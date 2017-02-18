More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 29: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals dribbles the ball during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at KFC YUM! Center on January 29, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mitchell leads No. 8 Louisville past sharp Virginia Tech

Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s 1,800th victory was one for the books.

On a day when both teams were so hot from the field that Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams changed shirts at halftime, Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the eighth-ranked Cardinals past the Hokies 94-90 on Saturday.

Both Mitchell, a sophomore guard, and the Cardinals’ inside game stood out.

Mitchell connected on his first six shots, including three 3-pointers en route to going 8 for 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from the beyond the arc. He led an effort that saw Louisville (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) shoot 51.5 percent from the field and even better, 12 of 22, from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Cardinals needed that as Virginia Tech (18-8, 7-7) managed to shoot 59.2 percent from the field, including 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from beyond the arc. The Hokies, who set a KFC Yum! Center visitor’s record with their 90 points, also made the most 3-pointers against the Cardinals since they beat West Virginia in the 2005 Elite Eight.

“Every team is going to fight, even the teams who are at the bottom of the ACC are going to fight,” Mitchell said. “Everybody is fighting to make the tournament. We’re going to get every team’s best shot being a ranked team because if they beat a (ranked team) there is a good chance that will get them into the tournament.”

The difference ended up being the 19 extra shots the Cardinals got as they used the glass to their advantage. They outrebounded the Hokies 33-25, with 16 coming on the offensive end. That allowed Louisville to enjoy a 26-3 edge in second-chance scoring.

“I think if we don’t have a hot shooting night, they beat us by 40,” said Williams, wearing the orange Virginia Tech T-shirt he switched to in the second half after he sweated through his dress shirt. “I think the hot shooting night allowed it to be a game.”

Louisville coach Rick Pitino said he hated to win solely on offense, but he also knew the Hokies, who played four guards, would present a challenge to the Cardinals. Nonetheless, he expects his team to learn from this win.

“If we don’t start playing better defense we’re all going (on) vacation early,” he said. “You guys are going to be covering someone else. If you’re impressed with that, you’re not watching the game I’m watching. But, that being said, it was a great win.”

Seth Allen led the Hokies with 25 points and Ty Outlaw had 19.

Quentin Snider finished with 19 points and Jaylen Johnson added 16 for Louisville.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: By playing the Cardinals close on the road, the Hokies did little damage to their NCAA Tournament resume, but beating tough teams away from Cassell Coliseum remains a challenge for the Hokies. The last win against a ranked team on the road came against Clemson on Feb. 25, 2009.

Louisville: It wasn’t a pretty effort for the Cardinals, at least not defensively. However, Louisville gutted through another contest with a team many expect to go dancing next month and avoided a potential trap before playing North Carolina next week.

HISTORIC WIN

With the victory on Saturday, the Cardinals became the 10th program in history to reach 1,800 wins. In its 103rd season, Louisville’s record stands at 1,800-897.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

While the performance might do a number on the Cardinals’ top-ranking in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency ratings, it should not do anything to their standing when the next AP poll comes out on Monday. Especially since the Hokies already have wins against both Duke and Virginia this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech returns home, where it will face Clemson on Tuesday night.

Louisville travels to North Carolina for Wednesday night in the teams’ only regular season matchup.

Evans scores 17, No. 18 Cincinnati beats Tulsa 80-60

SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 18: Head coach Mick Cronin of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts against the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the first half during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 18, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 4:52 PM EST

CINCINNATI (AP) The only thing that Mick Cronin mentioned to his team at halftime was defense. The 18th-ranked Bearcats got the message.

Jacob Evans III scored 13 of his 17 points while Cincinnati took control in the first half, and the Bearcats clamped down defensively in the second half and pulled away to an 80-60 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Cincinnati (24-3, 13-1 American Athletic) has won 24 straight on its home court, including a couple of close escapes this season. The Bearcats put this one away early in the second half, limiting Tulsa to two free throws in the first 6:47.

“In the second half, the kids made a concerted effort to do a much better job,” said Cronin, who got his 300th career coaching victory. “They didn’t score a whole lot in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Our defense was way, way better in the second half.”

Kyle Washington added 18 points for Cincinnati while Gary Clark had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Junior Etou scored 22 points for Tulsa (12-14, 6-8) , which has lost a season-high six in a row. The Golden Hurricane were only 6 of 16 from the field in the second half, a reflection of how much the Bearcats took Cronin’s halftime message to heart.

“He’s just worried about our defense and intensity and effort,” Washington said. “He really doesn’t get on us for mistakes. He gets on us for hustle. We make up for it by going 10 times harder.”

Washington had two baskets and a free throw during a 10-point run that put Cincinnati in control late in the first half. Evans made two free throws followed by a steal and a layup as Cincinnati pulled ahead 54-34 early in the second half. The Bearcats led by as many as 27 points.

“We weren’t physical enough to come in here and win that game,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: Offense has been the big issue during the Golden Hurricane’s losing streak. They have been held to 60 points or fewer five times in the six games.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats’ 24-game home winning streak is their third longest at Fifth Third Arena, which opened in 1989. They won 41 straight at home from 1997-2000, and 25 straight from 1992-94.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati slipped from No. 11 after its 60-51 loss at SMU on Feb. 12. The Bearcats have won their two games since, including 68-54 at South Florida on Wednesday.

BENCHED

Cincinnati freshman guard Jarron Cumberland didn’t play because of a curfew violation. Cumberland averages 17 minutes and 7.3 points per game. He had scored double figures in three of the previous seven games.

CRONIN AT 300

The Bearcats honored Cronin on the court following his 300th career victory, giving him a commemorative basketball. He’s 231-132 in 11 seasons at Cincinnati.

“I’ve been fortunate,” Cronin said. “I’ve grown up around great coaches. I’ve been around what it takes to win.”

NOT MUCH HELP

Tulsa’s bench contributed only eight points. The Golden Hurricane’s bench had been averaging nearly 24 per game, accounting for 35.7 percent of their points.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane host South Florida on Thursday. They won at South Florida 70-67 on Jan. 21.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Memphis on Thursday night. They split their series last season, with each team winning at home.

No. 25 Notre Dame beats NC State in first game for fired Gottfried

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 19: Head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on in the first half against the Northeastern Huskies during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 19, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 18, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

RALEIGH, N.C. — The last time Notre Dame was in the state of North Carolina, the Fighting Irish were heading home with four straight losses.

This time they’re leaving with momentum and a solid chance to secure a double-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

V.J. Beachem scored 27 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help No. 25 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 81-72 on Saturday, giving the Fighting Irish their fourth straight win to keep them in a crowded race for the top-four finish and the bye that comes with it next month in Brooklyn.

Compare that to two weeks earlier, when the Irish lost 83-76 to North Carolina in Greensboro for their fourth straight loss.

“It seems like a long time ago, I think,” said Steve Vasturia, who scored 11 points. “Obviously that took a lot from us to kind of step up and getting that first win (after the skid) was huge. And you look at us now, we’re in great position, especially with this bye week coming up.”

Notre Dame (21-7, 10-5) faced a tricky scenario, too. N.C. State was playing its first game since the announcement that coach Mark Gottfried is out after the season, adding an extra bit of emotion and the uncertainty of whether the Wolfpack would respond with a last-stand kind of effort.

As coach Mike Brey noted, the Wolfpack won at Duke last month in a sign of its potential.

“I talked to them very openly,” Brey said. “I said, `You know fellas, I think we’re going to get their Duke effort tonight. There’s no more speculation, they’ll rally a little bit I think.”

Notre Dame used a 9-0 run late in the first half to build a double-digit margin, led 41-28 by halftime then pushed it to 23 points from there. The Fighting Irish shot 50 percent and made 13 of 30 3-pointers.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 16 points for N.C. State (14-14, 3-12), which thrice rallied within seven points late before suffering its seventh straight loss since the Duke win.

