More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
screen-shot-2017-03-01-at-11-38-04-pm

VIDEO: Illinois forward Malcolm Hill moved to tears after senior night win over Michigan State

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2017, 11:39 PM EST

It was Malcolm Hill’s last home game on Wednesday night, and he went out in impressive fashion, as his Illini team knocked off Michigan State to put themselves in a position where an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is a real possibility.

When interviewed after the game, Hill could hardly hide the emotion he was feeling:

Has Xavier played its way on to the bubble?

NCAA Basketball Tournament - Xavier v Baylor
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMar 1, 2017, 11:28 PM EST

Heading into the weekend of Feb. 10, Xavier looked to be in a pretty good spot.

The Musketeers were ranked in The Associated Press Top 25, had won four straight and stood at 8-3 in the Big East with a chance to knock off defending champion Villanova at home.

It’s all gone to hell since.

Marquette dominated play for long stretches and defeated the Musketeers, 95-84, on Wednesday at the Cintas Center, furthering Xavier’s spiral from Big East contender to bubble resident.

The Musketeers have now dropped six games in a row, and it hasn’t just been a result of an unfavorable schedule. They’ve lost three at home and three on the road. They’ve lost to conference heavyweights Villanova and Butler, and they’ve lost to second-tier squads like Providence, Seton Hall and the Golden Eagles (twice).

Xavier is still probably in the field at this very moment, but they’re fading fast.

Of course, a big piece of their downfall is the loss of Edmond Sumner to an ACL tear, though the Musketeers did win their next three games after the injury. Still, Sumner’s loss was always going to be felt sooner or later. He was averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 assists at the time of the injury, and was critical in quarterbacking Xavier from the point guard position.

Losing Trevon Blueitt for two games during this losing streak certainly was a major blow, but the Musketeers have had four other chances with him in the lineup to shake free of this funk. X also only had senior Myles Davis for three games due to first a suspension and then his departure from the program.

Offense has often been a problem – especially 3-point shooting – but against Marquette, the defense faltered.

The Golden Eagles shot 61.1 percent overall and made 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range. Andrew Rowsey went for 20 while JaJuan Johnson had 19 and Katin Reinhardt 17. The 95 points allowed were the most allowed ever in the Cintas Center. Winning in Cincinnati was probably as much a boon for Marquette’s tourney hopes as it was a boondoggle for Xavier.

Before the loss, Xavier was 26th in the RPI, a metric which could be its saving grace.  They’ve got eight wins against the RPI top-100 and just one loss outside the top-100. A loss this weekend at DePaul, RPI rank 231, should be avoided at all costs.

The Musketeers aren’t sunk yet, but they’re taking on water fast with fewer and fewer tools at their disposal to plug the leaks. They might just have to hope they stay afloat for just long enough to hear their name on Selection Sunday.

Bubble Banter: It’s a busy night for bubble teams

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 12: Vic Law #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is fouled by Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on February 12, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

Here is the latest NBC Sports Bracketology. This is where the rankings you see below are from. This post will be updated throughout the night. 

WINNERS

Northwestern (RPI: 50, KenPom: 37, No. 9 seed): The Wildcats are dancing. Thanks to the play of the year. Check this out.

Wake Forest (RPI: 45, KenPom: 33, first four out): Northwestern may not even be the biggest winner of the night, as the Demon Deacons landed a win that they desperately needed, picking off No. 8 Louisville at home. Wake Forest is now 18-12 on the season and 8-9 in the ACC with a game left at Virginia this weekend, but what make this win so important is that Wake literally had just one top 60 win entering Wednesday and no top 35 wins. They’d beaten Miami, Georgia Tech and Pitt. They had a win over Bucknell, at Charleston and at Richmond. That was it. With no bad losses to their name, they just needed to prove that they could actually beat the big boys. This doesn’t lock them into a bid, but now a win at Virginia probably would. If not, a win or two in the ACC tournament would. I can promise you this: Wake won’t be one of the first four out tomorrow morning.

Marquette (RPI: 69, KenPom: 32, No. 10 seed): The Golden Eagles are getting closer and closer to punching their ticket to the dance. With a game left at home against Creighton, Steve Wojciechowski’s team is now sitting with four top 30 wins — including a win over Villanova — and nine top 100 wins with St. John’s being the only bad loss in their 11 losses. Beating Creighton should be enough, although avoiding a loss to DePaul, St. John’s or Georgetown in the Big East tournament would be sensible. One thing to watch for with Marquette: Will the committee take into account that three of their four best wins came when the opponents (Xavier twice and Creighton) had lost their star point guard to a torn ACL?

Illinois (RPI: 56, KenPom: 64, first four out): The Illini have made a remarkable run down the stretch of the season, winning their fourth in a row on Wednesday night as they knocked off Michigan State at home on Senior Night to get to 18-12 on the season and 8-9 in the Big Ten with a game left at Rutgers. John Groce’s club has just one top 40 win — VCU on a neutral — but they have five top 50 and 10 top 100 wins. They’re right there with everyone else on the bubble, and while they still have quite a bit of work left to do — I’d say they need to win at least two more game, preferably three, to really feel comfortable on Selection Sunday — the fact that they are even close is impressive.

