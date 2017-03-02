More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Carlos Morales/BigSouthPhotos.com

Campbell’s Chris Clemons scores 51 in quarterfinal upset

By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

Campbell guard Chris Clemons bursted on to the scene in November, when the 5-foot-9 sophomore posterized a Samford defender who was nearly a foot taller.

Somehow, the diminutive scoring guard topped that clip with arguably the most impressive individual performance of the 2016-17 season.

In a 81-79 upset win over No. 2 seeded UNC Asheville in the Big South Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon, Clemons scored 51 points, tying South Dakota State’s Mike Daum for the highest point total by a player this season. He shot 18-of-32 from the field and 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

According to Stan Cole, Campbell Associate Athletics Director of Communications, Clemons broke the Big South Tournament record for points in a single game. The previous high was set in 1993 when Towson’s Devin Boyd scored 36.

(Side note: He also recorded a block. His 17th of the season.)

Clemons becomes the fourth player this season — second player this week — to go for 50 or more points in a single game. Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 50 on Miami (OH) on Jan. 21. Daum dropped 51 on Fort Wayne on Feb. 18. On Tuesday night, Eastern Michigan senior guard Ray Lee went for 50 in a win over Keene and the Chippewas. College basketball had gone three full seasons without a player hitting the half-century mark (South Dakota State’s Nate Wolters scored 53 in 2013), but now four players — let’s also remember Malik Monk recorded a 47-point game against North Carolina in December — have accomplished that feat.

In a first-round game, Clemons led the No. 7 seed Camels to an 81-62 win over Presbyterian with a 27-point, eight-rebound effort.

Campbell improves to 16-16 on the season and advances to the semifinals to face either Liberty or Radford.

Bubble Banter: Houston, California with big chances

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Ivan Rabb #1 of the California Golden Bears stands on the court during a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 10, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. California won 76-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

More College Hoops

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below are from. 

This post will be updated throughout the night.

STILL TO PLAY

Houston (RPI: 53, KenPom: 39, next four out) at No. 18 Cincinnati, 7:00 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 32, KenPom: 46, No. 10 seed), 7:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 51, KenPom: 47, first four out) at Utah, 11:00 p.m.

Austin Peay head coach Dave Loos to retire after 27 seasons

DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 17: Head coach Dave Loos of the Austin Peay Governors looks on from the sideline in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 17, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneMar 2, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

After 27 years at Austin Peay, head coach Dave Loos will retire, the university announced on Thursday evening.

During his tenure, he earned the nickname, ‘The Dean of Ohio Valley Conference Coaches.’

As head coach of the Governors, Loos has compiled 421 wins, five regular season conference titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, the most recent of those trips coming last year. After sneaking into the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed, Austin Peay went on an improbable run, winning four games in as many days to earn the automatic bid.

This season, the Governors posted an 11-19 (7-9 OVC) record, failing to qualify for the conference’s postseason tournament. Loos, 69, missed four games during the 2016-17 campaign as he continued to undergo chemotherapy, something he had done since the summer. In July, Loos underwent successful surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. During the procedure, a growth on one of his lymph nods was found, according to the university.

Assistant coach Jay Bowen replaced Loos on the sideline during his leave of absence.

Loos spent 31 years as a head coach, beginning his career at Chris Brothers University, an NAIA school. In between head coaching positions at Christian Brothers and Austin Peay, Loos was an assistant coach under Larry Finch at (then known as) Memphis State.

VIDEO: Steve Alford on the DP Show

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

UCLA head coach Steve Alford joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk about what makes Lonzo Ball college basketball’s top talent, as well as whether or not Bryce Alford is a better shooter than he was.

LaVar Ball: ‘Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand’

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2017, 1:17 PM EST

More College Hoops

LaVar Ball has spent recent weeks generating as many headlines as his star-bound son, UCLA star Lonzo.

Whether it was saying Lonzo is better than Steph Curry or walking back comments that his son will only play for the Lakers, the surest bet in sports right now is that if you put a live microphone in front of LaVar Ball, he’s going to say something that people pay attention to.