This one came two days after the school announced Gottfried won’t return for a seventh season as a once-promising season continued to unravel.

Gottfried heard a smattering of boos during pregame introductions before Wednesday’s 97-73 loss to 10th-ranked rival North Carolina. He heard only cheers Saturday, though there was a smaller crowd that included at least a half-dozen empty upstairs seating sections in PNC Arena.

Notre Dame never trailed after the opening minute, with Beachem in particular finding plenty of room to operate in comfort as the Irish built that big lead then held on late.

“They came out and it’s been a tough couple of days, no doubt about it, tough for them,” Gottfried said. “And that can go either way. But I thought they came out and showed great spirit.”

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Notre Dame has won four straight games to regroup from a four-game skid and keep the Fighting Irish in the hunt at the top of the league standings.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack at least fought back from the 23-point deficit to make it close, something the team hadn’t done in five other losses by at least 24 points this season.

BEACHEM’S OUTING

Beachem, a 6-foot-8 senior, finished 10 for 16 from the field and made 7 of 12 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

“Honestly I love playing in this arena,” Beachem said. “This is one of my favorite arenas to play in, and the guys were finding me. Even when they went to that zone, the guys were finding me. And I was just stepping up and shooting the way Coach shows me to.”

FREE THROWS

The Fighting Irish came in leading the country in shooting at the foul line (81.6 percent). They finished just 10 of 12, but made 6 of 7 in the final minute to turn away the Wolfpack’s comeback bid.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish get an eight-day break before hosting Georgia Tech on Feb. 26.

N.C. State: N.C. State visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

No. 3 Kansas upends No. 4 Baylor

WACO, TX - FEBRUARY 18: Jake Lindsey #3 of the Baylor Bears drives toward the basket as Landen Lucas #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Devonte' Graham #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks defend in the first half at the Ferrell Center on February 18, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 18, 2017, 3:10 PM EST

More College Hoops

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 18: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils looks to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) No. 12 Duke outlasts Wake Forest in shootout NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 18: Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats attempts a shot as Myles Powell #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Prudential Center on February 18, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) No. 2 Villanova scores decisive road win at Seton Hall NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Bubble Banter: Seton Hall, Michigan State and Georgia with massive opportunities Saturday

Landen Lucas hit two free throws with 11.5 seconds left to cap a game-ending, 8-0 run as No. 3 Kansas all-but clinched the outright Big 12 regular season title in Waco on Saturday, winning 67-65.

Frank Mason III played one of his best games of the season, finishing with 23 points and eight assists, consistently getting to the foul line on an afternoon where the rest of the Jayhawks roster wasn’t scoring the ball all that effectively. He was 7-for-12 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Johnathan Motley had 19 points, nine boards and four assists for the Bears, but he finished just 8-for-21 from the floor with six turnovers. Lucas, who had eight points, eight boards (seven offensive) and three blocks on the afternoon while playing 31 minutes with four fouls, did an excellent job of keeping the Baylor all-american in check.

With the win, Kansas moved three full games in front of Baylor for first place in the Big 12 with four games remaining, meaning that the Jayhawks have all-but locked up their 13th straight Big 12 regular season title.

Here are

1. If Baylor can’t beat Kansas at home, just how worried should we be about the Jayhawk front line?: I’m not sure there is a title contender that relies on more heavily on pounding the rock into the big boys on their front line more than Baylor does. Wisconsin might. Maybe Purdue, as well. Ethan Happ and Caleb Swanigan are Player of the Year candidates and they are decidedly low-post threats, but Baylor is right there in that conversation.

There’s a reason that Motley is Baylor’s all-american candidate. That’s who Scott wants to get the ball to, and we saw it on Saturday. He took 21 shots, he had four assists and he had six turnovers. Factoring in offensive rebounds and free throws, that’s roughly 30 of Baylor’s 65 possessions, or 46.2 percent, that Motley had a hand in.

