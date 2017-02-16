More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Trae Young , Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images
Oklahoma beats Kansas for commitment of five-star Trae Young

By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

Trae Young announced on Wednesday that he will be playing his college basketball for Oklahoma, picking the hometown Sooners over Kansas.

Young, who played his high school ball in Norman, Okla., was a teammate of Michael Porter Jr., one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, playing AAU for MoKan Elite. That team won Peach Jam in 2016.

Young is a top 25 prospect and a five-star recruit. He plays the point and can work as a facilitator, but generally speaking he’s at his best when he gets a chance to be a lead guard and play with the ball in his hands. A streaky shooter, Young showed during last summer’s live period that he can be one of the nation’s elite shooters. It’s probably not a coincidence that playing on an Oklahoma team where he will be the star was more appealing than sharing a back court – and potentially coming off the bench – for a Kansas team with Malik Newman and, like, Devonte’ Graham.

Oklahoma, a year removed from a Final Four, is just 9-16 on the season as they try and rebuild from a talented senior class’s graduation. The Sooners do have a young core on their roster right now, headlined by Kristian Doolittle and Kameron McGusty, and have Brady Manek and three-star center Hannes Pöllä currently committed to the program.

Kansas State president asks fans to stop vulgar chants

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Xavier Sneed #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates as he slams home a dunk against the Boston College Eagles in the second half during the Barclays Center Classic at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The president of Kansas State has asked Wildcat basketball fans to stop using vulgar chants targeted at the Kansas Jayhawks when the rivals meet in Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas State President Richard Myers spoke out against the chants Wednesday in a letter to the public posted on the university’s website. He described the chants as “personally embarrassing.”

Kansas State students chanted an expletive followed by “KU” in a variety of songs when the Jayhawks visited Manhattan on Feb. 6. Kansas pulled away late in the game, winning 74-71.

Myers says friends across the country reached out to him, expressing dismay about the conduct.

The university has tried in the past to address the chant by promoting sportsmanship and eliminating some songs from the arena’s playlist.

Report: John Calipari to coach USA U-19 teams

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 9:19 AM EST

John Calipari will coach Team USA at the U-19 World Championships this summer in Egypt, according to a report from ESPN.com.

That team is generally made up of players ranging from rising college sophomores through rising seniors in high school. The event is held every other year. In 2015, the U-19 team was coached by Sean Miller and included Terrence Ferguson, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Josh Jackson. All four were uncommitted at the time. Ferguson, if you remember, was going to Arizona before he opted to turn pro in Australia.

Part of the allure of coaching Team USA at this level is the access to some of the most talented uncommitted high school prospects, and Coach Cal is sure to earn some criticism for that. It’s not a secret that coach the Senior Men’s National Team has aided Mike Krzyzewski on the recruiting trail.

This isn’t the first time that Coach Cal has dipped his toes into the international waters, either. In 2011 and 2012, he was the head coach of the Dominican National Team, who had a player by the name of Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster. That worked out pretty well for him.

No. 24 Butler storms past St. John’s with 3-point barrage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 15: Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs shoot the ball against Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm at Hinkle Fieldhouse on February 15, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Avery Woodson scored a season-high 20 points and Andrew Chrabascz also had 20 on Wednesday night as No. 24 Butler blew out St. John’s 110-86.

The Bulldogs (20-6, 9-5 Big East) ended a two-game home losing streak.

Federico Mussini had 20 points to lead the Red Storm (12-15, 6-8), who never had a chance after giving up the first seven points of the game.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 21-7 and then used a 7-0 run to make it 39-25. The Bulldogs closed out their highest scoring first of the half season with a 54-35 lead.

Butler’s nine 3-pointers in the first half matched St. John’s total field goals, and the Bulldogs had a 24-8 rebounding advantage in the first 20 minutes.

St. John’s couldn’t get closer than 14 points in the second half.

Chrabascz took advantage of the early 3-point barrage by scoring 15 points in the first half. Kelan Martin had 19 points, Tyler Wideman wound up with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kethan Savage had 11 points before fouling out for Butler.

The Bulldogs finished 13 of 26 on 3s, matching their season best.

Shamorie Ponds had 18 points for St. John’s. Bashir Ahmed and Marcus Lovett each scored 15.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: Coach Chris Mullin’s team has made a lot of progress this season. But they have struggled badly on the road, and this one was no different. The Red Storm have lost six of their last seven Big East road games and have dropped into the bottom half of the Big East standings.

Butler: The Bulldogs needed a change after losing three of their last four. Returning to Hinkle Fieldhouse did the trick. Butler picked up its first home win since Jan. 15 and improved to 21-5 under coach Chris Holtmann following a loss. Now, if they can string together some wins, they will stay in the Top 25 another week and perhaps start putting the final pieces in place for a potential top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Will try to pull off a season sweep at Marquette on Tuesday.

