LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Monk scores 27 as No. 9 Kentucky lands biggest comeback win in Coach Cal era

By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2017, 11:37 PM EST

Malik Monk scored 27 points, 20 of which came in the second half, and De’Aaron Fox scored 13 as Kentucky landed their biggest come-from-behind win under Coach Cal, beating Vanderbilt 73-67 at home on Tuesday night despite trailing 25-6 at one point midway through the first half.

Kentucky just wasn’t ready to play in the first half. Between Senior Night, Derek Willis’ proposal and the emotional drain of Saturday’s win over Florida, it shouldn’t have come has much of a shock that the No. 9 Wildcats got off to a slow start. But their inability to do anything on the offense end of the floor combined with the fact that Vandy couldn’t miss from the perimeter was not a good combination.

After the first 10 minutes of the game, things started to change. Kentucky’s defense turned up to a different level as Vandy got flustered by the pressure and the atmosphere, committing 18 turnovers — roughly half of which were unforced — as they slowly allowed the Wildcats to chip away at the lead. Kentucky didn’t take the lead until late in the second half and they didn’t take control of the game until Monk hit a three with less than a minute left to put them up seven.

For Monk, this was the sixth time this season that’s he’s scored at least 20 points in a half. He had 30 points in the second half of Saturday’s win over Florida. This was also the second straight game that he’s been terrible for the early portion of the game.

The biggest takeaway from this game for UK fans is Fox, however. He still doesn’t look right, as he’s battling a contusion on his knee, and he hasn’t looked right for a month. He did have 13 points, but he had just one assists and five turnovers and wasn’t nearly as aggressive as we have become accustomed to seeing him be.

His health is one of the most under-discussed story lines as we head into the NCAA tournament.

VIDEO: Did Xavier Rathan-Mayes get his revenge by tripping Grayson Allen?

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the Florida Gators in the second half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 11:17 PM EST

During No. 17 Duke’s 75-70 win over No. 15 Florida State on Tuesday night, it appeared Xavier Rathan-Mayes, the second victim of a Grayson Allen trip from last season, sent Allen to the ground after he stumbled over his feet.

Was this plotted by Rathan-Mayes while his team was down double figures, or was this just a freak coincidence? I’m tired of talking about Grayson Allen and tripping, so I’ll let you decide by watching the video below.

VIDEO: Young Boise State fan comes to the rescue as ball gets stuck in shot clock

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-10-53-10-pm
By Rob DausterFeb 28, 2017, 10:55 PM EST

The Fresno State-Boise State game took a weird turn late in the first half when … well, you know what? I’m just going to let you watch this and see what happens.

The ending is great:

We should all say a prayer for the father of young man.

Because he may never be seen again when he gets home and mom sees what he let his son do.

Eastern Michigan’s Ray Lee becomes third player to score 50 points this season

634326922
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 10:46 PM EST

Ray Lee shot 17-of-26, including 10 3-pointers, to record an astounding 50 points in Eastern Michigan’s 109-81 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Lee becomes the third player in college basketball to accomplish that feat this season. Ironically, the 6-foot-3 guard outscored the nation’s leading in points per game, Marcus Keene, who ended with 21 points off 6-of-17 shooting. Keene was the first player this season to score 50, doing so on Jan. 21 against Miami (OH).

Keene became the first player to hit that mark since South Dakota State’s Nate Wolters did so in 2013.

Speaking of the Jackrabbits: the other player to score 50? South Dakota State sophomore Mike Daum. He registered this year’s single-game high with 51 against Fort Wayne, the same program Wolters dropped 53 on four years ago.

Lee, a fifth-year senior, is averaging 14.2 points per game for the Eagles.

He had 26 of his 50 in the first half. Lee also recorded four assists, meaning he contributed to 59 of the team’s 109 points.

No. 16 Purdue beats Indiana to clinch share of Big Ten crown

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball against Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers at Mackey Arena on February 28, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 28, 2017, 10:26 PM EST

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second Tuesday night to lead No. 16 Purdue past Indiana 86-75 for a share of the Big Ten title.

The Boilermakers (24-6, 13-4) broke a tie with their rival by claiming a record 23rd conference championship.

James Blackmon Jr. scored 16 points for Indiana (16-14, 6-11), which has lost eight of 10.

The Hoosiers’ biggest problem — foul trouble.

After Indiana cut a 15-point deficit to four early in the second half, the Boilermakers went on a 10-2 run when Indiana’s top two centers both picked up their third foul.

The Hoosiers got as close as 57-51 with 10:07 left, but the Boilermakers answered with seven straight and pulled away.

Purdue has won seven of eight and has clinched the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Vince Edwards had 15 points and Swanigan finished with 10 rebounds.

Indiana only led once, 17-14 midway through the first half.

Mathias answered immediately by scoring 13 points in a 19-6 run to give the Boilermakers a 33-23 lead.

But even as the Hoosiers clawed their way back, the mounting fouls doomed their hopes for a comeback.

Thomas Bryant picked up his third foul less than 90 seconds into the second half. De’Ron Davis then picked up three fouls in 47 seconds and went to the bench with four fouls and 16:32 left to play.

Swanigan took advantage by scoring 12 points in the final 16 1/2 minutes.

Josh Newkirk and Devonte Green each had 13 points for Indiana.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The complaints may grow even louder now after last year’s Big Ten champs were swept by Purdue and then endured the indignity of watching black-and-gold confetti cover the court. The worst part — Indiana’s fading NCAA Tournament hopes took another hit.

Purdue: The Boilermakers got all the needed breaks over the last few weeks, so when they had a chance to clinch the title at home, they took care of business. Another win Saturday will give them an outright championship.

UP NEXT:

Indiana: Tries to regroup Saturday at Ohio State.

Purdue: Will try to capture the outright title at Northwestern on Saturday.

Ball State player absorbs contact for posterization

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-10-10-14-pm
By Terrence PayneFeb 28, 2017, 10:15 PM EST

Ball State senior forward Ryan Weber thought he had a free path to the basket. Toledo guard Jonathan Williams thought he could get him with a chase down block.

When the too collided at the rim, Weber, who outweighs Williams by nearly 30 pounds, absorbed the contact and slammed over the defender for the posterization and the foul.

Weber ended with 14 points and four boards. Ball State defeated Toledo, 82-74, on Tuesday night.