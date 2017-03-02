More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
MADISON, WI - MARCH 02: D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers works against Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on March 2, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Iowa hands No. 22 Wisconsin their fifth loss in six games

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 11:35 PM EST

Jason Bohannon capped a game-ending, 14-3 run with a three-pointer with just 9.7 seconds left on the clock as Iowa handed No. 22 Wisconsin their fifth loss in the last six games on Thursday night.

Bohannon, who has two older brothers that both played at Wisconsin, finished with 11 points and five assists in the Kohl Center as the Hawkeyes won despite getting just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting from the Big Ten’s leading scorer, Peter Jok.

The story here, however, is Wisconsin, who has gone from being the team that everyone thought was inexplicably left out of the top 16 during the Selection Committee’s bracket reveal on Feb. 11th to a team that was a No. 6 seed in our latest bracket update on Thursday morning. They should drop even further after this, and things don’t get any easier this weekend, as Wisconsin will invite Richard Pitino and the red-hot Minnesota Golden Gophers to town on Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin’s struggles date back to before this losing skid started. They were taken to overtime by Rutgers. They were taken to overtime by Nebraska. They struggled to put away Indiana as the Hoosiers played without O.G. Anunoby and James Blackmon Jr. Things have gone south in a hurry for a team that, at one point this season, was sitting at 21-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten with a two-game cushion over everyone else in the conference.

They should have been able to coast to a regular season title.

Instead, they’ve now lost four straight games to unranked opponents. Their best win is over … Syracuse? Indiana? Maryland?

This is not the kind of run that anyone expected out of the Badgers, not when they have a roster that includes Ethan Happ, Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes, and not when this same group turned a 9-9 start to last season into a trip to the Sweet 16 as a No. 7 seed.

It looked like Greg Gard had figured this thing out.

Instead, he’s now tasked with picking up the pieces and trying to find a way, in the span of a week, to rebuild his team’s confidence before losses start eliminating them from tournaments.

Controversial call snaps UTEP’s five-game win streak

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-10-57-23-pm
1 Comment
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 11:04 PM EST

Trailing Old Dominion, 62-61, in the final seconds, UTEP junior guard Omega Harris had his jumper miss off the rim. Luckily for the Miners, 7-foot-1 center Matt Willms had an open lane to the basket. Willms tipped in a shot that the officials initially counted.

Upon review, the crew reversed the call, handing the Monarchs a victory which snapped a five-game win streak for UTEP.

But did the officials make the correct call.

The score was knotted, 58-58, with a minute remaining, but Harris broke the tie with a 3-pointer. Zoran Talley scored the final four points for Old Dominion, included two free throws with only seconds remaining.

Talley ended with a game-high 17 points off the bench for the Monarchs. Harris had 14 in a losing effort.

This was one of three wild finishes in Conference-USA on Thursday night. Egor Koulechov drained a late three as Rice beat Marshall on the road. Charlotte’s Jon Davis drilled a buzzer-beating three to knock of UT-San Antonio.

No. 18 Cincinnati gets 26th straight win, 65-47 over Houston

CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 04: Mick Cronin the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats gives instructions to his team during the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Fifth Third Arena on February 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 10:53 PM EST

CINCINNATI (AP) Confetti floated from the rafters and covered the court at the final buzzer. Cincinnati finished its perfect home season with a flourish.

Gary Clark had 14 points and seven rebounds in a balanced attack, and the 18th-ranked Bearcats rolled to their 26th straight win at home, 65-47 over Houston on Thursday night.

Cincinnati (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) wrapped up its fourth undefeated season at Fifth Third Arena, which opened in 1989. The Bearcats’ home winning streak is the second-longest at the arena. They won 41 in a row from 1997-2000.

“We knew it would be a big part of our success, honestly,” said guard Kevin Johnson, one of three seniors honored before the game. “We always try to put on a show here.”

They will play at Northern Kentucky University next season while Fifth Third is renovated.

“It was a great way to close out Fifth Third Arena, to dominate the way we did,” coach Mick Cronin said. “Defensively we were as good as we’ve been in a long, long time.”

Houston (20-9, 11-6 ) came in with the second-best offense in the league but came away with its lowest point total of the season. Rob Gray led with 17 points.

The Cougars also lead the league in fewest turnovers, averaging 9.8. They had 13 against the Bearcats. Houston got outrebounded 40-24.