Butler: Plays DePaul in a rare Sunday afternoon game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Ojeleye big 2nd half, No. 19 SMU rallies 80-75 over Tulane

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Semi Ojeleye #33 celebrates with Shake Milton #1 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 11:45 PM EST

DALLAS (AP) Semi Ojeleye scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, including consecutive 3-pointers in the SMU run that finally put the 19th-ranked Mustangs ahead in an 80-75 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night.

With the rally from a 15-point halftime deficit, SMU (23-4, 13-1 American) extended its home winning streak to 20 games in a row, including all 16 this season. The AAC-leading Mustangs have a nine-game winning streak and have won 19 of their last 20 games overall

Jarrey Foster had 19 points, including three consecutive dunks in one stretch for SMU. Ben Moore had 15 points with 13 rebounds, while Shake Milton and Sterling Brown each had 13 points.

Cameron Reynolds had 23 points for Tulane (4-21, 1-12), which has a nine-game losing streak

Ojeleye, the former Duke transfer, missed his first 10 shots before making a 3-pointer less than 2 minutes into the second half. Even though he finished 4-of-17 shooting overall, he scored the first eight points in a 13-0 run that put SMU ahead to stay.

The Mustangs were within 56-55 after Ojeleye’s consecutive 3s, and went ahead for the first time when Brown had a steal and a breakaway layup with 9:43 left.

After Foster later missed a layup on a nifty pass from Ojeleye, Foster made up for that with three consecutive highlight slams in less than a minute.

Reynolds missed a dunk that would have put Tulane back ahead, and Foster followed that with a powerful two-handed dunk. Then came a one-handed slam over a Tulane defender before a putback slam for Foster.

Malik Morgan had 18 points for Tulane, while Ray Ona Embo had 12.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: This was a chance for a signature win for Tulane in its first season under former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. The Green Wave led 42-27 at the break, and hadn’t trailed by that point. They had gone ahead with 10 consecutive points in a 3-minute span, which Reynolds started with a tiebreaking 3 and capped with a jumper that made it 25-15.

SMU: The Mustangs again played only their six scholarship players, like they did in a win over then-No. 11 Cincinnati on Sunday to take over the AAC lead and avenge their only loss since November. It was the first time in a 20-game span since November that SMU allowed more than 66 points, but that was after Tulane scored 42 before halftime.

UP NEXT

Tulane: plays its next two games at home, starting Saturday against USF.

SMU: at Houston on Saturday, then a week before playing its final regular-season road game at UConn on Feb. 25.

Carrington scores 41 as Seton Hall edges No. 20 Creighton

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 15: Khadeen Carrington #0 of the Seton Hall Pirates is congratulated by teamamtes Ismael Sanogo #14 and Desi Rodriguez #20 in the final minutes of the game against the Creighton Bluejays on February 15, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Creighton Bluejays 87-81. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 11:41 PM EST

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Khadeen Carrington scored the final 10 points of his career-high 41 in the closing minute and Seton Hall made a big stride toward the NCAA Tournament with an 87-81 victory over No. 20 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Desi Rodriguez had 18 points and big man Angel Delgado got going in second half and added 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) opened a crucial three-game home stand with a big win.

Marcus Foster had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for Creighton (21-5, 8-5), which lost for only the second time on the road this season. Justin Patton added 15 points and Khyri Thomas and Cole Huff had 13 apiece for the Bluejays.

There were 16 ties and eight lead changes in the tight game with Seton Hall going ahead for good when Delgado scored on his third try in the lane after missing two shots inside and getting the rebound on both. He missed an ensuing free throw but that was good enough to give the Pirates a 76-74 lead with 2:38 to play.

The big center from the Dominican Republic stretched the lead to three points with 1:49 to play with a free throw and then Carrington took over.

The junior guard, whose previous high was 28 last season, hit a drive with 41.9 seconds to play to push the lead back to 79-76. Foster had made two free throws with 1:29 left to cut the deficit to 77-76.

Carrington, who finished 10 of 15 from the field and 18 of 22 from the free throw line, followed that with two more free throws to stretch the lead to 81-76 before Toby Hegner hit Creighton’s 11th 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 81-79 with 20 seconds left.

Carrington added two free throws and stole the ball and dunked to put the game out of reach.

The last Seton Hall player to score 40 points was Sterling Gibbs (40) against Illinois State on Nov. 24, 2014.

Delgado had two points and five rebounds at the half before stepping up to record his 20th double-double.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays are 3-4 since starting point guard Maurice Watson Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are 10-1 at the Prudential Center with the next two at home.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Hosts Georgetown on Sunday.

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

