More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: Seton Hall, Michigan State and Georgia with massive opportunities Saturday

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 18, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

More College Hoops

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 23: Head coach Mark Gottfried talks to Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Weekend Preview: Four story lines to follow LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears controls the ball as Josh Jackson #11 and Landen Lucas #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks defend during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Weekend Preview: Kansas-Baylor rematch highlights weekend’s top games ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 16: Zak Irvin #21 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket next to D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Crisler Center on February 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Michigan defeats No. 11 Wisconsin for best win of the season

The up-to-date NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds you see below come from.

This post will be updated to reflect results throughout the day. 

STILL TO PLAY

Clemson (RPI: 53, KenPom: 36, play-in game) at Miami (RPI: 47, KenPom: 35, No. 11 seed), 12:00 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Wichita State (RPI: 46, KenPom: 13, play-in game), 12:00 p.m.

No. 2 Villanova at Seton Hall (RPI: 39, KenPom: 55, No. 10 seed), 12:30 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee (RPI: 44, KenPom: 43, bubble), 1:00 p.m.

Wake Forest (RPI: 36, KenPom: 34, next four out) at No. 12 Duke, 1:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech (RPI: 32, KenPom: 49, No. 9 seed) at No. 8 Louisville, 1:00 p.m.

Kansas State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 29, No. 10 seed) at Texas, 2:00 p.m.

Texas Tech (RPI: 83, KenPom: 37, next four out) at No. 9 West Virginia, 2:00 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton (RPI: 29, KenPom: 33, No. 8 seed), 2:00 p.m.

Michigan State (RPI: 40, KenPom: 54, No. 9 seed) at No. 16 Purdue, 4:00 p.m.

Ole Miss at Arkansas (RPI: 33, KenPom: 53, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at Georgia (RPI: 48, KenPom: 51, next four out), 6:00 p.m.

TCU (RPI: 49, KenPom: 40, play-in game) at Iowa State, 6:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (RPI: 35, KenPom: 45, No. 11 seed) at Marshall, 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (RPI: 28, KenPom: 20, No. 8 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette (RPI: 82, KenPom: 42, first four out), 8:00 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball tripleheader Saturday on NBCSN

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a Spalding basketball during a quarterfinal game between the Davidson Wildcats and La Salle Explorers in the 2015 Men's Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 13, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 18, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

The Atlantic 10 invades NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with three games that will air as part of a tripleheader.

It starts with Davidson at UMass at 12:00 p.m., continues with St. Bonaventure at Dayton at 2:00 p.m. and concludes with Rhode Island heading to George Mason at 4:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

POSTERIZED: Class of 2017 five-star guard Trevon Duval crushes defender at the rim

CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 9: Trevon Duval during the 2015 Under Armour All-America Basketball Camp on July 9, 2015 at Queens College in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Ned Dishman/Under Armour)
(Photo by Ned Dishman/Under Armour)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 18, 2017, 9:45 AM EST

Five-star Class of 2017 point guard Trevon Duval put down one of the best dunks of the year on Friday night. The Delaware native is spending his senior season at IMG Academy, and thanks to their facility having some awesome cameras, we get to see multiple angles of this ridiculous dunk.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

POSTERIZED: Dillon Brooks lands his second poster in as many weeks

EUGENE, OR - FEBRUARY 16: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks dunks the ball on David Collette #13 of the Utah Utes during the second half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on February 16, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks won the game 79-61. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 17, 2017, 9:41 AM EST

Exactly seven days ago, Brooks very nearly ended Ike Anigbogu’s career.

On Thursday night, he did the same to poor David Collette, Utah’s center:

Weekend Preview: Four story lines to follow

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 23: Head coach Mark Gottfried talks to Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterFeb 17, 2017, 9:12 AM EST

More College Hoops

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Bubble Banter: Seton Hall, Michigan State and Georgia with massive opportunities Saturday LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears controls the ball as Josh Jackson #11 and Landen Lucas #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks defend during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Weekend Preview: Kansas-Baylor rematch highlights weekend’s top games ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 16: Zak Irvin #21 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket next to D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Crisler Center on February 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Michigan defeats No. 11 Wisconsin for best win of the season

1. The rest of the N.C. State season will be awkward?: Mark Gottfried was fired by the university on Thursday, which didn’t come as a surprise. Smoke was rising, and the Wolfpack were sinking. They were 14-13 and 3-11 in the ACC following a 24-point home loss to North Carolina, which followed a 30-point loss to Wake Forest. The Wolfpack are 13th in a 14 team ACC and have lost six straight since their upset win at Duke.

