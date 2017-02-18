No. 3 Kansas upends No. 4 Baylor

Landen Lucas hit two free throws with 11.5 seconds left to cap a game-ending, 8-0 run as No. 3 Kansas all-but clinched the outright Big 12 regular season title in Waco on Saturday, winning 67-65.
No. 12 Duke outlasts Wake Forest in shootout
Duke’s potent offense emerged and six players finished in double-figures as the No. 12 Blue Devils held off Wake Forest 99-94 for an ACC home win.
The Demon Deacons missed a chance to tie with under 30 seconds left but Bryant Crawford missed a difficult driving layup and Amile Jefferson closed out the game at the free-throw line.
The Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4) had a tough time getting late defensive stops, and they missed a few late free throws to keep Wake Forest in the game, but the Blue Devils also couldn’t be stopped on the offensive end.
Luke Kennard paced Duke with a team-high 23 points while Jayson Tatum added 19 points — including two key free throws with 31.1 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Jefferson (16 points), Frank Jackson (12 points), Grayson Allen (11 points) and Matt Jones (10 points) also finished in double-figures for the Blue Devils.
Duke’s defense is going to continue to be a big concern down the stretch and I’m not sure how they fix it. They’re going to this smaller lineup because it is so effective on offense but Jefferson at the five offers minimal rim protection and a lot of the team’s perimeter defenders are average at best. The Blue Devils don’t need to turn into a shutdown team with an offense as good as this, but they can’t let opposing teams get to the rim whenever they want and score with ease as we saw on Saturday.
Wake Forest (15-12, 6-9) did everything they could to stay in this one but they’ll just end up with two very close losses to Duke during the regular season. Big man John Collins continued to show that he’s one of the best players in the ACC with 31 points and 15 rebounds. Crawford added 21 points while Keyshawn Woods added 13 points.
The Demon Deacons found themselves down for most of the second half but they fought as hard as possible to stay in this one. One notable thing about the end of this game is how Wake Forest went away from Collins with less than two minutes left. While Wake Forest often found themselves down by three or four points during this stretch, they forced a lot of contested looks — some of them two-pointers — as they ended up falling.
It’ll be interesting to see if Collins becomes more of an offensive focal point down the stretch of tight games. Wake Forest still has three games left and two of them are coming at home against Pitt and Louisville while they still travel to Virginia Tech. For Wake to feel comfortable about its postseason chances they probably need to win two of those three games.
No. 2 Villanova scores decisive road win at Seton Hall
Villanova was ruthlessly efficient on offense and used a balanced effort as the No. 2 Wildcats ran past Seton Hall, 92-70, on Saturday afternoon for a Big East road win. The win gives the Wildcats at least a share of the Big East regular season title, which they’ve won for four consecutive seasons.
Shooting 67 percent (33-for-49) from the field and 57 percent (12-for-21) from three-point range, the Wildcats had big days from Jalen Brunson (22 points), Kris Jenkins (22 points) Josh Hart (19 points) and Mikal Bridges (15 points).
Brunson was a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor while Bridges helped close the game with three late three-pointers as he was 8-for-10 from the field.
This was the type of offensive showing that makes you believe that Villanova (26-2, 13-2) should be a No. 1 seed come March and if their offense plays this well then they’re going to be nearly impossible to stop. Brunson is the type of efficient and intelligent lead guard who is happy to run clock with any kind of late lead while Hart and Jenkins aren’t afraid to take big shots late in the shot clock. When others like Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo also provide offense then Villanova has one of the most balanced groups in the nation.
With home games against Butler and Creighton and a road game at Georgetown, it won’t be easy for Villanova down the stretch in conference play but they should also feel pretty good about getting the Big East regular-season crown.
Seton Hall (16-10, 6-8) missed out on a valuable opportunity to score a win over top-five opponent in this one. The Pirates were led by Khadeen Carrington (22 points) while big man Angel Delgado (19 points, 12 rebounds) registered another double-double.
While Seton Hall would have loved a win over Villanova after picking off Creighton at home, they do get more chances to score wins over potential NCAA tournament teams. Kevin Willard’s team still hosts Xavier and ends the regular season on the road at Butler before the Big East Tournament.
PHOTO: Buzz Williams sweats through dress shirt, coaches in Va Tech t-shirt
Buzz Williams is coaching hard today.
I mean HARD.
The Virginia Tech head coach sweat through his dress shirt so badly in a first half where the Hokies when into halftime with a lead over No. 8 Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center that he changed into a dri-fit Nike t-shirt for the second half:
VIDEO: Mark Gottfried compares himself to dog hit by a car in pregame speech
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried was fired this week in a somewhat controversial decision.
The issue at hand? Gottfried, who had been to four NCAA tournaments in his first five years as the Wolfpack coach, was relieved of his duties with four games left in the regular season after a week where his job status was the topic of conversation in college hoops.
Gottfried was allowed to coach the rest of the season, and on Saturday he let the ESPN cameras into his locker room prior to a home game against Notre Dame.
And in his pregame speech, Gottfried compared himself to a dog that had been run over by a car but was still going to bite that car’s tires.
Listen to this:
“Bite that damn tire.”
It didn’t sound like his team was all that inspired by the speech. And it didn’t look like it, either. They were down 41-28 at the half and by 20 points early in the second half.
Rollie Massimino, Chris Webber, Bill Self and Rebecca Lobo among first-time finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame
The Basketball Hall of Fame revealed its 14 finalists for this year’s induction class.
Former Villanova head coach Rollie Massimino, Michigan star and NBA all-star Chris Webber, Kansas head coach Bill Self and Connecticut star Rebecca Lobo are among the first-time finalists.
Other first timers on the ballot include Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, NBA champion head coach and former Michigan star Rudy Tomjanovich, NBA all-star and Arkansas star Sidney Moncrief, NBA all-star Tracy McGrady and retired veteran NBA referee Hugh Evans.
Other former finalists who are also still up for induction include former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, former NBA all-star and UTEP star Tim Hardaway, high school coach Robert Hughes and 10-time AAU national champion Wayland Baptist University.
Massimino and Self have both won national championships as head coaches with Massimino’s upset of Georgetown in 1985 ranking among the greatest title-game upsets in modern sports. Self has helped the Jayhawks to 12 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles as he helped the program to a national title in 2008.
Webber is known for being the best player on Michigan’s famed “Fab Five” in the early ’90s before long and productive NBA career while Lobo was one of the key players at UConn who helped jumpstart head coach Geno Auriemma’s string of championship teams.