Georgia (RPI: 52, KenPom: 52, next four out): The Bulldogs are still in the NCAA tournament mix after beating Auburn at home on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville to have a real chance on Selection Sunday. While Georgia has no sub-105 RPI losses and nine top 100 wins, they have no top 45 wins to their name. Even with a win at Arkansas, they probably need to win a game or two in the SEC tournament. But after Yante Maten went down with a knee injury two weeks ago, no one thought that this team would even be in this position right now. So there’s always a chance, especially if J.J. Frazier keeps doing what he’s done the last four games, averaging 31.3 points.

Kansas State (RPI: 67, KenPom: 36, first four out): The Wildcats landed a nice win at TCU that will help them — top 100 road wins are always good — but I think that Kansas State isn’t in quite as good of a position as some may think. They have just three top 30 wins and, after tonight, five top 100 wins. Yes, four of them came away from home, and that is a good thing, but that’s an impressive lack of quality wins for a committee that showed us during the bracket reveal they are valuing wins quite heavily.

Rhode Island (RPI: 41, KenPom: 53, play-in game): Rhody won a game that they couldn’t lost at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday. They play another game they can’t lose on Saturday against Davidson at home. Basically, URI cannot afford to take a loss unless it’s against either VCU or Dayton in the A-10 tournament, and even then, they really lack quality wins. They have two top 25 wins but just four total top 100 wins.

LOSERS

Xavier (RPI: 26, KenPom: 40, No. 10 seed): Xavier, man. They needed their own separate post.

Arkansas (RPI: 28, KenPom: 44, No. 9 seed): The Razorbacks missed a chance to lock up a bid by winning at Florida on Wednesday. They are still pretty safe, but I do think they would do well to win one more game, whether it is against Georgia at home this weekend or in the SEC tournament opener.

VCU (RPI: 23, KenPom: 46, No. 9 seed): The Rams are still probably safe, but after losing at Dayton three days after they lost at URI, VCU is still in a spot where I think they need one more win, whether it is over George Mason at home this weekend or in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament next week.

TCU (RPI: 58, KenPom: 41, next four out): The Horned Frogs are probably out after losing at home to Kansas State on Wednesday. They’re now 6-11 in the Big 12 with just two top 65 wins.

STILL TO PLAY

Washington State at USC (RPI: 38, KenPom: 67, play-in game), 10:00 p.m.

Valparaiso’s Alec Peters to miss the rest of the season

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Tyler Cavanaugh #34 of the George Washington Colonials guards Alec Peters #25 of the Valparaiso Crusaders during their NIT Championship game at Madison Square Garden on March 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2017, 9:52 PM EST

Valparaiso star Alec Peters is done for the year, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

Peters, who is one of the best players in the mid-major ranks and a legitimate NBA prospect, has missed the last two games as he’s dealt with a stress reaction in his left leg, and that injury will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The Northwest Indiana Post-Tribune was the first to report the news.

Any senior seeing their final season come to an end as a result of an injury is awful, but this injury is particularly cruel given Peters’ story. He graduated from Valpo in three years and, after Bryce Drew left the program to take over at Vanderbilt last spring, he had the opportunity to go literally anywhere in the country to play as a grad transfer.

He opted to remain at Valpo because of his loyalty to his team, to the coaching staff and to his school.

He wanted one final shot at getting his team to the NCAA tournament. He won’t get it.

VIDEO: Northwestern’s Hail Mary beats Michigan at the buzzer

screen-shot-2017-03-01-at-8-07-06-pm
1 Comment
By Travis HinesMar 1, 2017, 9:08 PM EST

With an NCAA tournament berth potentially in the balance, Northwestern’s prayers were answered.

The Wildcats’ Nathan Taphorn threw the ball the length of the floor with 1.3 seconds left to Dererk Pardon, whose layup at the buzzer broke a tie with Michigan and gave Northwestern a 67-65 victory Wednesday.

Fultz (knee) to miss Wednesday’s game vs. No. 3 UCLA

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 29: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Washington Huskies handles the ball during the second half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 29, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 77-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Travis HinesMar 1, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz will miss Wednesday night’s game against No. 3 UCLA due to a lingering knee injury, according to multiple reports.

It’s the second-straight game Fultz has missed due to the injury and his fourth missed game in the last six.

Fultz missed Sunday’s loss to Washington State, and hasn’t played in a game since going for 38 minutes Feb. 18, in a loss to Arizona. With just one game left in the regular season and Washington currently sitting at 9-19 overall, there’s probably a sizable chance that the potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has played his final collegiate game.

It’s been a forgettable season for the Huskies outside of  Fultz’s individual brilliance as they’ve currently loss 10 straight and are heavy underdogs in their final two games. As bad as Washington has been, Fultz has put up monster numbers and done little to have NBA teams doubt his talent or future. 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from distance.

If Fultz does go first in June’s draft, he’ll be the second-straight top draft pick to come and go from one season in college without an NCAA tournament appearance after LSU’s Ben Simmons suffered the same fate a year ago. That ignominy wasn’t enough to immediately Johnny Jones his job with the Tigers, but it remains unclear if Lorenzo Romar will get the same reprieve with another potential No. 1 pick, Michael Porter, Jr. set to join the Huskies next season.