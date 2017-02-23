Cassius Winston ends half with half-court 3-pointer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Michigan State freshman guard Cassius Winston had just one field goal in the first half. And it was a half-court buzzer-beater as the Spartans capped a sizable run to take a 49-31 lead over Nebraska going into the break.

jesse_kramer: Cassius Winston hates corn ESPN U College Basketball: Nebraska at Michigan St… https://t.co/oPHQKyFC0m pic.twitter.com/6tVei5Bcx0 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 24, 2017

The Spartans ended the half on a 21-5 run.

Winston provided a serious boost off the bench during that stanza. Moments earlier, he helped the Breslin Center erupt when he lobbed a pass off the backboard to teammate Miles Bridges.

Just when you think you've seen it all from @MilesBridges01, @cassiuswinston goes and lobs it off the glass. 😳 https://t.co/fRLdptF2Wf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 24, 2017

Michigan State opened the day projected as one of the final at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament. The margin for error is thing and it appears the Spartans are playing with a sense of urgency.