In theory, that would be a bad sign for Kansas, right? We all know the issue with this team: Lucas is the only big man on the roster that is ready for the level of basketball that we saw on Saturday. Carlton Bragg Jr. may be, but playing him at the five, totally out of position, has hurt his confidence enough as it is. Dwight Coleby may or may not actually be healthy. Mitch Lightfoot is young. Udoka Azubuike’s season is over. And yet, it was Lucas who was the most impressive big man on the floor. His ability to wall up and defend without fouling while also getting to the offensive glass – again, without fouling – is the difference between Kansas being good and Kansas being disappointing.

Which brings me back to the initial point: If Kansas isn’t affected by their lack on interior depth playing on the road against a top five team, when are they going to be affected by their lack of interior depth?

Yes, I know, Kansas is one sprained ankle or a couple of bad whistles away from being without Lucas, but it’s not like you can plan for that. They’re probably screwed if Mason or Josh Jackson sprains an ankle in the tournament just like UCLA is screwed if Lonzo Ball twists an ankle and Kentucky is screwed if Malik Monk fouls out of a game with 10 minutes left.

As far as the things that you can plan for, Kansas looks better than fine.

2. Kansas is the most battle-tested team in America: The Jayhawks have won 12 games in the Big 12. Nine of them are by seven points or less. Seven are by five points or less. They came from 14 points down in the final three minutes to beat West Virginia. They won at Baylor in a game they trailed by 12. They beat Kentucky on the road by six points. They beat Duke by two. They lost to Indiana in overtime.

Some of that is luck – Svi’s travel against Kansas State, the legal illegal screen at Texas Tech – but a lot of it is some combination of talent, mental toughness and Bill Self. The bottom-line is this: No one will be more prepared to handle a close game in March than Kansas because no one has been through more this season than the Jayhawks.

3. Turnovers, transition defense killed Baylor: That’s where this game was lost. The Bears were up by 12 late in the first half and had control of the game early in the second half, but six turnovers in the first ten minutes of the second half helped turn things around. At one point, Kansas went on an 11-0 run to turn a six-point deficit into a five-point lead, and that run was almost entirely a result of the Kansas transition game.

Turnovers have been an issue for this team all season long, which is what happens when your starting point guard is a converted shooting guard. On the season, Baylor ranks 287th nationally in turnover percentage, and on Saturday, they turned the ball over on 16 of their 65 possessions, just under 25 percent.

4. Scott Drew probably got the last play wrong, which is why people make ‘Scott Drew can’t coach’ jokes: I don’t know what was drawn up on the final possession by Baylor. I wasn’t in the huddle. What I do know, however, is that after Drew called a timeout with 8.5 seconds left to draw up a play, the ball ended up in Manu Lecomte’s hands.

Lecomte has been one of the more clutch players in the country this season, but today was different because Lecomte had hurt his leg earlier in the game and did not have much burst. He was limping around on defense and sent two jumpers careening off the back board earlier in the half. The final possession of the game ended up with Lecomte taking an off-balance 18-footer between two Kansas defenders, a shot that never really had a chance.

It’s plays like that that get people making jokes about Drew and his ability to coach, which isn’t entirely fair. Everyone gets it wrong from time to time, especially when Bill Self is the man on the other sideline, and it doesn’t take into account the fact that the Jayhawk defense took Baylor out of what they wanted to do. He’s a favorite for National Coach of the Year, but people still make those same, played out, can’t coach jokes. If you’re wondering why, there you go.

5. 13 straight Big 12 titles: It’s not officially official yet, but it’s done.

13 straight.

There are going to be kids heading to high school next year that have never known a world where Kansas hasn’t won the Big 12 regular season title.

No. 12 Duke outlasts Wake Forest in shootout

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 18: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils looks to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 18, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

Duke’s potent offense emerged and six players finished in double-figures as the No. 12 Blue Devils held off Wake Forest 99-94 for an ACC home win.

The Demon Deacons missed a chance to tie with under 30 seconds left but Bryant Crawford missed a difficult driving layup and Amile Jefferson closed out the game at the free-throw line.

The Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4) had a tough time getting late defensive stops, and they missed a few late free throws to keep Wake Forest in the game, but the Blue Devils also couldn’t be stopped on the offensive end.

Luke Kennard paced Duke with a team-high 23 points while Jayson Tatum added 19 points — including two key free throws with 31.1 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Jefferson (16 points), Frank Jackson (12 points), Grayson Allen (11 points) and Matt Jones (10 points) also finished in double-figures for the Blue Devils.

Duke’s defense is going to continue to be a big concern down the stretch and I’m not sure how they fix it. They’re going to this smaller lineup because it is so effective on offense but Jefferson at the five offers minimal rim protection and a lot of the team’s perimeter defenders are average at best. The Blue Devils don’t need to turn into a shutdown team with an offense as good as this, but they can’t let opposing teams get to the rim whenever they want and score with ease as we saw on Saturday.

Wake Forest (15-12, 6-9) did everything they could to stay in this one but they’ll just end up with two very close losses to Duke during the regular season. Big man John Collins continued to show that he’s one of the best players in the ACC with 31 points and 15 rebounds. Crawford added 21 points while Keyshawn Woods added 13 points.

The Demon Deacons found themselves down for most of the second half but they fought as hard as possible to stay in this one. One notable thing about the end of this game is how Wake Forest went away from Collins with less than two minutes left. While Wake Forest often found themselves down by three or four points during this stretch, they forced a lot of contested looks — some of them two-pointers — as they ended up falling.

It’ll be interesting to see if Collins becomes more of an offensive focal point down the stretch of tight games. Wake Forest still has three games left and two of them are coming at home against Pitt and Louisville while they still travel to Virginia Tech. For Wake to feel comfortable about its postseason chances they probably need to win two of those three games.

No. 2 Villanova scores decisive road win at Seton Hall

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 18: Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats attempts a shot as Myles Powell #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Prudential Center on February 18, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 18, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Villanova was ruthlessly efficient on offense and used a balanced effort as the No. 2 Wildcats ran past Seton Hall, 92-70, on Saturday afternoon for a Big East road win. The win gives the Wildcats at least a share of the Big East regular season title, which they’ve won for four consecutive seasons.

Shooting 67 percent (33-for-49) from the field and 57 percent (12-for-21) from three-point range, the Wildcats had big days from Jalen Brunson (22 points), Kris Jenkins (22 points) Josh Hart (19 points) and Mikal Bridges (15 points).

Brunson was a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor while Bridges helped close the game with three late three-pointers as he was 8-for-10 from the field.

This was the type of offensive showing that makes you believe that Villanova (26-2, 13-2) should be a No. 1 seed come March and if their offense plays this well then they’re going to be nearly impossible to stop. Brunson is the type of efficient and intelligent lead guard who is happy to run clock with any kind of late lead while Hart and Jenkins aren’t afraid to take big shots late in the shot clock. When others like Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo also provide offense then Villanova has one of the most balanced groups in the nation.

With home games against Butler and Creighton and a road game at Georgetown, it won’t be easy for Villanova down the stretch in conference play but they should also feel pretty good about getting the Big East regular-season crown.

Seton Hall (16-10, 6-8) missed out on a valuable opportunity to score a win over top-five opponent in this one. The Pirates were led by Khadeen Carrington (22 points) while big man Angel Delgado (19 points, 12 rebounds) registered another double-double.

While Seton Hall would have loved a win over Villanova after picking off Creighton at home, they do get more chances to score wins over potential NCAA tournament teams. Kevin Willard’s team still hosts Xavier and ends the regular season on the road at Butler before the Big East Tournament.