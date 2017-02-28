More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 28: Frank Jackson #15 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play during their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 28, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

No. 17 Duke defeats No. 15 Florida State to avenge earlier loss

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 9:48 PM EST

No. 17 Duke defeated No. 15 Florida State, 75-70, on Tuesday night in the final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season. The victory avenges the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to the Seminoles earlier this season.

 

The five-point finish didn’t do this game justice.

Duke took it to Florida State. The Blue Devils led by as many as 19 in the second half. It was a three-possession 16 seconds remaining in regulation.

The game started out as a rock fight, but the Blue Devils opened up a double-digit lead inside three minutes of the first half. Florida State never got in-sync offensively, that was only compounded by turnovers. The Seminoles had 10 first-half miscues, resulting in 16 points for Duke.

Frank Jackson, who saw additional time with Grayson Allen still working back from an ankle injury, had a career-high 22 points. Amile Jefferson posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds in his final home game.

Dwayne Bacon had a team-high 19 points, but 16 of them came in the final six minutes (he scored seven in the final 40 seconds). Jonathan Issac also had an off night, 3-of-7 shooting for eight points and eight rebounds.

Florida State at one point held a 16-1 record and had wins over Florida, at Virginia and over Duke, giving you the impression the Seminoles were capable of a big run in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Seminoles have struggled as of late, especially away from home. Since winning at Virginia, Florida State is 2-6 on the road.

Dwayne Bacon’s recent struggles are another concern moving forward.

In the first meeting, Florida State dominated by owning the paint, outscoring Duke, 56-28, inside. That was a game without Amile Jefferson.

Jefferson, who was still favoring his right foot as he still has not fully healed, yet he set the tone early against the longer frontline with eight points and eight boards in the first 20 minutes.

It just seems like Florida State is more susceptible to off nights than other teams we’d peg as contenders.

As for Duke, Frank Jackson appears to becoming on at the right time. The freshman guard had his best night in college, which came after a 16-point, six-rebounds and three-assist performance in the team’s previous game against Miami. The lead guard has certainly taken advantage of the available minutes with Grayson Allen working his way back from an ankle injury. The All-American was held to 16 minutes and scored two points.

While Jackson’s emergence is a nice sign for Duke, on the eve March, the team will need both Jefferson and Allen to be fully healthy.

Florida State ends the regular season at home against Miami. Duke would like to avenge another loss Saturday as the Blue Devils travel to North Carolina.

Derek Willis proposes to girlfriend on UK Senior Night

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 27: Derek Willis #35 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena on January 27, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 9:03 PM EST

Derek Willis was 1-for-1 before the start of his final home game at Rupp Arena.

The Kentucky forward, being honored pregame for senior night festivities. The standing ovation watched as Willis got down on one knee and purposed to his girlfriend.

Willis came out of high school as the No. 115 player in the Class of 2013. That was the same recruiting class that included Julius Randle, James Young, Dakari Johnson, Marcus Lee, and the Harrison twins.

Willis is a a Kentucky native, who wanted to play for Kentucky, so he accepted a limited role through his first two seasons. As a senior, he’s averaging 7.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

It’s been a good week for senior big men. Days earlier, Indiana’s Collin Hartman got engaged to his girlfriend in front of the Assembly Hall crowd.

Jim Boeheim’s son commits to Cornell

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange shakes the hand of Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils after the game on February 14, 2015 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Duke defeats Syracuse 80-72. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 8:23 PM EST

Jimmy Boeheim, son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, verbally committed to Cornell on Tuesday night.

He announced it on Twitter.

It doesn’t seem likely this was going to become a father-son duo like John and Brad Calipari at Kentucky or Bill and Tyler Self at Kansas. Boeheim had said in the past, he doesn’t get involved in Jimmy’s recruiting. Moreoever, Boeheim’s retirement talks have been a big storyline within the program in recent years. He said in 2015 that he’d coach for three more seasons. But just last week he told Dan Patrick, “I might be done this year.”

Jimmy Boeheim played at Jamesville-DeWitt High School before doing a post-graduate year at The New Hampton School in New Hampshire, the same prep powerhouse that produced Tyler Lydon. Boeheim is a 6-foot-7 lefty, known for his knockdown shooting.

Boeheim was reportedly being courted by Dartmouth, which hired former New Hampton head coach Pete Hutchins as an assistant coach in 2016.

By all accounts, this appears to be a good get for the Big Red. With Harvard and Yale landing top-100 recruits, Princeton being Princeton, and Penn looking to make a major jump in the coming seasons, success on the recruiting trail will need to pick up for Cornell to get back to the top of the conference.

Belmont’s Evan Bradds OVC player of year, Byrd coach of year

Belmont's Evan Bradds tries to shoot with Marquette's Luke Fischer defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 7:40 PM EST

BRENWOOD, Tenn. (AP) Belmont senior forward Evan Bradds has repeated as the Ohio Valley Conference’s player of the year after leading Division I in field goal percentage for a second straight season.

A career 67.4 percent shooter, currently the OVC record, Bradds won the award announced Tuesday as voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Coach Rick Byrd also won as the league’s coach of the year after guiding Belmont to its fourth OVC title in five seasons at 15-1.

Tennessee State senior Tahjere McCall is the defensive player of the year after setting a school record with 76 steals this season, topping his own mark of 72 last season.

Denzel Mahoney of Southeast Missouri is the league’s freshman of the year.

Duke to wear Kyrie Irving’s new customized Nike shoes

Kyrie Irving (Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

A customization version of Kyrie Irving’s new shoes, the Nike Kyrie 3, isn’t available until March 10, but Duke will be rocking them in the team’s final home game of the season on Tuesday night against Florida State.

Irving, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 after an 11-game career with the Blue Devils, averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game in his limited lone season in the college ranks.

Bubble Banter: Somehow, Indiana is still in the tournament mix

BLOOMINGTON, IN - FEBRUARY 01: Josh Newkirk #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Assembly Hall on February 1, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

More College Hoops

WICHITA, KS - NOVEMBER 13: Guard Landry Shamet #11 of the Wichita State Shockers dribbles the ball up court against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the first half on November 13, 2015 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Previewing Championship Week: What to expect from mid-major conference tournaments LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Player of the Year Power Rankings: It’s Frank Mason III’s award to lose CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 27: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots the ball during Virginia's game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena on February 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) No. 23 Virginia holds No. 5 North Carolina to 43 points in statement win

Here is the latest NBC Sports Bracketology. This is where the rankings you see below are from. This post will be updated throughout the night. 

WINNERS

Seton Hall (RPI: 48, KenPom: 57, play-in game): It wasn’t easy, but Seton Hall got the win that they needed on Tuesday night against Georgetown. At this point, I think that the Pirates need one more win to feel comfortable, either at Butler on Saturday or in the first round of the Big East tournament, meaning that they don’t take a bad loss in the Big East tournament. It’s pretty impressive work from Kevin Willard to be able to get this group back to the brink of the Big Dance without Isaiah Whitehead on the roster.

STILL TO PLAY

Indiana (RPI: 87, KenPom: 49, next four out) at No. 16 Purdue, 7:00 p.m.

DePaul at Providence (RPI: 53, KenPom: 55, No. 10 seed), 8:30 p.m.

Pitt at Georgia Tech (RPI: 93, KenPom: 77, bubble), 9:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt (RPI: 47, KenPom: 46, first four out) at No. 9 Kentucky, 9:00 p.m.