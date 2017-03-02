More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
marcus-keene

Keene may be college basketball’s highest scorer in 20 years

Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Marcus Keene attracts a crowd on the court and in the stands.

Central Michigan’s scoring machine, one of college basketball’s most prolific scorers in 20 years, slashes to the basket at will, leaving one defender and drawing one or two who usually make contact. He also overcomes attention on the perimeter, where his array of moves and ability to go either way off the dribble set him up to hoist shots from NBA 3-point range .

The league is taking notice.

Despite being listed as a 5-foot-9 point guard, scouts have been showing up to watch Keene play, especially on the road to avoid a trek to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, in the middle of the state. The Youngstown State transfer, who was born in Germany and raised by his parents in San Antonio, is averaging 29.4 points going into Central Michigan’s final regular season game Friday night at Western Michigan. Keene is averaging five-plus more points per game than the nation’s second-leading scorer, South Dakota State’s Mike Daum, who is a foot taller.

Since Charles Jones averaged 30-plus points a game at Long Island University during the 1996-97 season, Keene has come closest to matching the feat. A 50-point game , the first in Division I hoops since 2013, along with becoming the first with six 40-point games in more than a decade boosted his average enough to put him in select company. Keene, Stephen Curry and Jimmer Fredette are the only players who have averaged at least 28.5 points per game over the last 15 seasons in Division I basketball.

Isaiah Thomas, who like Keene may be shorter than 5-9 in socks, has proven with the Boston Celtics that the shortest player on the court can still be one of the best.

Looking for possibly the next diminutive great, three NBA teams dispatched representatives to evaluate Keene last week at Toledo. Twenty seconds after the tip, he picked up a foul. He went to the bench with 8:13 left in the first half with three fouls, five turnovers and no points in 9 minutes.

It may not have been a big deal for 4,463 fans, but a few scouts let out a collective sigh because the person they came to see was stuck on the bench.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” one scout said, shaking his head.

Next to him, another scout had a suggestion.

“It should be like summer league,” he said, referring to the NBA’s rule that allow for 10 fouls.

Even in a foul-plagued game, Keene showed a knack for scoring in bunches and finished with 27 points in a lopsided loss.

Keene has been in the spotlight during his spectacular season, becoming a story transcendent enough that even “CBS Evening News,” visited him on campus. Keene, though, hasn’t been able to rejoice in it because Central Michigan (16-14, 6-11 Mid-American Conference) has allowed a potentially promising season slip away with six straight losses going into Friday’s matchup with the rival Broncos (14-15, 10-7) on the road.

“I don’t like it at all,” he said. “Of course, the attention is helping me for later on after college basketball. But I want to win games and this is frustrating that we can’t find a way to win.”

The Chippewas will open the MAC Tournament on an opponents’ home court Monday, hoping to advance to the quarterfinals in Cleveland to keep Keene’s dream alive of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

“If we play our game, we can beat everybody ,” he told The Associated Press. “I still feel confident in myself and in my team that we can win.”

Confidence, or the lack of it, has never been a problem for Keene. That was true even when Youngstown State was the only Division I program that really wanted him out of Warren High School in San Antonio , where he was teammates with Atlanta Hawks rookie Taurean Prince.

“Everyone thinks you have to be 6-3 to be a guard in college,” his father, Ivan Keene, said. “He just got overlooked because of his size, but I remember telling him, `It only takes one school to take you, because you can’t play for them all.’ I prayed to God that one school would take a chance on him and one did and we’ll always be thankful for that.”

After averaging 6.5 points as a college freshman, his mother recalled him coming home in the summer with index cards full of tips from his coaches. Instead of going out with his friends at night, he got his rest for busy days that started early.

“We put an alarm system in our bedroom because we had four teenagers in high school at the same time so we could know when someone was going in or out of the door and it would go off at 5:45 a.m. when Marcus would go out and run,” Alberttina Keene-Jones said. “Then he would come back, eat, and go out some more. Then he would take a nap before leaving again to work on his game some more.”

Keene’s hard work paid off as a sophomore when he averaged a team-high 15.6 points a game and scored a then-career high 24 points on Nov. 18, 2014, in a loss to the free-wheeling Chippewas. When Central Michigan coach Keno Davis saw on social media after the season that Keene wanted to transfer and confirmed with Youngstown State’s compliance department, assistant coach Jeff Smith called Keene and was thrilled to find out he was interested in reuniting with a fellow 5-9 Texan, Braylon Rayson. Keene sat out last season as a redshirt, starring for the scout team.

Davis gives Keene the green light to shoot whenever and wherever he wants, helping him break MAC and school season scoring records set by former NBA players Ron Harper at Miami and Dan Majerle at Central Michigan. Davis acknowledged he may coach the once-in-a-generation scorer for only one season.

“He’s going to have opportunities to play at another level,” Davis said. “Your job as a coach is to make sure a student-athlete in his position has all the information he can have to make the best decision. If the thought is to come back, great. If the decision is to leave and play professionally, you support that decision as well.”

