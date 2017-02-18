VIDEO: Louisiana-Lafayette wins game on half court buzzer beater

Jonathan Stove for the win!
Better quality with this one. Doesn't change outcome. @iso_stove hits half court shot for 85-84 @RaginCajunsMBB win over @ULMWarhawks pic.twitter.com/cjhG8CGVPP
— David Schultz (@Dave1037TheGame) February 18, 2017
Playing what may be their most important game of the season, Georgia suffered a brutal blow less than two minutes into the game.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe stumbled after scoring on a drive to the rim and fell into the right knee of Georgia’s star center Yante Maten.
Maten, a 6-foot-8 junior averaging 19.4 points this season, did not return to the game.
This is a brutal loss for the Bulldogs, who needed to beat the No. 13 Wildcats to have a realistic chance of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, but for the sixth time this season, Georgia lost a hard-fought game to a top 25 team.
The final score on Saturday was 82-77 despite Georgia’s star point guard J.J. Frazier going for 36 points. De’Aaron Fox scored 12 of his 16 points down the stretch to help the Wildcats land a come-from-behind win in a game that, frankly, they did not play well enough to win.
That’s the sign of a good team, but that probably won’t be much comfort for Kentucky fans that are tired of seeing their team struggle. Fox finished with 16 points, five boards and five assists while Malik Monk chipped in with 16 points.
The win does keep the Wildcats atop the SEC standings.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nigel Williams-Goss had 18 points and seven assists as No. 1 Gonzaga beat Pacific 82-61 on Saturday to remain the only undefeated team in Division I.
Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and five players scored in double figures for Gonzaga (28-0, 16-0 West Coast), whose 28-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. The Zags have two games left in their quest to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season undefeated.
Jack Williams scored 16 points for Pacific (10-19, 4-12), which played Gonzaga tough at home on New Year’s Eve. Pacific played without second-leading scorer T.J. Wallace, out with a foot injury.
Pacific was undone by 33.8 percent shooting, compared to 46 percent for Gonzaga, and a poor rebounding performance.
Neither team shot well in the early going, and Gonzaga held a 21-18 lead midway through the first half.
The Zags closed out the half with a 22-12 run, the last eight points by Williams-Goss, to take a 43-30 lead.
Gonzaga opened the second half with a 10-3 run to extend its lead to 20 points. The lead later grew to 70-43 and the Tigers did not threaten again.
BIG PICTURE
Pacific: The Tigers led Gonzaga 46-45 at home on Dec. 31 before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 20-point victory. It was the only WCC game this season in which Gonzaga has trailed in the second half. Pacific is 1-11 in the series against Gonzaga, winning in 1976.
Gonzaga: Gonzaga is off to the best start in program history, and has won 20 straight games by double digits. They have seven wins against teams that are in the top 50 in RPI. The Bulldogs have trailed less than 7 percent of the time in their games this season, and only twice in the second half.
UP NEXT
Pacific plays Santa Clara next Thursday.
Gonzaga plays at San Diego next Thursday, and closes the regular season by hosting BYU next Saturday.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and No. 7 Oregon extracted some revenge for Colorado’s upset of the Ducks earlier this season with a 101-73 victory on Saturday.
Dylan Ennis added 20 points for the Ducks (24-4, 13-2 Pac-12), who won their 42nd straight home game. It is the longest active home winning streak in the nation.
George King led Colorado (16-12, 6-9) with 16 points in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Buffaloes trailed by as many as 36 points late in the second half.
It was the final home game of the season for Oregon, which travels to play California and Stanford before visiting in-state rival Oregon State in Corvallis for the regular-season finale.
The Ducks sit behind only fifth-ranked Arizona in the Pac-12 standings with three games to go. The Wildcats’ one conference loss came to the Ducks in Eugene earlier this month.
With the win, Oregon matched the program’s mark for the best overall record at this point of the season, set by the 1926-27 Ducks (24-3).
