VIDEO: Jim Boeheim on DP Show: ‘I might be done this year’

The bank was open Wednesday night in Syracuse. John Gillon’s three-pointer at the buzzer lifted Syracuse over Duke at the Carrier Dome and back (again) into the bracket.
It’s been a wild month for the Orange who now need to close the deal. It was also a big night for Providence, who used a Kyron Cartwright trey to knock off Creighton in Omaha. And then Dillon Brooks nailed a long-distance dagger to beat California, leaving the Bears teetering for bracket survival as February comes to a close. Are we ready for March?
No changes on the No. 1 seed line. By a whisker, Villanova holds onto the overall No. 1 seed after its second loss to Butler, a team whose profile is far better than its AP ranking. Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga round out the group. UNC moves up to No. 3 after dispatching Louisville.
If last night was any indication, it’s going to be fun ride toward Selection Sunday.
UPDATED: February 23, 2017
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Seton Hall vs. Kansas State | East Region
- Providence vs. California | Midwest Region
- MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC-CENTRAL | East Region
- UC-IRVINE vs. NEW ORLEANS | Midwest Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Buffalo
|
|Tulsa
|1) VILLANOVA
|
|1) KANSAS
|16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S
|
|16) NEW ORLEANS / UC-IRVINE
|8) South Carolina
|
|8) Northwestern
|9) VCU
|
|9) Xavier
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Milwaukee
|5) Virginia
|
|5) Notre Dame
|12) UNC-WILMINGTON
|
|12) ILLINOIS STATE
|4) PURDUE
|
|4) Butler
|13) PRINCETON
|
|13) VALPARAISO
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Orlando
|6) Saint Mary’s
|
|6) SMU
|11) Seton Hall / Kansas State
|
|11) Providence / California
|3) Kentucky
|
|3) Florida State
|14) AKRON
|
|14) BELMONT
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Salt Lake City
|7) Maryland
|
|7) Iowa State
|10) Marquette
|
|10) Wichita State
|2) Louisville
|
|2) ARIZONA
|15) BUCKNELL
|
|15) NO. DAKOTA ST
|
|
|
|WEST – San Jose
|
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|
|Greenville
|1) GONZAGA
|
|1) NORTH CAROLINA
|16) NORTH DAKOTA
|
|16) TX-SOUTHERN
|8) Miami-FL
|
|8) Dayton
|9) Michigan
|
|9) Arkansas
|
|
|
|Buffalo
|
|Sacramento
|5) CINCINNATI
|
|5) Wisconsin
|12) MONMOUTH
|
|12) UT-ARLINGTON
|4) West Virginia
|
|4) UCLA
|13) VERMONT
|
|13) NEVADA
|
|
|
|Greenville
|
|Orlando
|6) Creighton
|
|6) Minnesota
|11) MID TENNESSEE ST
|
|11) Syracuse
|3) Duke
|
|3) FLORIDA
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|
|14) E. TENNESSEE ST
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Tulsa
|7) Oklahoma State
|
|7) Virginia Tech
|10) Michigan State
|
|10) USC
|2) Oregon
|
|2) Baylor
|15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD
|
|15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): Michigan State, Wichita State, Marquette, Syracuse
Last Four IN (at large): Seton Hall, California, Providence, Kansas State
First Four OUT (at large): Wake Forest, TCU, Georgia Tech, Rhode Island
Next four teams OUT (at large): Vanderbilt, Clemson, Alabama, Houston
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Syracuse
Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Marquette, Seton Hall, Providence
Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State
Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California
SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)