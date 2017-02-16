More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Purdue launches website campaigning for Caleb Swanigan

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 5:37 PM EST

Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win national player of the year.

The 6-foot-9 Swanigan is averaging 18.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per games for the 16th-ranked Boilermakers. He has registered 22 double-doubles in 26 contests.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Purdue athletic department launched an official website (biggie4npoy.com) in an effort to sway voters.

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-5-35-05-pm

Interestingly enough, the national player of the year race was something we touched on in the latest episode of the CBT Podcast.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

DJ Hogg out for season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 18: Tyler Davis #34 and DJ Hogg #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies look on in the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 7:31 PM EST

On Thursday afternoon, Texas A&M announced that sophomore wing DJ Hogg will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

“DJ has tried to play through the pain during the last four games, but after consulting with the A&M medical staff, DJ and his family decided to focus on his rehab and recovery for next season,” Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said in a statement issued by the athletic department.

According to the release, Hogg initially injured his foot on Jan. 21 in a win over Georgia. That caused him to miss back-to-back contests. He has since returned to the lineup, but has been limited.

Hogg ended his 2016-17 campaign averaging 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Aggies have six regular season games remaining.

Archie Miller comments on N.C. State

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Archie Miller of the Dayton Flyers yells instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the 2016 State Farm Chicago Legends game at the United Center on December 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

There will be a new head coach at N.C. State in 2017-18.

That news became official on Thursday afternoon, as the school announced that Mark Gottfried would not return after the end of this season.

The name at the top of the list will likely be Dayton head coach Archie Miller. Not only is he one of the game’s brightest young stars, he’s also an alum of the university. He later served as an assistant coach from 2004-06.

On Thursday afternoon, Miller fielded questions from the media, many of which centered around him and his alma mater.

“I went to N.C. State. Played there, had a great experience,” Miller said. “So many of those people have helped me along the way. As everyone else, you get into real life. And as you get into real life, you move along your own path. And that’s sort of where I’m at now.”

That final portion of that quote should put Dayton fans at ease, at least for now.

Miller is in his sixth season at the helm. He appears destined for his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance with the Flyers this season, as they are tied atop the Atlantic 10 Conference standings with VCU.

Bubble Banter: Michigan with a big home game, MTSU to keep hope alive?

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Derrick Walton Jr. #10 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half of the 2K Classic Championship at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

More College Hoops

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Head coach Mark Gottfried of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts to their loss to the Louisville Cardinals during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) N.C. State’s Mark Gottfried will not return as head coach in 2017-18 LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 14, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Jayson Tatum’s 28 leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia Mike Anderson Bubble Banter: Four critical bubble battles, Arkansas’ big chance

You can find the latest NBC Sports Bracketology here. That is where the seeds you see listed below come from.

This post will be updated throughout the night. 

STILL TO PLAY

No. 11 Wisconsin at Michigan (RPI: 55, KenPom: 29, No. 10 seed), 7:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 38, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed) at Western Kentucky, 9:00 p.m.

Documentary about 1976 Indiana team to air in March

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

In recent years several college basketball teams have flirted with a perfect season. Kentucky came two wins shy of a 40-0 season in 2015. And it’s looking more and more likely that this current Gonzaga squad will follow what Wichita State did three years ago by entering the NCAA Tournament with a 34-0 mark.

But the last team to successfully complete a perfect season was Indiana in 1975-76.

On March 10, a documentary entitled ‘Perfect in ’76’ will air on Showtime, recapping Bob Knight’s first of three national championships.

The Hoosiers were captained by Scott May, the national player of the year that season, and Quinn Buckner. They were the wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked team, opening that season with an exhibition win over the Soviet national team.

Indiana completed the 32-0 season with an 86-68 national title game win over Michigan at The Spectrum in Philadelphia.

Bracketology: Don’t sleep on Duke

DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 19: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Tennessee State Tigers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dave OmmenFeb 16, 2017, 2:56 PM EST

After a home loss to NC State in late January, it was fair to wonder if this year’s talented group of Duke Blue Devils were ever going to reach the pinnacles set before them in November.  Most preseason bracket projections established Duke as the No. 1 overall seed, a prohibitive favorite to win another National Championship.  Then the injuries mounted, on the court and on the bench. Following the NC State defeat, Duke had lost three of four games and looked more like a middle-of-the-pack ACC group than a title contender.

Now, turn the page. Since that loss to the Wolfpack, the Blue Devils have reeled off six straight ACC wins, including three on the road – at Wake Forest, at Notre Dame, and last night at Virginia.  In less than a month, Duke has risen to 9-4 in the ACC, back among league contenders.  They’ve also taken a climb on today’s Seed List – claiming a No. 3 seed in the bracket, opening in Greenville.  If you fell asleep on the Blue Devils, it might be time to wake up.  It looks like Duke is back in play for a top-three seed on Selection Sunday.

Bubble Picture …

In the absence of distinct separating factors along the cutline, it was time to reconvene some advanced metrics.  Those models continue to favor the likes of Clemson, Wichita State, and Kansas State – despite the Wildcats’ recent streak of Big 12 losses.  For now, take your pick among the final 8 teams (Last IN, First OUT).  You can make cases for and against each of them.  Championship Week could well turn into a series of play-in games unless two or three teams from the group (or elsewhere) separate themselves in the next couple of weeks.

UPDATED: February 16, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wichita State vs. TCU | West Region
  • Kansas State vs. Clemson | Midwest Region
  • WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York MIDWEST Kansas City             
Buffalo Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS
16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
8) Dayton 8) USC
9) Michigan State 9) Virginia Tech
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) CINCINNATI 5) Purdue
12) AKRON 12) ILLINOIS STATE
4) Virginia 4) Butler
13) MONMOUTH 13) UT-ARLINGTON
Indianapolis Salt Lake City
6) Maryland 6) Creighton
11) Miami-FL 11) Kansas State / Clemson
3) Kentucky 3) ARIZONA
14) FLA GULF COAST 14) PRINCETON
Indianapolis Orlando
7) Xavier 7) South Carolina
10) Arkansas 10) Michigan
2) Louisville 2) Florida State
15) NO DAKOTA ST 15) FURMAN
WEST – San Jose South – Memphis
Salt Lake City Tulsa
1) GONZAGA 1) Baylor
16) TX-SOUTHERN 16) NEW ORLEANS
8) Oklahoma State 8) Minnesota
9) California 9) VCU
Buffalo Sacramento
5) WISCONSIN 5) Notre Dame
12) NC-WILMINGTON 12) VALPARAISO
4) West Virginia 4) UCLA
13) VERMONT 13) NEVADA
Greenville Orlando
6) Saint Mary’s 6) SMU
11) Wichita State / TCU 11) MID TENNESSEE ST
3) Duke 3) FLORIDA
14) NC-ASHEVILLE 14) BELMONT
Sacramento Greenville
7) Iowa State 7) Northwestern
10) Syracuse 10) Seton Hall
2) Oregon 2) NORTH CAROLINA
15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Syracuse, Miami-FL, Arkansas, Seton Hall

Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Wichita State, Clemson, Kansas State

First Four OUT (at large): Georgia Tech, Providence, Georgetown, Marquette

Next four teams OUT (at large): Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Indiana, Georgia

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL, Clemson

Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California

SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)