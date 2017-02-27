College Basketball Talk Top 25: Kansas, North Carolina vault past Gonzaga, Villanova

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Gonzaga taking their first loss of the season on Saturday night, it’s time for a reshuffle at the top of the top 25 standings.

We went with Kansas in the top spot, although I’m not sure if they’re actually the best team in the country.

I think North Carolina may be more complete, and while the Jayhawks have some serious front court depth concerns, if you were to give me the choice of a top seven vs. top seven, I would probably pick Kansas.

Anyway, here is the rest of this week’s top 25:

1. Kansas (26-3, Last Week: No. 3)

2. North Carolina (25-5, 6)

3. Gonzaga (29-1, 1)

4. Villanova (27-3, 2)

5. Oregon (26-4, 5)

6. UCLA (26-3, 8)

7. Louisville (23-6, 4)

8. Arizona (26-4, 7)

9. Kentucky (24-5, 11)

10. West Virginia (23-6, 10)

11. Baylor (23-6, 9)

12. Butler (23-6, 24)

13. Duke (22-7, 12)

14. Florida (23-6, 14)

15. SMU (25-4, 17)

16. Purdue (23-6, 13)

17. Notre Dame (22-7, 18)

18. Saint Mary’s (26-3, 19)

19. Florida State (23-6, 20)

20. Iowa State (19-9, 21)

21. Cincinnati (25-4, 16)

22. Wisconsin (22-7, 15)

23. Wichita State (27-4, 25)

24. Oklahoma State (20-9, UR)

25. Miami (20-9, UR)

DROPPED OUT: No. 22 Virginia, No. 23 Northwester

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 24 Oklahoma State, No. 25 Miami

RELATED: Player of the Week | Team of the Week | Takeaways | Top 25

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom