VIDEO: Steve Alford on the DP Show

LaVar Ball: ‘Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand’
LaVar Ball has spent recent weeks generating as many headlines as his star-bound son, UCLA star Lonzo.
Whether it was saying Lonzo is better than Steph Curry or walking back comments that his son will only play for the Lakers, the surest bet in sports right now is that if you put a live microphone in front of LaVar Ball, he’s going to say something that people pay attention to.
Here’s the latest, from an interview he did with ESPNLA’s ‘Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ’.
“They’re kicking in the door, but they’re shocked at what I’m telling them,” the eldest Ball said. “I said, ‘I’m not looking for no endorsement deal. I’m looking for a marketing and distribution deal.’ Branding. The only person doing that is (Michael) Jordan with Nike. That’s what we’re for. If Lonzo doesn’t sign with Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour, guess what – I’ll sign the Big Baller Brand. We already got our own brand. Triple Bs. Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand. That don’t happen.”
The Big Baller Brand that LaVar mentions is the family’s apparel company. The logo is ‘Triple Bs,’ for the three Ball brothers. You’ll notice, not uncoincidentally, that every time LaVar appears on camera, he’s decked out in this gear.
Bracketology: Kansas leads final march to Selection Sunday
March is here. Madness awaits. The next ten days will be filled with hope, excitement, and anxiety as teams and fans await their 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday. Between now and then, we still have several things to sort out. Here’s what we know: Kansas, fresh off yet another Big 12 title, sits atop the bracket, followed closely by Villanova. Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats look fairly entrenched on the top line. The other two spots remain in play. Will Gonzaga hold on? Will a Pac-12 team make a jump to the one line? Can North Carolina survive the ACC tournament and keep its perch in the South?
Each of those story lines should be fun to watch. And we haven’t even talked about the bubble. Illinois, Wake Forest, and Kansas State all helped themselves Wednesday. USC and California are trying to hold on and state their case. Xavier continues to struggle, its NCAA outlook now unclear. Next week’s conference tournaments loom large for final seeding and selection. If a few bid stealers emerge, hold on.
UPDATED: March 2, 2017
Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Wake Forest vs. USC | Midwest Region
- Illinois vs. Seton Hall | East Region
- MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC-CENTRAL | East Region
- UC-IRVINE vs. NEW ORLEANS | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|EAST – New York
|Tulsa
|Buffalo
|1) Kansas
|1) Villanova
|16) New Orleans / UC-Irvine
|16) NC Central / Mount St. Mary’s
|8) South Carolina
|8) Miami
|9) Michigan State
|9) Arkansas
|Orlando
|Buffalo
|5) Cincinnati
|5) Minnesota
|12) UT-Arlington
|12) UNC-Wilmington
|4) Florida State
|4) Virginia
|13) Vermont
|13) Monmouth
|Milwaukee
|Indianapolis
|6) Iowa State
|6) SMU
|11) Wake Forest / USC
|11) Seton Hall / Illinois
|3) Butler
|3) Louisville
|14) Belmont
|14) Akron
|Salt Lake City
|Tulsa
|7) Virginia Tech
|7) Maryland
|10) Wichita State
|10) VCU
|2) Arizona
|2) Baylor
|15) South Dakota
|15) Florida Gulf Coast
|WEST – San Jose
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|Greenville
|1) Gonzaga
|1) North Carolina
|16) North Dakota
|16) Texas Southern
|8) Northwestern
|8) Dayton
|9) Marquette
|9) Michigan
|Orlando
|Milwaukee
|5) Notre Dame
|5) West Virginia
|12) Nevada
|12) Illinois State
|4) Florida
|4) Purdue
|13) Princeton
|13) Valparaiso
|Greenville
|Indianapolis
|6) Wisconsin
|6) Saint Mary’s
|11) Xavier
|11) Syracuse
|3) Duke
|3) Kentucky
|14) East Tennessee State
|14) Winthrop
|Sacramento
|Sacramento
|7) Creighton
|7) Oklahoma State
|10) Mid Tennessee State
|10) Providence
|2) Oregon
|2) UCLA
|15) CSU-Bakersfield
|15) Bucknell
NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): Wichita State, Providence, Syracuse, Xavier
Last Four IN (at large): Seton Hall, USC, Wake Forest, Illinois
First Four OUT (at large): Kansas State, Rhode Island, California, Georgia Tech
Next four teams OUT (at large): Vanderbilt, Georgia, Houston, Iowa
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Xavier, Seton Hall
Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State
Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC
SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas
Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU
American (2): SMU, Cincinnati
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
No. 3 UCLA’s TJ Leaf sprains left ankle against Washington
Freshman forward T.J. Leaf sprained his left ankle five minutes into No. 3 UCLA’s 98-66 win over Washington on Wednesday night.
