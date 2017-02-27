Prosecutors detail allegations against Creighton’s Watson

Yes, Gonzaga lost a home game to BYU. Although somewhat surprising, it doesn’t yet knock the once-beaten Bulldogs from their No. 1 Seed in the West Region. What it does do, however, is open to door for the Pac-12 champion (or someone else) to overtake the Zags, especially if they slip again in the West Coast Conference tournament. As an example … should Oregon win out and claim the Pac-12 tournament, the Committee would have to determine the hierarchy between the Ducks and the Zags.
Championship Week is upon us. The next two weeks are important for both the top and bottom of the bracket.
Bubble Notes:
By sheer volume, the number of teams in play for at-large berths with double-digit losses is quite rare. Thus, the math for several bubble teams is becoming increasingly tough to manage. On the flip side, it’s potentially good news for teams like Wichita State, Illinois State, and Middle Tennessee State should they fall a game short in their conference tournaments. We’ll just have to see where we stand on selection weekend.
UPDATED: February 27, 2017
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Seton Hall vs. USC | South Region
- Rhode Island vs. California | Midwest Region
- MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC-CENTRAL | East Region
- UC-IRVINE vs. NEW ORLEANS | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|
|EAST – New York
|Tulsa
|
|Buffalo
|1) KANSAS
|
|1) VILLANOVA
|16) NEW ORLEANS / UC-IRVINE
|
|16) NC CENTRAL / MT ST. MARY’S
|8) South Carolina
|
|8) DAYTON
|9) Northwestern
|
|9) Michigan State
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Orlando
|5) Virginia
|
|5) Notre Dame
|12) ILLINOIS STATE
|
|12) NC-WILMINGTON
|4) PURDUE
|
|4) Florida
|13) VALPARAISO
|
|13) MONMOUTH
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Tulsa
|6) Wisconsin
|
|6) SMU
|11) California / Rhode Island
|
|11) Syracuse
|3) Florida State
|
|3) Baylor
|14) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|
|14) WINTHROP
|
|
|
|Salt Lake City
|
|Indianapolis
|7) Creighton
|
|7) Maryland
|10) Wichita State
|
|10) Xavier
|2) Arizona
|
|2) Louisville
|15) SOUTH DAKOTA
|
|15) FLA GULF COAST
|
|
|
|WEST – San Jose
|
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|
|Greenville
|1) GONZAGA
|
|1) NORTH CAROLINA
|16) NORTH DAKOTA
|
|16) TX-SOUTHERN
|8) Virginia Tech
|
|8) Michigan
|9) VCU
|
|9) Arkansas
|
|
|
|Greenville
|
|Buffalo
|5) Minnesota
|
|5) Cincinnati
|12) NEVADA
|
|12) UT-ARLINGTON
|4) Duke
|
|4) West Virginia
|13) PRINCETON
|
|13) VERMONT
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Indianapolis
|6) Iowa State
|
|6) Oklahoma State
|11) MID TENNESSEE ST
|
|11) USC / Seton Hall
|3) Butler
|
|3) KENTUCKY
|14) AKRON
|
|14) BELMONT
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Sacramento
|7) Miami-FL
|
|7) Saint Mary’s
|10) Marquette
|
|10) Providence
|2) OREGON
|
|2) UCLA
|15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD
|
|15) BUCKNELL
NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): Wichita State, Providence, Marquette, Syracuse
Last Four IN (at large): USC, Seton Hall, California, Rhode Island
First Four OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Illinois
Next four teams OUT (at large): TCU, Houston, Indiana, Georgia
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Syracuse
Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Providence, Marquette, Seton Hall
Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State
Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California
SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas
Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU, Rhode Island
American (2): SMU, Cincinnati
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)