“They scored 22 points off our turnovers,” said coach Kelvin Sampson, who is 1-7 in his career against Cincinnati. “It’s the ballgame. And then they were just way more physical on the boards.”

Damyean Dotson made a 3-pointer in the closing minutes after missing on his first four tries, giving him the Houston record of 29 consecutive games with a 3. He moved one ahead of Robert McKiver’s mark from 2007-08.

The Bearcats took control by closing the first half with a 20-4 run for a 37-20 lead, Houston’s lowest-scoring half of the season. Two of their three worst games offensively this season came against the Bearcats.

“The way we play our matchup zone is really tough for them,” Johnson said.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars lead the league at making 3s, shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Two of their worst games have come against Cincinnati. They went 3 of 19 during a 67-58 loss to the Bearcats on Jan. 7 and 5 of 19 on Thursday night.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats also went undefeated at Fifth Third during the 1992-93, 1998-99 and 2001-02 seasons.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bearcats slipped three spots after a 53-49 loss at UCF on Sunday, but stabilized with a convincing win over the Cougars.

ROUGH NIGHT

Houston forward Kyle Meyer picked up two fouls in the opening 2:42 of the game and went to the bench. He started the second half but got a cut above his right eye early in the half and went for treatment. He played only 13 minutes overall, getting two points and four rebounds.

OUT OF TIME

The Cougars tried to call a timeout with 41.8 seconds left, but they were out of timeouts and got a technical foul.

WALK-ON MOMENT

Cincinnati senior walk-on Zack Tobler started the game, got the ball for the opening basket and then went to the bench with an ovation from the fans. He also got back in the game late and made a free throw after Houston’s technical foul.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars close the regular season at home on Sunday against East Carolina, the final game at Hofheinz Pavilion before it’s renovated for the 2018-19 season. Houston won at East Carolina 74-58 on Jan. 11.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats play at UConn on Sunday. They beat the Huskies 82-68 at Fifth Third Arena on Feb. 4.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Jon Davis’ pull-up three beats UT-San Antonio at the buzzer

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-10-42-44-pm
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 10:45 PM EST

With less than five ticks on the clock, Charlotte trailed UT-San Antonio, 75-73.

The 49ers inbounded the ball to leading scorer, sophomore guard Jon Davis, who calmly pushed the ball down the floor before sinking a 3-pointer from a few feet behind the top of the key in front of a pair of defenders for the buzzer-beating, 76-75, win.

Davis finished with a game-high 17 points, tying teammate Braxton Ogbueze.

What’s puzzling about this final defensive sequence for the Roadrunners is that no one picked Davis up for a good 70-feet. I understand you don’t want to foul in that situation, especially when the other team is in the double bonus, but what happens if you do foul? He can only tie the game with two free throws.

Instead, Davis got to recreate four of Sidney Deane’s shots from his shootout with Billy Hoyle. Seriously, look at him pose and tell me he isn’t saying, “It’s pretty it’s so pretty.”

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-10-42-44-pm

Niners are going to Sizzler tonight.

Broken play turns into a Semi Ojeleye highlight

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Semi Ojeleye #33 celebrates with Shake Milton #1 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 10:06 PM EST

No. 14 SMU steamrolled Tulsa on Thursday night.

Up 19 at half, the Mustangs kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Inside 13 minutes remaining in regulation, a broken turned into a sweet alley-oop finish by Semi Ojeleye.

With a loose ball out around half-court, Shake Milton was able to corral it before finding Ben Moore, who had an open lane, drawing Ojeyele’s defender to him. Moore lobbed it and Ojeyele did the rest.

 

SMU has lost only a one game — a 66-64 decision at then No. 22 Cincinnati — in the past three months.

Keene may be college basketball’s highest scorer in 20 years

marcus-keene
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EST

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Marcus Keene attracts a crowd on the court and in the stands.

Central Michigan’s scoring machine, one of college basketball’s most prolific scorers in 20 years, slashes to the basket at will, leaving one defender and drawing one or two who usually make contact. He also overcomes attention on the perimeter, where his array of moves and ability to go either way off the dribble set him up to hoist shots from NBA 3-point range .

The league is taking notice.

Despite being listed as a 5-foot-9 point guard, scouts have been showing up to watch Keene play, especially on the road to avoid a trek to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, in the middle of the state. The Youngstown State transfer, who was born in Germany and raised by his parents in San Antonio, is averaging 29.4 points going into Central Michigan’s final regular season game Friday night at Western Michigan. Keene is averaging five-plus more points per game than the nation’s second-leading scorer, South Dakota State’s Mike Daum, who is a foot taller.