The Buffaloes are one of just two Pac-12 teams to defeat the Ducks this season, a 74-65 victory in Boulder on Jan. 28. Oregon’s other loss in conference came at UCLA, 79-82, on Feb. 9.
The Buffaloes had won six of their previous seven games after they opened the conference slate with a seven-game losing streak.
Oregon opened the game with three straight 3-pointers and Jordan Bell’s windmill dunk. Oregon made five-3-pointers in a little more than 5 minutes to open the game, but the Buffaloes stayed close and tied the game at 23 midway through the first half on Xavier Johnson’s layup. The Buffs went ahead on two free throws from Deleon Brown.
Colorado’s lead was short-lived. Ennis hit a 3-pointer, layup and jumper that put the Ducks up 35-27 and Oregon went into the half with a 45-32 lead. The Buffaloes didn’t score for the last 3:57 of the half.
Brooks led all scorers at the break with 16 points.
Bell’s tip-in pushed the Ducks’ lead to 55-34. Oregon opened the second half on a 19-2 run and put the game away.
Boucher, a senior playing in his final game at Matthew Knight Arena, got a standing ovation when he fouled out with 7:48 left. He finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
It was Oregon’s seventh sellout this season.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: The Buffaloes started the day seventh in the Pac-12 standings. … A 60-52 victory over Oregon State on Thursday was Colorado’s second on the road this season. … The Buffaloes finish the season with three straight at home: Utah, Stanford and California.
Oregon: The Ducks are one win away from matching the Pacific Coast Conference record of the 1938-39 NCAA championship-winning Oregon team. … The Oregon band played the Canadian national anthem before tipoff in honor of the Canadian seniors on the team: Ennis and Boucher. … The Ducks were coming off a 79-61 win over Utah on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Colorado: The Buffaloes return home to host Utah on Thursday night.
Oregon: The Ducks visit California on Wednesday.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Florida is a team that has occasionally put up huge offensive numbers this season, including 106 and 114 points in games over the past month.
But the shots weren’t falling on Saturday.
So the 15th-ranked Gators resorted to Plan B: A little grit, a little luck and a whole lot of defense in a 57-52 victory over Mississippi State.
“We’ve been able to find different ways to win different games,” Florida coach Mike White said. “It’s been different guys night in and night out and this is just another example.”
Florida (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to eight games, which is the longest during White’s two-year tenure. The Gators also won their first game since starting center John Egbunu suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Chris Chiozza scored 14 points and KeVaughn Allen added 11. Sophomore forward Kevarrius Hayes – who now has an expanded role because of Egbunu’s injury – finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Hayes had a crucial block during the final minute when Mississippi State was trying to push ahead. Chiozza said the Gators might be known for offense, but are more than capable of handling defensive showdowns.
“You just have to want to do it,” Chiozza said. “We’ve got good athletes, size and speed. So we just fly around and communicate.”
Florida was also fortunate that Mississippi State had one of its worst offensive games of the season. The Bulldogs (14-12, 5-9) trailed for most of the game, but Aric Holman threw down a dunk with 2:23 remaining to tie it at 52.
Mississippi State had multiple chances to tie or take the lead, but couldn’t hit shots in the crucial final minute. The Bulldogs finished 2 of 23 (8.7 percent) from 3-point range, including 0 of 13 in the first half. Several of the shots were wide open, but nobody could convert.
“It’s tough to continue to be right there, but not be able to get it over the hump,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said.
Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 17 points, but was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past 10 games.
“We were getting good looks,” Weatherspoon said. “We just weren’t hitting them.”
BIG PICTURE
Florida: It’s a solid win for the Gators, who are still figuring out their rotation after the loss of Egbunu. Hayes was excellent, providing the constant rim protection that Florida will need if it wants to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Mississippi State: The late-season slide continues for the Bulldogs, who started three freshmen on Saturday. Mississippi State continues to show signs of promise, but a tough game from 3-point range kept the Bulldogs from pulling off the upset.