The freshman forward stepped on the foot of a Huskies player as they battled for a rebound. Leaf stayed down until he was helped up by two staff members. He limped off with help and went straight into the locker room.
“It was just a sprained ankle so it’s not a bad one,” head coach Steve Alford told reporters after the game, adding later that there were no broken bones, “but we’ll have to see what the next 48 hours look like.”
He is averaging 16.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bruins.
Dayton holds off late VCU rally to claim Atlantic 10 title
DAYTON, Ohio — Kendall Pollard and Kyle Davis each grabbed clutch defensive rebounds and were perfect in four tries at the free-throw line in the last 16 seconds as Dayton held off a challenge from VCU for a 79-72 win in the battle for the Atlantic 10 Conference championship and top seed into the conference tournament.
Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith scored 20 points each for Dayton, which never trailed, led by as many as 14 in the second half and ends the regular season on a nine-game win streak. Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds, Pollard 11 points and five boards for the Flyers (24-5, 15-2).
JaQuan Lewis converted a 3-point play for VCU (23-7, 13-4) that made it a two-point game with three minutes to go. After each team missed from the field, Pollard and Davis made two each at the line and Smith 1 of 2 — all fouled after grabbing defensive rebounds (27 of Dayton’s 33 boards).
Mo Alie-Cox led VCU with 20 points, Justin Tillman added 18 with 10 rebounds and Lewis scored 15.
Dayton seniors Davis, Smith, Pollard, Cooke and Jeremiah Bonsu have won a program-record 101 wins.
Barry scores 14, No. 12 Florida handles Arkansas 78-65
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Canyon Barry scored 14 points, his best game since injuring an ankle two weeks ago, and No. 12 Florida handled Arkansas 78-65 on Wednesday night.
Kasey Hill, KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza added 12 points apiece for the Gators, who bounced back from their first loss in 10 games and clinched the No. 2 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week.
Florida (24-6, 14-3) controlled the game much of the night, building a double-digit lead early, extending it to as many as 16 in the first half and then holding on after the break.
Arkansas (22-8, 11-6) made it close midway through the second half, cutting the lead to 51-45 on Trey Thompson’s straightaway jumper. But the Gators responded with clutch shot after clutch shot to make it a 14-point game again. Barry hit a driving layup out of a timeout, Devin Robinson followed with a 3-pointer from the wing and then Keith Stone completed a three-point play.
Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks with 18 points. Moses Kingsley added 17 points and nine rebounds. Arkansas had won five straight and 10 of 13.
Coach Mike Anderson’s biggest issue was his team allowing the Gators, who improved to 9-1 at home this season, to shoot 51 percent from the field.
Stone finished with eight points, his best performance since mid-January. Florida had another comeback outing from Gorjok Gak, who missed the previous seven games because of a sprained foot. He had two points and two rebounds in 8 minutes.
But Barry was the story. The senior swingman got one of the largest ovations on Senior Night – Barry, Hill, center Schuyler Rimmer and forward Justin Leon were honored – and he delivered.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: Despite the loss, the Hogs are still having their best season in years. With a victory in the regular-season finale. Arkansas would have 12 conference wins for the fifth time in program history and just the second time in the last 22 years (2014-15). The Razorbacks also have 22 regular-season wins for the second time in the last 22 years.
Florida: The Gators need Hill, Barry and Stone to continue to play like they did against Arkansas. Hill and Barry make the offense go, and Stone provides a defensive presence in the middle and another 3-point threat on the other end.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks end the regular season Saturday against Georgia at Bud Walton Arena, where they have won five of their last six.
Florida: The Gators wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Florida has lost three of its last four against the Commodores, including a home loss in January that helped better focus coach Mike White’s team and sparked a nine-game winning streak.
—
More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25