Keene insisted he doesn’t know yet if he will stay in college or enter the NBA draft this year.

“There’s a chance I’ll go because what I’m doing probably won’t be done again,” he said in an AP interview. “I just have to see what people say after the season and see how it plays out.”

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Bubble Banter: Houston, California with big chances

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Ivan Rabb #1 of the California Golden Bears stands on the court during a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 10, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. California won 76-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below are from. 

This post will be updated throughout the night.

STILL TO PLAY

Houston (RPI: 53, KenPom: 39, next four out) at No. 18 Cincinnati, 7:00 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 32, KenPom: 46, No. 10 seed), 7:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 51, KenPom: 47, first four out) at Utah, 11:00 p.m.

Austin Peay head coach Dave Loos to retire after 27 seasons

DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 17: Head coach Dave Loos of the Austin Peay Governors looks on from the sideline in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 17, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

After 27 years at Austin Peay, head coach Dave Loos will retire, the university announced on Thursday evening.

During his tenure, he earned the nickname, ‘The Dean of Ohio Valley Conference Coaches.’

As head coach of the Governors, Loos has compiled 421 wins, five regular season conference titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, the most recent of those trips coming last year. After sneaking into the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed, Austin Peay went on an improbable run, winning four games in as many days to earn the automatic bid.

This season, the Governors posted an 11-19 (7-9 OVC) record, failing to qualify for the conference’s postseason tournament. Loos, 69, missed four games during the 2016-17 campaign as he continued to undergo chemotherapy, something he had done since the summer. In July, Loos underwent successful surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. During the procedure, a growth on one of his lymph nods was found, according to the university.

Assistant coach Jay Bowen replaced Loos on the sideline during his leave of absence.

Loos spent 31 years as a head coach, beginning his career at Chris Brothers University, an NAIA school. In between head coaching positions at Christian Brothers and Austin Peay, Loos was an assistant coach under Larry Finch at (then known as) Memphis State.

Campbell’s Chris Clemons scores 51 in quarterfinal upset

Carlos Morales/BigSouthPhotos.com
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

Campbell guard Chris Clemons bursted on to the scene in November, when the 5-foot-9 sophomore posterized a Samford defender who was nearly a foot taller.

Somehow, the diminutive scoring guard topped that clip with arguably the most impressive individual performance of the 2016-17 season.

In a 81-79 upset win over No. 2 seeded UNC Asheville in the Big South Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon, Clemons scored 51 points, tying South Dakota State’s Mike Daum for the highest point total by a player this season. He shot 18-of-32 from the field and 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

According to Stan Cole, Campbell Associate Athletics Director of Communications, Clemons broke the Big South Tournament record for points in a single game. The previous high was set in 1993 when Towson’s Devin Boyd scored 36.

(Side note: He also recorded a block. His 17th of the season.)

Clemons becomes the fourth player this season — second player this week — to go for 50 or more points in a single game. Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 50 on Miami (OH) on Jan. 21. Daum dropped 51 on Fort Wayne on Feb. 18. On Tuesday night, Eastern Michigan senior guard Ray Lee went for 50 in a win over Keene and the Chippewas. College basketball had gone three full seasons without a player hitting the half-century mark (South Dakota State’s Nate Wolters scored 53 in 2013), but now four players — let’s also remember Malik Monk recorded a 47-point game against North Carolina in December — have accomplished that feat.

In a first-round game, Clemons led the No. 7 seed Camels to an 81-62 win over Presbyterian with a 27-point, eight-rebound effort.

Campbell improves to 16-16 on the season and advances to the semifinals to face either Liberty or Radford.

Photo courtesy of Carlos Morales/BigSouthPhotos.com

VIDEO: Steve Alford on the DP Show

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

UCLA head coach Steve Alford joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk about what makes Lonzo Ball college basketball’s top talent, as well as whether or not Bryce Alford is a better shooter than he was.

LaVar Ball: ‘Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand’

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 1:17 PM EST

LaVar Ball has spent recent weeks generating as many headlines as his star-bound son, UCLA star Lonzo.

Whether it was saying Lonzo is better than Steph Curry or walking back comments that his son will only play for the Lakers, the surest bet in sports right now is that if you put a live microphone in front of LaVar Ball, he’s going to say something that people pay attention to.

Here’s the latest, from an interview he did with ESPNLA’s ‘Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ’.

“They’re kicking in the door, but they’re shocked at what I’m telling them,” the eldest Ball said. “I said, ‘I’m not looking for no endorsement deal. I’m looking for a marketing and distribution deal.’ Branding. The only person doing that is (Michael) Jordan with Nike. That’s what we’re for. If Lonzo doesn’t sign with Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour, guess what – I’ll sign the Big Baller Brand. We already got our own brand. Triple Bs. Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand. That don’t happen.”

The Big Baller Brand that LaVar mentions is the family’s apparel company. The logo is ‘Triple Bs,’ for the three Ball brothers. You’ll notice, not uncoincidentally, that every time LaVar appears on camera, he’s decked out in this gear.