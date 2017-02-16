More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 15: Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs shoot the ball against Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm at Hinkle Fieldhouse on February 15, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No. 24 Butler storms past St. John’s with 3-point barrage

Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Avery Woodson scored a season-high 20 points and Andrew Chrabascz also had 20 on Wednesday night as No. 24 Butler blew out St. John’s 110-86.

The Bulldogs (20-6, 9-5 Big East) ended a two-game home losing streak.

Federico Mussini had 20 points to lead the Red Storm (12-15, 6-8), who never had a chance after giving up the first seven points of the game.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 21-7 and then used a 7-0 run to make it 39-25. The Bulldogs closed out their highest scoring first of the half season with a 54-35 lead.

Butler’s nine 3-pointers in the first half matched St. John’s total field goals, and the Bulldogs had a 24-8 rebounding advantage in the first 20 minutes.

St. John’s couldn’t get closer than 14 points in the second half.

Chrabascz took advantage of the early 3-point barrage by scoring 15 points in the first half. Kelan Martin had 19 points, Tyler Wideman wound up with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kethan Savage had 11 points before fouling out for Butler.

The Bulldogs finished 13 of 26 on 3s, matching their season best.

Shamorie Ponds had 18 points for St. John’s. Bashir Ahmed and Marcus Lovett each scored 15.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: Coach Chris Mullin’s team has made a lot of progress this season. But they have struggled badly on the road, and this one was no different. The Red Storm have lost six of their last seven Big East road games and have dropped into the bottom half of the Big East standings.

Butler: The Bulldogs needed a change after losing three of their last four. Returning to Hinkle Fieldhouse did the trick. Butler picked up its first home win since Jan. 15 and improved to 21-5 under coach Chris Holtmann following a loss. Now, if they can string together some wins, they will stay in the Top 25 another week and perhaps start putting the final pieces in place for a potential top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Will try to pull off a season sweep at Marquette on Tuesday.

Butler: Plays DePaul in a rare Sunday afternoon game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Ojeleye big 2nd half, No. 19 SMU rallies 80-75 over Tulane

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Semi Ojeleye #33 celebrates with Shake Milton #1 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 11:45 PM EST

DALLAS (AP) Semi Ojeleye scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, including consecutive 3-pointers in the SMU run that finally put the 19th-ranked Mustangs ahead in an 80-75 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night.

With the rally from a 15-point halftime deficit, SMU (23-4, 13-1 American) extended its home winning streak to 20 games in a row, including all 16 this season. The AAC-leading Mustangs have a nine-game winning streak and have won 19 of their last 20 games overall

Jarrey Foster had 19 points, including three consecutive dunks in one stretch for SMU. Ben Moore had 15 points with 13 rebounds, while Shake Milton and Sterling Brown each had 13 points.

Cameron Reynolds had 23 points for Tulane (4-21, 1-12), which has a nine-game losing streak

Ojeleye, the former Duke transfer, missed his first 10 shots before making a 3-pointer less than 2 minutes into the second half. Even though he finished 4-of-17 shooting overall, he scored the first eight points in a 13-0 run that put SMU ahead to stay.

The Mustangs were within 56-55 after Ojeleye’s consecutive 3s, and went ahead for the first time when Brown had a steal and a breakaway layup with 9:43 left.

After Foster later missed a layup on a nifty pass from Ojeleye, Foster made up for that with three consecutive highlight slams in less than a minute.

Reynolds missed a dunk that would have put Tulane back ahead, and Foster followed that with a powerful two-handed dunk. Then came a one-handed slam over a Tulane defender before a putback slam for Foster.

Malik Morgan had 18 points for Tulane, while Ray Ona Embo had 12.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: This was a chance for a signature win for Tulane in its first season under former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. The Green Wave led 42-27 at the break, and hadn’t trailed by that point. They had gone ahead with 10 consecutive points in a 3-minute span, which Reynolds started with a tiebreaking 3 and capped with a jumper that made it 25-15.

SMU: The Mustangs again played only their six scholarship players, like they did in a win over then-No. 11 Cincinnati on Sunday to take over the AAC lead and avenge their only loss since November. It was the first time in a 20-game span since November that SMU allowed more than 66 points, but that was after Tulane scored 42 before halftime.

UP NEXT

Tulane: plays its next two games at home, starting Saturday against USF.

SMU: at Houston on Saturday, then a week before playing its final regular-season road game at UConn on Feb. 25.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Carrington scores 41 as Seton Hall edges No. 20 Creighton

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 15: Khadeen Carrington #0 of the Seton Hall Pirates is congratulated by teamamtes Ismael Sanogo #14 and Desi Rodriguez #20 in the final minutes of the game against the Creighton Bluejays on February 15, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Creighton Bluejays 87-81. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 11:41 PM EST

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Khadeen Carrington scored the final 10 points of his career-high 41 in the closing minute and Seton Hall made a big stride toward the NCAA Tournament with an 87-81 victory over No. 20 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Desi Rodriguez had 18 points and big man Angel Delgado got going in second half and added 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) opened a crucial three-game home stand with a big win.

