Bud Walton Arena, where they have won five of their last six.

Florida: The Gators wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Florida has lost three of its last four against the Commodores, including a home loss in January that helped better focus coach Mike White’s team and sparked a nine-game winning streak.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25