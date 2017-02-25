Bubble Banter: Make-or-break games for Rhode Island, Clemson, TCU and Pitt

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds you see listed below come from. This post will be updated throughout the day.
STILL TO PLAY
No. 19 Florida State at Clemson (RPI: 61, KenPom: 37, next four out), 12:00 p.m.
No. 8 North Carolina at Pitt (RPI: 63, KenPom: 66, next four out), 12:00 p.m.
No. 25 Wichita State (RPI: 44, KenPom: 12, No. 10 seed) at Missouri State, 12:00 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia at TCU (RPI: 53, KenPom: 43, first four out), 2:00 p.m.
Illinois State (RPI: 35, KenPom: 54, No. 12 seed) at Northern Iowa, 2:00 p.m.
VCU (RPI: 25, KenPom: 42, No. 9 seed) at Rhode Island (RPI: 47, KenPom: 55, next four out), 2:00 p.m.
Seton Hall (RPI: 48, KenPom: 57, play-in game) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (RPI: 45, KenPom: 51, next four out), 4:00 p.m.
No. 14 Purdue at Michigan (RPI: 51, KenPom: 27, No. 9 seed), 4:00 p.m.
Marquette (RPI: 68, KenPom: 31, No. 10 seed) at Providence (RPI: 55, KenPom: 56, play-in game), 4:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 59, KenPom: 30, play-in game) at Oklahoma, 6:00 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana (RPI: 100, KenPom: 46, bubble), 8:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 33, KenPom: 49, No. 9 seed) at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.