Marcus Foster had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for Creighton (21-5, 8-5), which lost for only the second time on the road this season. Justin Patton added 15 points and Khyri Thomas and Cole Huff had 13 apiece for the Bluejays.

There were 16 ties and eight lead changes in the tight game with Seton Hall going ahead for good when Delgado scored on his third try in the lane after missing two shots inside and getting the rebound on both. He missed an ensuing free throw but that was good enough to give the Pirates a 76-74 lead with 2:38 to play.

The big center from the Dominican Republic stretched the lead to three points with 1:49 to play with a free throw and then Carrington took over.

The junior guard, whose previous high was 28 last season, hit a drive with 41.9 seconds to play to push the lead back to 79-76. Foster had made two free throws with 1:29 left to cut the deficit to 77-76.

Carrington, who finished 10 of 15 from the field and 18 of 22 from the free throw line, followed that with two more free throws to stretch the lead to 81-76 before Toby Hegner hit Creighton’s 11th 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 81-79 with 20 seconds left.

Carrington added two free throws and stole the ball and dunked to put the game out of reach.

The last Seton Hall player to score 40 points was Sterling Gibbs (40) against Illinois State on Nov. 24, 2014.

Delgado had two points and five rebounds at the half before stepping up to record his 20th double-double.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays are 3-4 since starting point guard Maurice Watson Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are 10-1 at the Prudential Center with the next two at home.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Hosts Georgetown on Sunday.

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Jayson Tatum’s 28 leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 14, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 11:25 PM EST

More College Hoops

Mike Anderson Bubble Banter: Four critical bubble battles, Arkansas’ big chance LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 13: Head Coach Larry Eustachy of the Colorado State Rams calls to his team during a semifinal game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) Larry Eustachy created ‘a culture of fear’ according investigation NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 11: John Egbunu #15 of the Florida Gators reacts as he fouls out in the game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Florida’s John Egbunu out for the season with knee injury

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 28 points, added nine boards and buried a trio of dagger threes down the stretch as No. 12 Duke landed a 65-55 win at No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday night.

Tatum’s monster night came in a game where everyone else on Duke looked, frankly, like they were playing against Virginia’s defense. Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard combined for just 21 points on 5-for-20 shooting while Amile Jefferson had three first half fouls and picked up his fourth foul less than four minutes into the second half.

London Perrantes had 14 points to lead the Cavaliers, but he shot just 4-for-11 from the floor. Marial Shayok was just 3-for-11 from the field and, as a team, Virginia shot just 31.4 percent from the field and 5-for-19 from three.

The win keeps Duke within a game of first place North Carolina in the ACC while UVA drops two games off the pace as they’ve now lost four of their last six games. Duke has now won six straight games.

Here are four things to take away from this game:

1. This was the Jayson Tatum game: Last week, when then-No. 18 Duke landed an impressive home win over then-No. 8 North Carolina, we talked about how the 19 second half points that Tatum scored in that game was the breakout performance we were all waiting to see out of a guy that has the potential to be a top three pick in the draft.

We were wrong.

It was Wednesday night. Tatum had 28 points. He was 8-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-7 from three. He hit three huge threes, each of them tougher than the last, in the final six minutes that spurred on an 11-2 run that push a 43-42 lead to 54-44, and Virginia was never able to recover. And it wasn’t just the scoring. It was his defense and, more importantly, his ability on the defense glass; all nine of those rebounds were defensive rebounds.

If Duke is going to make this small-ball thing work, it’s going to be because they’re good enough defensively with Tatum at the four to beat the best teams in the country.

2. Duke’s defense was awesome: Before the final two minutes of this game, when Virginia started fouling and the Blue Devils played defense simply not to foul, Virginia had 44 points. They were shooting 31.7 percent from the floor. They had gotten essentially nothing offensively from … well, from anyone, and that happened despite Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden playing more minutes that we’re used to seeing out of them because of the foul trouble that Amile Jefferson got into.

Kennard and Allen put in defensive performances that are better than what we’re used to seeing from them. Matt Jones was as good as he always is on that end of the floor. And, of course, Tatum. Duke doesn’t have to be as good as Virginia on the defensive end. What they have to be is good enough that a roster with three elite offensive weapons can win games. It looks like that’s happening.