OFF NIGHT FOR BERRY
Florida’s leading scorer Canyon Barry was held to just seven points on Saturday. Berry limped off the court late in the game and didn’t return. White didn’t believe the injury was serious, saying Barry had a “rolled ankle” but wanted to go back in the game.
TOO MANY TURNOVERS
Florida had 16 turnovers Saturday, which was one off a season high. White said his team was trying too hard to generate offense when the shots weren’t falling early.
“You can see why the pressing and forcing, trying to do a little too much, could creep in,” White said. “But we’ve got to avoid that in the future.”
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators return home to face No. 21 South Carolina on Tuesday.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs host rival Mississippi on Tuesday.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia’s Jevon Carter and Tarik Phillip weren’t in the mood for another debilitating loss after the Mountaineers let a late lead slip away at the end of regulation for the second straight game.
Carter scored the go-ahead basket in the second overtime, and Phillip had six of his 15 points after regulation to help No. 9 West Virginia beat Texas Tech 83-74 on Saturday.
Unlike an overtime loss at No. 3 Kansas on Monday after the Mountaineers blew a big lead, West Virginia got the momentum back with some help from Texas Tech, which went scoreless for more than 4 minutes spanning both overtimes.
“We’ve been in this position all year,” said Carter, who finished with a season-high 24 points. “All of our losses have been close games. We just kept going after them. We just kept attacking.”
West Virginia (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) outscored Texas Tech 13-4 in the second overtime.
“We just weren’t going to let this game slip away,” Phillip said. “It was a matter of getting stops. We got stops when we needed them.”
Texas Tech (17-10, 5-9) went cold from the field in both overtimes and wasted solid efforts from Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson.
Evans tied a career high with 28 points and Stevenson added 17, although he went scoreless after halftime.
Texas Tech came from seven points down to send the game into overtime tied at 64. Evans scored nine points in the final 1:11, including a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left. He then made four free throws in overtime, but Carter’s free throw with 19.9 seconds left sent the game into the second overtime.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had a chance to cap off a huge week after beating No. 4 Baylor on Monday. Instead, Texas Tech still doesn’t have a road win over a ranked team to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Red Raiders slipped to 1-7 in road contests.
“Whether we do our part and have a resume worthy is yet to be determined, but you guys saw it,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “We have a good team.”
West Virginia: The Mountaineers won their first overtime game in four tries this season. They blew a 14-point lead in the final 3 minutes of regulation before losing in overtime at Kansas. This win has to give them a small sense of relief.
KEY STRETCH
Carter alertly threaded the Texas Tech defense for a layup 5 seconds into the second overtime and West Virginia led the rest of the way. Daxter Miles Jr. then got the sellout crowd roaring when he scored on a wild tip-in, and a minute later he dunked off a miss by Nathan Adrian.
MACON THE DIFFERENCE
West Virginia outrebounded Texas Tech 43-30, due in large part to Elijah Macon. Macon had a season-high 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
“He’s the difference maker,” Beard said. “We got pounded on the boards tonight and I think he was the lead person in that effort for them. He’s another one of Coach Huggins’ really aggressive, hard-playing guys that fits their mold. We had a lot of respect for him coming into the game and even more now.”
Bob Huggins said, “That’s the Elijah Macon that everybody thought we recruited.”
UNFRIENDLY OVERTIME
Texas Tech shot 58 percent (25 of 41) from the field in regulation, then shot 13 percent (2 of 15) in the two overtimes.
FOUL DIFFERENTIAL
After getting outscored badly from the free throw line in its two previous games, West Virginia outscored Texas Tech 24-13 from the line. West Virginia was called for 19 fouls against the Red Raiders, compared with 31 against Kansas on Monday and 30 against Kansas State a week ago.
UP NEXT:
Texas Tech hosts Iowa State on Monday
West Virginia hosts Texas on Monday.