And all of that came after a 16-17 season in 2015-17.

So no, it wasn’t a surprise that Gottfried was let go by the university. What was mildly surprising, however, was that he and athletic director Debbie Yow agreed that he would be able to coach out the rest of the season, four regular season games and N.C. State’s trip to the NCAA tournament, which means that I now am rooting for one thing and one thing only: N.C. State to make the NCAA tournament.

Seriously.

Think about how awesome that would be.

The lame-duck head coach, the one that’s been to four NCAA tournaments in five-plus years in Raleigh, rallies a group that has the talent to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament after he already received his pink slip. I feel pretty confident saying that has never happened before in the history of the sport, and I also feel pretty confident saying that it will be make things in Raleigh even more awkward.

Some sportswriters root for the best story. Me? I root for chaos, and how could anything be more chaotic than what would happen at N.C. State if Gottfried gets them back into the NCAA tournament?

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

2. The Big Ten title race will see some movement: The way things currently stand, Wisconsin, Maryland and Purdue are all tied for first place in the Big Ten with five games remaining. On Sunday, Wisconsin and Maryland square off, meaning that there will be, at most, two teams in the league of the conference come Monday morning. Purdue gets Michigan State at home in a game that the Spartans badly need if they’re going to get into the NCAA tournament.

The x-factor here? Bronson Koening is not healthy. He played just 15 minutes in the loss at home against Northwestern. He didn’t play in Thursday’s loss at Michigan. Maryland, on the other hand, got 30 points out of Melo Trimble in Wednesday night’s win at Northwestern.

Is it possible that Wisconsin, who led the Big Ten by two full games last Sunday, will be out of first place just one week later?

3. Kansas vs. Baylor: A top five battle between the two teams at the top of the Big 12 standings? Yes, please.

There is a lot to go over with this matchup – we do that here – but there are two specific story lines that need to be tracked in this game. First and foremost is the streak. Kansas, obviously, has won 12 straight Big 12 regular season titles, and they’re currently up two games on Baylor in the Big 12 standings. A win on Saturday would give them the outright Big 12 title barring the kind of collapse we only see out of Iowa.

The other side of it, however, is that Baylor is still fighting for a No. 1 seed, but the Bears have lost three of their last five games – including games against Kansas State and Texas Tech – and are no longer a lock for that top seed line, not with the top of the ACC surging. Beating the Jayhawks would be a nice way to keep themselves as a No. 1 seed while also making the Big 12 race relevant down the stretch of the season.

4. Is Kentucky back in their groove?: Two weeks ago, Kentucky bounced back from a stretch where they lost three out of four games by beating a terrible LSU team at home by seven points, a game where they hemorrhaged 58 points second half points.

That convinced Coach Cal to run through a three-hour practice that focused entirely on the defensive side of the ball, and the response has been two wins in a row, at Alabama and at home over Tennessee. On Saturday, the Wildcats pay a visit to Georgia, who was the only team that Kentucky was able to beat in that four-game stretch. That win came at home, in overtime and as a direct result of Malik Monk going absolutely bonkers in the second half.

The Bulldogs are a better team than their record might indicate. Yante Maten and J.J. Frazier may be the best 1-2 punch in the conference. This game will be the test that lets us know if the Wildcats are back to being the team we saw earlier in the season.

Weekend Preview: Kansas-Baylor rematch highlights weekend’s top games

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears controls the ball as Josh Jackson #11 and Landen Lucas #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks defend during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterFeb 17, 2017, 8:28 AM EST

More College Hoops

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Bubble Banter: Seton Hall, Michigan State and Georgia with massive opportunities Saturday DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 23: Head coach Mark Gottfried talks to Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 84-82. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Weekend Preview: Four story lines to follow ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 16: Zak Irvin #21 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket next to D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Crisler Center on February 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Michigan defeats No. 11 Wisconsin for best win of the season

SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

No. 3 Kansas at No. 4 Baylor, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (CBS): The biggest game of the weekend will be in Waco, as Kansas and Baylor get back together after the Jayhawks took down the Bears two weeks ago in Lawrence.