But …

3. … how much of this was due to Virginia’s offense: Or lack thereof. They don’t have a Malcolm Brogdon or Anthony Gill this season. Perrantes is a terrific player, but he’s at his best when he’s a distributor, not when he’s a go-to scorer. Austin Nichols would’ve been that guy if he didn’t get the boot one game into the season. Last season, when things weren’t going well for them offensively, they could run Brogdon off of a series of screens and know they would get a good shot. Before that it was Joe Harris. But without that guy, and without a low-post scoring presence to take the pressure off of the guards, the brunt of league play is wearing on Virginia.

4. Harry Giles III played his best game of the season: The numbers may not show it – he had five points, three boards, two steals and as many turnovers – but this was the best that Giles has looked all season long. Whether it was passing out of a double-team or being in the right spot defensively or twice picking off a second half pass that had beaten him in the first half, Giles looked like he was gaining some of his confidence back. When you see that combined with post moves and leaping over defenders for offensive rebounds, it’s a promising sign that the pre-injury Harry Giles III is still in there somewhere.

He still had a couple of freshman mistakes – he threw an awful pass against one of UVA’s double-teams and them dropped a pass that would have been a wide-open dunk because he was rushing and flustered – but he’s getting better.

 

SMU’s Jarrey Foster punishes defender for contesting

screen-shot-2017-02-15-at-11-12-06-pm
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 11:13 PM EST

SMU remained in first place in the American Athletic Conference with an 80-75 win over Tulane. It was the Mustangs’ ninth-straight win.

There was a massive highlight during the second half of SMU’s hard-fought victory. In a 47 second span, Jarrey Foster had two dunks, the latter likely going down as one of the dunks of the year. The 6-foot-6 Foster drove baseline and slammed over Tulane forward Sammis Reyes.

Foster finished with a team-high 19 points, as all five starters scored in double figures.

Johnson, Clark lead No. 18 Cincinnati past USF 68-54

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 24: Gary Clark #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats shoots the ball against the Tulane Green Wave at Fifth Third Arena on January 24, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 11:02 PM EST

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Cincinnati’s Gary Clark tried to put another rout of struggling South Florida into perspective.

The Bearcats bounced back from their first loss in two months with a 68-54 victory Wednesday night, with Clark leading the way with 13 points and 14 rebounds – his sixth double-double of the season.

“There’s still work to do, a lot of work to do,” Clark said. “The reality is that you’ve still got more games and still have a lot of prepping to do, a lot of growing as a team to do something in March.”

Kevin Johnson scored 14 points, Kyle Washington had 13 points and nine rebounds and Jacob Evans overcame early foul trouble to finish with 10 points and help the Bearcats (23-2, 12-1 American) shrug off last Sunday’s nine-point loss to SMU and surpass their victory total for last season.

USF (7-18, 1-13) snapped a 12-game losing streak last weekend and found a way to keep it relatively close until Cincinnati began the second half on an 11-2 run to build its lead to 41-24. Geno Thorpe led the Bulls with 19 points, but no one else had more than seven.

“They’re not easy to play,” said USF interim coach Murry Bartow, whose team lost at Cincinnati by 41 points on Jan. 29. “They have really, really good players, and I love the way they play. They play the way I like to play. My type of guys, I like a physical team. … They’re big, physical and strong. ”

Cincinnati never trailed and limited USF to 36 percent shooting, while blocking eight shots and forcing 21 turnovers. The Bearcats led 30-22 at halftime and by as many as 24 points after the break.

Clark said defense was the key to the second-half surge.

“Deflections, steals, swarming. Just getting out on the break,” Clark said. “Big steals leading to easy baskets.”

BIG PICTURE

Predictably, Cincinnati rebounded from its first loss in two months in convincing fashion. USF has only won once in 12 games since Bartow took over for Orlando Antigua, who was fired last month. The Bulls haven’t beaten a ranked opponent since upsetting Louisville on the road in February 2012 and lost an earlier meeting with the Bearcats 94-53 on Jan. 29.

COLD-SHOOTING

USF, coming off beating East Carolina last week to end a 12-game losing streak, trailed 30-22 at halftime, despite shooting just under 32 percent (7 for 22). Poor marksmanship and sloppy ball-handling eventually took their toll, with the Bulls missing 10 of 11 shots during the stretch in which Cincinnati built its lead to 17. The Bearcats finished with 13 steals and scored 24 points off turnovers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Last Sunday’s loss to then-No. 25 SMU sent Cincinnati tumbling seven spots in the poll, while SMU moved up to No. 19. Beating USF won’t hurt the Bearcats, but it’s not likely help them make up any ground that they lost in this week’s rankings.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati returns home to face Tulsa on Saturday. The Bearcats have won 23 straight at Fifth Third Arena.

USF plays Saturday at Tulane, which beat the Bulls 82-67 on the road for the Green Wave’s only conference victory.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.