Here’s the latest, from an interview he did with ESPNLA’s ‘Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ’.

“They’re kicking in the door, but they’re shocked at what I’m telling them,” the eldest Ball said. “I said, ‘I’m not looking for no endorsement deal. I’m looking for a marketing and distribution deal.’ Branding. The only person doing that is (Michael) Jordan with Nike. That’s what we’re for. If Lonzo doesn’t sign with Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour, guess what – I’ll sign the Big Baller Brand. We already got our own brand. Triple Bs. Lonzo is going to be the first one drafted with his own brand. That don’t happen.”

The Big Baller Brand that LaVar mentions is the family’s apparel company. The logo is ‘Triple Bs,’ for the three Ball brothers. You’ll notice, not uncoincidentally, that every time LaVar appears on camera, he’s decked out in this gear.

Bracketology: Kansas leads final march to Selection Sunday

1 Comment
By Dave OmmenMar 2, 2017, 9:48 AM EST

More College Hoops

March is here. Madness awaits.  The next ten days will be filled with hope, excitement, and anxiety as teams and fans await their 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday.  Between now and then, we still have several things to sort out.  Here’s what we know:  Kansas, fresh off yet another Big 12 title, sits atop the bracket, followed closely by Villanova.  Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats look fairly entrenched on the top line.  The other two spots remain in play.  Will Gonzaga hold on?  Will a Pac-12 team make a jump to the one line?  Can North Carolina survive the ACC tournament and keep its perch in the South?

Each of those story lines should be fun to watch.  And we haven’t even talked about the bubble.  Illinois, Wake Forest, and Kansas State all helped themselves Wednesday.  USC and California are trying to hold on and state their case.  Xavier continues to struggle, its NCAA outlook now unclear.  Next week’s conference tournaments loom large for final seeding and selection.  If a few bid stealers emerge,  hold on.

UPDATED:  March 2, 2017

Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wake Forest vs. USC | Midwest Region
  • Illinois vs. Seton Hall East Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC-CENTRAL | East Region
  • UC-IRVINE vs. NEW ORLEANS | Midwest Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

MIDWEST – Kansas City              EAST New York  
Tulsa Buffalo
1) Kansas 1) Villanova
16) New Orleans / UC-Irvine 16) NC Central / Mount St. Mary’s
8) South Carolina 8) Miami
9) Michigan State 9) Arkansas
Orlando Buffalo
5) Cincinnati 5) Minnesota
12) UT-Arlington 12) UNC-Wilmington
4) Florida State 4) Virginia
13) Vermont 13) Monmouth
Milwaukee Indianapolis
6) Iowa State 6) SMU
11) Wake Forest / USC 11) Seton Hall / Illinois
3) Butler 3) Louisville
14) Belmont 14) Akron
Salt Lake City Tulsa
7) Virginia Tech 7) Maryland
10) Wichita State 10) VCU
2) Arizona 2) Baylor
15) South Dakota 15) Florida Gulf Coast
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) Gonzaga 1) North Carolina
16) North Dakota 16) Texas Southern
8) Northwestern 8) Dayton
9) Marquette 9) Michigan
Orlando Milwaukee
5) Notre Dame 5) West Virginia
12) Nevada 12) Illinois State
4) Florida 4) Purdue
13) Princeton 13) Valparaiso
Greenville Indianapolis
6) Wisconsin 6) Saint Mary’s
11) Xavier 11) Syracuse
3) Duke 3) Kentucky
14) East Tennessee State 14) Winthrop
Sacramento Sacramento
7) Creighton 7) Oklahoma State
10) Mid Tennessee State 10) Providence
2) Oregon 2) UCLA
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) Bucknell

NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Wichita State, Providence, Syracuse, Xavier

Last Four IN (at large): Seton Hall, USC, Wake Forest, Illinois

First Four OUT (at large): Kansas State, Rhode Island, California, Georgia Tech

Next four teams OUT (at large): Vanderbilt, Georgia, Houston, Iowa

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Big 10 (8): PURDUE, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Xavier, Seton Hall

Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)