Since then, the two teams have been on different paths. The Jayhawks are sitting two games up on Baylor in the Big 12 standings with five games remaining. A win on Saturday for Kansas would all but lock up their 13th straight Big 12 regular season title.

It would also be the fourth loss in the last six games for the Bears, who have looked most of the season like they’re primed to be one of the four No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday. But with teams like Duke, North Carolina and Louisville continuing to win in the ACC, and the Pac-12 placing three teams at the top of their conference, nothing is guaranteed for Scott Drew’s club.

The key to this game is going to be in the paint. That’s where Baylor’s strength lies, with All-American candidate Johnathan Motley flanked by Jo Lual-Acuil. That’s also where Kansas struggles, as Landen Lucas is the only big guy on their roster that has had any real impact in the paint this season. Carlton Bragg Jr. is being asked to play out of position, Mitch Lightfoot isn’t ready, Dwight Coleby is not healthy yet and Udoka Azubuike has a wrist injury. If Motley can get Lucas into foul trouble early, Baylor will be in a great spot.

On the other end of the floor, however, the Bears are going to have to figure out a way to deal with Kansas playing small-ball. The Jayhawks will likely face plenty of that 1-1-3 zone that Drew employs, but with their ability to shoot and drive from every spot on the perimeter, they have the pieces to be able to attack it.

However it shakes out, I have a feeling that this will end up being a close, thrilling game down the stretch.

  • PREDICTION: Kansas has been squeaking by teams they should blow out for too long. It’s going to catch up to them on Saturday, their toughest road trip of the season. Baylor (-4)

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

No. 14 Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina, Sat. 8:15 p.m. (ESPN): First place in the ACC is on the line on Saturday night as the Cavaliers head down to Chapel Hill to square off with the Tar Heels. UNC is currently sitting all alone in first place in the ACC with three teams – Florida State, Louisville and Duke – sitting a game out of first place. Virginia and Notre Dame are tied two games out of the race.

Virginia badly needs this win after falling at home to Duke on Wednesday night, their fourth loss in six games, but I’m not sure that they have the horses to outrun UNC. The Tar Heels are a team that is not getting quite enough attention at this point in the season, and with the combination of Joel Berry II and Justin Jackson, a long with a massive and healthy front line, UVA is going to have their work cut out for them.

The key to this game will be UNC defensively. Duke held the Wahoos to 44 points in the first 38 minutes of Wednesday’s game, which is why they were able to win despite the fact that Virginia locked down everyone not named Jayson Tatum. Can UNC, whose defense ranks 42nd nationally, do the same?

  • PREDICTION: Right now, KenPom has the line at North Carolina (-1). If you can get that, take it.
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Joel Berry II (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

FIVE MORE GAMES TO WATCH

  • No. 2 Villanova at Seton Hall, Sat. 12:30 p.m. (FOX): Seton Hall should be back at full strength for this game, a game they really need for their NCAA tournament profile. When the Pirates are at their best, you won’t find a tougher team in college basketball. PREDICTION: Seton Hall (+7)
  • No. 23 Maryland at No. 11 Wisconsin, Sun. 1:00 p.m. (CBS): Will Bronson Koenig be back for the Badgers on Sunday afternoon? He missed Thursday night’s loss at Michigan, and a loss here for the Badgers would drop them a game out of first place in the Big Ten standings. PREDICTION: Maryland (+8)
  • Michigan State at No. 16 Purdue, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN): The Terps and the Badgers aren’t the only teams currently tied for first place in the Big Ten. Purdue is, too, meaning that if the Boilermakers can hold serve at home against Tom Izzo and Sparty, they’ll be in just a two-way tie for the lead in the league. PREDICTION: Purdue (-12)
  • No. 22 Saint Mary’s at BYU, Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2): One of the biggest reasons you should watch this game is the fact that both teams are offensively inclined. There should be quite a few points scored. But there are also some larger implications. If the Gaels lose this game it may be time for us to start ask ourselves just what they’ve accomplished and who they’ve beaten this season. PREDICTION: BYU (+6)
  • USC at No. 6 UCLA, Sat. 10:00 p.m. (Pac-12): The battle for supremacy in La-La land. The Trojans have won the last four games between these two programs, including a three-game sweep last season. Both teams love to run, neither team plays all that much defense and more threes will be fired up in this game than in the three-point shooting contest that night. PREDICTION: UCLA (-12)