Since Charles Jones averaged 30-plus points a game at Long Island University during the 1996-97 season, Keene has come closest to matching the feat. A 50-point game , the first in Division I hoops since 2013, along with becoming the first with six 40-point games in more than a decade boosted his average enough to put him in select company. Keene, Stephen Curry and Jimmer Fredette are the only players who have averaged at least 28.5 points per game over the last 15 seasons in Division I basketball.

Isaiah Thomas, who like Keene may be shorter than 5-9 in socks, has proven with the Boston Celtics that the shortest player on the court can still be one of the best.

Looking for possibly the next diminutive great, three NBA teams dispatched representatives to evaluate Keene last week at Toledo. Twenty seconds after the tip, he picked up a foul. He went to the bench with 8:13 left in the first half with three fouls, five turnovers and no points in 9 minutes.

It may not have been a big deal for 4,463 fans, but a few scouts let out a collective sigh because the person they came to see was stuck on the bench.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” one scout said, shaking his head.

Next to him, another scout had a suggestion.

“It should be like summer league,” he said, referring to the NBA’s rule that allow for 10 fouls.

Even in a foul-plagued game, Keene showed a knack for scoring in bunches and finished with 27 points in a lopsided loss.

Keene has been in the spotlight during his spectacular season, becoming a story transcendent enough that even “CBS Evening News,” visited him on campus. Keene, though, hasn’t been able to rejoice in it because Central Michigan (16-14, 6-11 Mid-American Conference) has allowed a potentially promising season slip away with six straight losses going into Friday’s matchup with the rival Broncos (14-15, 10-7) on the road.

“I don’t like it at all,” he said. “Of course, the attention is helping me for later on after college basketball. But I want to win games and this is frustrating that we can’t find a way to win.”

The Chippewas will open the MAC Tournament on an opponents’ home court Monday, hoping to advance to the quarterfinals in Cleveland to keep Keene’s dream alive of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

“If we play our game, we can beat everybody ,” he told The Associated Press. “I still feel confident in myself and in my team that we can win.”

Confidence, or the lack of it, has never been a problem for Keene. That was true even when Youngstown State was the only Division I program that really wanted him out of Warren High School in San Antonio , where he was teammates with Atlanta Hawks rookie Taurean Prince.

“Everyone thinks you have to be 6-3 to be a guard in college,” his father, Ivan Keene, said. “He just got overlooked because of his size, but I remember telling him, `It only takes one school to take you, because you can’t play for them all.’ I prayed to God that one school would take a chance on him and one did and we’ll always be thankful for that.”

After averaging 6.5 points as a college freshman, his mother recalled him coming home in the summer with index cards full of tips from his coaches. Instead of going out with his friends at night, he got his rest for busy days that started early.

“We put an alarm system in our bedroom because we had four teenagers in high school at the same time so we could know when someone was going in or out of the door and it would go off at 5:45 a.m. when Marcus would go out and run,” Alberttina Keene-Jones said. “Then he would come back, eat, and go out some more. Then he would take a nap before leaving again to work on his game some more.”

Keene’s hard work paid off as a sophomore when he averaged a team-high 15.6 points a game and scored a then-career high 24 points on Nov. 18, 2014, in a loss to the free-wheeling Chippewas. When Central Michigan coach Keno Davis saw on social media after the season that Keene wanted to transfer and confirmed with Youngstown State’s compliance department, assistant coach Jeff Smith called Keene and was thrilled to find out he was interested in reuniting with a fellow 5-9 Texan, Braylon Rayson. Keene sat out last season as a redshirt, starring for the scout team.

Davis gives Keene the green light to shoot whenever and wherever he wants, helping him break MAC and school season scoring records set by former NBA players Ron Harper at Miami and Dan Majerle at Central Michigan. Davis acknowledged he may coach the once-in-a-generation scorer for only one season.

“He’s going to have opportunities to play at another level,” Davis said. “Your job as a coach is to make sure a student-athlete in his position has all the information he can have to make the best decision. If the thought is to come back, great. If the decision is to leave and play professionally, you support that decision as well.”

Keene insisted he doesn’t know yet if he will stay in college or enter the NBA draft this year.

“There’s a chance I’ll go because what I’m doing probably won’t be done again,” he said in an AP interview. “I just have to see what people say after the season and see how it plays out.”

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage