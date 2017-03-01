More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Archie Miller of the Dayton Flyers yells instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the 2016 State Farm Chicago Legends game at the United Center on December 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dayton holds off late VCU rally to claim Atlantic 10 title

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 11:43 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio — Kendall Pollard and Kyle Davis each grabbed clutch defensive rebounds and were perfect in four tries at the free-throw line in the last 16 seconds as Dayton held off a challenge from VCU for a 79-72 win in the battle for the Atlantic 10 Conference championship and top seed into the conference tournament.

Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith scored 20 points each for Dayton, which never trailed, led by as many as 14 in the second half and ends the regular season on a nine-game win streak. Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds, Pollard 11 points and five boards for the Flyers (24-5, 15-2).

JaQuan Lewis converted a 3-point play for VCU (23-7, 13-4) that made it a two-point game with three minutes to go. After each team missed from the field, Pollard and Davis made two each at the line and Smith 1 of 2 — all fouled after grabbing defensive rebounds (27 of Dayton’s 33 boards).

Mo Alie-Cox led VCU with 20 points, Justin Tillman added 18 with 10 rebounds and Lewis scored 15.

Dayton seniors Davis, Smith, Pollard, Cooke and Jeremiah Bonsu have won a program-record 101 wins.

Barry scores 14, No. 12 Florida handles Arkansas 78-65

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Canyon Barry #24 of the Florida Gators drives against Anthony Lawrence Jr. #3 of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the game at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 11:41 PM EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Canyon Barry scored 14 points, his best game since injuring an ankle two weeks ago, and No. 12 Florida handled Arkansas 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Kasey Hill, KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza added 12 points apiece for the Gators, who bounced back from their first loss in 10 games and clinched the No. 2 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week.

Florida (24-6, 14-3) controlled the game much of the night, building a double-digit lead early, extending it to as many as 16 in the first half and then holding on after the break.

Arkansas (22-8, 11-6) made it close midway through the second half, cutting the lead to 51-45 on Trey Thompson’s straightaway jumper. But the Gators responded with clutch shot after clutch shot to make it a 14-point game again. Barry hit a driving layup out of a timeout, Devin Robinson followed with a 3-pointer from the wing and then Keith Stone completed a three-point play.

Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks with 18 points. Moses Kingsley added 17 points and nine rebounds. Arkansas had won five straight and 10 of 13.

Coach Mike Anderson’s biggest issue was his team allowing the Gators, who improved to 9-1 at home this season, to shoot 51 percent from the field.

Stone finished with eight points, his best performance since mid-January. Florida had another comeback outing from Gorjok Gak, who missed the previous seven games because of a sprained foot. He had two points and two rebounds in 8 minutes.

But Barry was the story. The senior swingman got one of the largest ovations on Senior Night – Barry, Hill, center Schuyler Rimmer and forward Justin Leon were honored – and he delivered.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Despite the loss, the Hogs are still having their best season in years. With a victory in the regular-season finale. Arkansas would have 12 conference wins for the fifth time in program history and just the second time in the last 22 years (2014-15). The Razorbacks also have 22 regular-season wins for the second time in the last 22 years.

Florida: The Gators need Hill, Barry and Stone to continue to play like they did against Arkansas. Hill and Barry make the offense go, and Stone provides a defensive presence in the middle and another 3-point threat on the other end.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks end the regular season Saturday against Georgia at Bud Walton Arena, where they have won five of their last six.

Florida: The Gators wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Florida has lost three of its last four against the Commodores, including a home loss in January that helped better focus coach Mike White’s team and sparked a nine-game winning streak.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Beachem leads No. 19 Notre Dame past Boston College

Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32), Bonzie Colson (35) and V.J. Beachem (3) talk during the second half of a first-round men's college basketball game against Michigan in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 18, 2016, in New York. Notre Dame won 70-63. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
1 Comment
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 11:40 PM EST

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) V.J. Beachem scored 22 points Wednesday night to lead No. 19 Notre Dame to its sixth straight win, 82-66 over Boston College.

Bonzie Colson added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Irish (23-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have all but locked up a top-four finish in the ACC and a double-bye for next week’s conference tournament.

Colson’s double-double was his ACC-best 18th of the season.

Ky Bowman scored 19 points and Mo Jeffers had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Boston College (9-21, 2-15 ACC), which has lost 13 in a row and 15 of 16, including a Feb. 14 home game against Notre Dame in which the Eagles let a 10-point lead slip away in the second half.

The Irish again got off to a slow start against BC, falling behind by seven in the first half before ripping off 15 straight points. Beachem knocked down two 3-pointers during the run and Boston College went over 6 minutes without a field goal.

Beachem had 15 points as the Irish took a 36-28 lead.

Matt Farrell and Rex Pflueger hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 10-2 run that extended the Irish lead to 16 points with 11:31 to play. Farrell finished with 14 points.

Beachem turned in the highlight of the game with a baseline drive and twisting scoop shot from behind the backboard with 6:40 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles dropped to 0-8 on the road in ACC play, have not beaten Notre Dame in nine straight, and have not won in South Bend since 1997.

Notre Dame: With a win at No. 8 Louisville, combined with a North Carolina loss to Duke on Saturday, the Irish would earn a share of the ACC regular season title.

VETERAN WINNERS

Playing their last home game at Purcell Pavilion, seniors Steve Vasturia and Beachem have helped the Irish win 94 games during their four years, tying them for the fifth-most wins in program history, three away from matching the 97 victories the 2009-10 class compiled.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles finish the regular season at Clemson on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish also play their regular season finale on the road, at No. 8 Louisville on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

VIDEO: Illinois forward Malcolm Hill moved to tears after senior night win over Michigan State

screen-shot-2017-03-01-at-11-38-04-pm
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2017, 11:39 PM EST

It was Malcolm Hill’s last home game on Wednesday night, and he went out in impressive fashion, as his Illini team knocked off Michigan State to put themselves in a position where an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is a real possibility.

When interviewed after the game, Hill could hardly hide the emotion he was feeling:

Has Xavier played its way on to the bubble?

NCAA Basketball Tournament - Xavier v Baylor
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMar 1, 2017, 11:28 PM EST

Heading into the weekend of Feb. 10, Xavier looked to be in a pretty good spot.

The Musketeers were ranked in The Associated Press Top 25, had won four straight and stood at 8-3 in the Big East with a chance to knock off defending champion Villanova at home.

It’s all gone to hell since.

Marquette dominated play for long stretches and defeated the Musketeers, 95-84, on Wednesday at the Cintas Center, furthering Xavier’s spiral from Big East contender to bubble resident.

The Musketeers have now dropped six games in a row, and it hasn’t just been a result of an unfavorable schedule. They’ve lost three at home and three on the road. They’ve lost to conference heavyweights Villanova and Butler, and they’ve lost to second-tier squads like Providence, Seton Hall and the Golden Eagles (twice).

Xavier is still probably in the field at this very moment, but they’re fading fast.

Of course, a big piece of their downfall is the loss of Edmond Sumner to an ACL tear, though the Musketeers did win their next three games after the injury. Still, Sumner’s loss was always going to be felt sooner or later. He was averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 assists at the time of the injury, and was critical in quarterbacking Xavier from the point guard position.

Losing Trevon Blueitt for two games during this losing streak certainly was a major blow, but the Musketeers have had four other chances with him in the lineup to shake free of this funk. X also only had senior Myles Davis for three games due to first a suspension and then his departure from the program.

Offense has often been a problem – especially 3-point shooting – but against Marquette, the defense faltered.

The Golden Eagles shot 61.1 percent overall and made 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range. Andrew Rowsey went for 20 while JaJuan Johnson had 19 and Katin Reinhardt 17. The 95 points allowed were the most allowed ever in the Cintas Center. Winning in Cincinnati was probably as much a boon for Marquette’s tourney hopes as it was a boondoggle for Xavier.

Before the loss, Xavier was 26th in the RPI, a metric which could be its saving grace.  They’ve got eight wins against the RPI top-100 and just one loss outside the top-100. A loss this weekend at DePaul, RPI rank 231, should be avoided at all costs.

The Musketeers aren’t sunk yet, but they’re taking on water fast with fewer and fewer tools at their disposal to plug the leaks. They might just have to hope they stay afloat for just long enough to hear their name on Selection Sunday.

Bubble Banter: It’s a busy night for bubble teams

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 12: Vic Law #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is fouled by Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on February 12, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

Here is the latest NBC Sports Bracketology. This is where the rankings you see below are from. This post will be updated throughout the night. 

WINNERS

Northwestern (RPI: 50, KenPom: 37, No. 9 seed): The Wildcats are dancing. Thanks to the play of the year. Check this out.

Wake Forest (RPI: 45, KenPom: 33, first four out): Northwestern may not even be the biggest winner of the night, as the Demon Deacons landed a win that they desperately needed, picking off No. 8 Louisville at home. Wake Forest is now 18-12 on the season and 8-9 in the ACC with a game left at Virginia this weekend, but what make this win so important is that Wake literally had just one top 60 win entering Wednesday and no top 35 wins. They’d beaten Miami, Georgia Tech and Pitt. They had a win over Bucknell, at Charleston and at Richmond. That was it. With no bad losses to their name, they just needed to prove that they could actually beat the big boys. This doesn’t lock them into a bid, but now a win at Virginia probably would. If not, a win or two in the ACC tournament would. I can promise you this: Wake won’t be one of the first four out tomorrow morning.

Marquette (RPI: 69, KenPom: 32, No. 10 seed): The Golden Eagles are getting closer and closer to punching their ticket to the dance. With a game left at home against Creighton, Steve Wojciechowski’s team is now sitting with four top 30 wins — including a win over Villanova — and nine top 100 wins with St. John’s being the only bad loss in their 11 losses. Beating Creighton should be enough, although avoiding a loss to DePaul, St. John’s or Georgetown in the Big East tournament would be sensible. One thing to watch for with Marquette: Will the committee take into account that three of their four best wins came when the opponents (Xavier twice and Creighton) had lost their star point guard to a torn ACL?

Illinois (RPI: 56, KenPom: 64, first four out): The Illini have made a remarkable run down the stretch of the season, winning their fourth in a row on Wednesday night as they knocked off Michigan State at home on Senior Night to get to 18-12 on the season and 8-9 in the Big Ten with a game left at Rutgers. John Groce’s club has just one top 40 win — VCU on a neutral — but they have five top 50 and 10 top 100 wins. They’re right there with everyone else on the bubble, and while they still have quite a bit of work left to do — I’d say they need to win at least two more game, preferably three, to really feel comfortable on Selection Sunday — the fact that they are even close is impressive.

Georgia (RPI: 52, KenPom: 52, next four out): The Bulldogs are still in the NCAA tournament mix after beating Auburn at home on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville to have a real chance on Selection Sunday. While Georgia has no sub-105 RPI losses and nine top 100 wins, they have no top 45 wins to their name. Even with a win at Arkansas, they probably need to win a game or two in the SEC tournament. But after Yante Maten went down with a knee injury two weeks ago, no one thought that this team would even be in this position right now. So there’s always a chance, especially if J.J. Frazier keeps doing what he’s done the last four games, averaging 31.3 points.

Kansas State (RPI: 67, KenPom: 36, first four out): The Wildcats landed a nice win at TCU that will help them — top 100 road wins are always good — but I think that Kansas State isn’t in quite as good of a position as some may think. They have just three top 30 wins and, after tonight, five top 100 wins. Yes, four of them came away from home, and that is a good thing, but that’s an impressive lack of quality wins for a committee that showed us during the bracket reveal they are valuing wins quite heavily.

USC (RPI: 38, KenPom: 67, play-in game): At this point, here’s what USC cannot do: They cannot lose to either of the Washington teams at home this week, and they cannot lose to anyone in the Pac-12 tournament not named UCLA, Arizona or Oregon. Even then, I would recommended that they probably beat one of those three teams if they really want to go into Selection Sunday without the stress of wondering if your name isn’t going to get called. The Trojans have two top 20 wins this season but just a total of five top 100 wins and a 1-6 record against the other top five teams in the conference.

Rhode Island (RPI: 41, KenPom: 53, play-in game): Rhody won a game that they couldn’t lost at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday. They play another game they can’t lose on Saturday against Davidson at home. Basically, URI cannot afford to take a loss unless it’s against either VCU or Dayton in the A-10 tournament, and even then, they really lack quality wins. They have two top 25 wins but just four total top 100 wins.

LOSERS

Xavier (RPI: 26, KenPom: 40, No. 10 seed): Xavier, man. They needed their own separate post.

Arkansas (RPI: 28, KenPom: 44, No. 9 seed): The Razorbacks missed a chance to lock up a bid by winning at Florida on Wednesday. They are still pretty safe, but I do think they would do well to win one more game, whether it is against Georgia at home this weekend or in the SEC tournament opener.

VCU (RPI: 23, KenPom: 46, No. 9 seed): The Rams are still probably safe, but after losing at Dayton three days after they lost at URI, VCU is still in a spot where I think they need one more win, whether it is over George Mason at home this weekend or in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament next week.

TCU (RPI: 58, KenPom: 41, next four out): The Horned Frogs are probably out after losing at home to Kansas State on Wednesday. They’re now 6-11 in the Big 12 with just two top 65 wins.