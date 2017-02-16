More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Head coach Mark Gottfried of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts to their loss to the Louisville Cardinals during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

N.C. State’s Mark Gottfried will not return as head coach in 2017-18

2 Comments
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

More College Hoops

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 14, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Jayson Tatum’s 28 leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia Mike Anderson Bubble Banter: Four critical bubble battles, Arkansas’ big chance LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 13: Head Coach Larry Eustachy of the Colorado State Rams calls to his team during a semifinal game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) Larry Eustachy created ‘a culture of fear’ according investigation

N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried will not return as head coach of the Wolfpack in 2017-18.

Gottfried will finish the rest of the season as head coach.

“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” said NC State athletic director Debbie Yow. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

His job has come under pressure over the course of the last week due to some disappointing performances capping off a disappointing season. The Wolfpack are just 14-13 on the season and 3-11 in the ACC following a 97-73 loss at home against in-state rival North Carolina on Wednesday night. That loss came on the heels of a 30-point drubbing at Wake Forest.

Gottfried, whose base salary is $760,000 annually plus $1.725 million in supplemental compensation, has three years remaining on his contract.

The next question will be who the Wolfpack look to as a replacement, and the obvious answer is going to be Archie Miller, an alum and one of the hottest young coaching names in the profession. Industry sources do not expect Miller to accept that job, meaning that Yow will have to look elsewhere. Gregg Marshall is a name that’s been mentioned in conjunction with the Wolfpack, although that hire would come at a significantly higher price tag than Gottfried; he makes more than $3 million a year at Wichita State and has turned down the job before.

Butler’s Chris Holtmann and VCU’s Will Wade both coach at good programs outside of the Power 5 structure that may be intrigued by a higher salary and a bigger league, although it’s arguable whether or not they’re at a better job right now. It may also be worthwhile for N.C. State to go after Ben Howland, the former UCLA head coach who is in year two of a rebuild at Mississippi State.

Perhaps the most interesting name that I’ve heard is Tom Crean, the embattled Indiana head coach that is on a hot seat of his own in Bloomington.

Former NBA coach Vinny del Negro, another alumnus, is a name that gets mentioned, as is Xavier’s Chris Mack, whose name we are contractually obligated to put in the mix for any and every high major job that opens up. UNC Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts, a member of Rick Pitino’s coaching tree, would be an interesting addition.

Another name to keep an eye on? Former Indiana head coach and current Houston leading man Kelvin Sampson. He’s from North Carolina and has roots in the state.

Bracketology: Don’t sleep on Duke

DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 19: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Tennessee State Tigers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dave OmmenFeb 16, 2017, 2:56 PM EST

After a home loss to NC State in late January, it was fair to wonder if this year’s talented group of Duke Blue Devils were ever going to reach the pinnacles set before them in November.  Most preseason bracket projections established Duke as the No. 1 overall seed, a prohibitive favorite to win another National Championship.  Then the injuries mounted, on the court and on the bench. Following the NC State defeat, Duke had lost three of four games and looked more like a middle-of-the-pack ACC group than a title contender.

Now, turn the page. Since that loss to the Wolfpack, the Blue Devils have reeled off six straight ACC wins, including three on the road – at Wake Forest, at Notre Dame, and last night at Virginia.  In less than a month, Duke has risen to 9-4 in the ACC, back among league contenders.  They’ve also taken a climb on today’s Seed List – claiming a No. 3 seed in the bracket, opening in Greenville.  If you fell asleep on the Blue Devils, it might be time to wake up.  It looks like Duke is back in play for a top-three seed on Selection Sunday.

Bubble Picture …

In the absence of distinct separating factors along the cutline, it was time to reconvene some advanced metrics.  Those models continue to favor the likes of Clemson, Wichita State, and Kansas State – despite the Wildcats’ recent streak of Big 12 losses.  For now, take your pick among the final 8 teams (Last IN, First OUT).  You can make cases for and against each of them.  Championship Week could well turn into a series of play-in games unless two or three teams from the group (or elsewhere) separate themselves in the next couple of weeks.

UPDATED: February 16, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wichita State vs. TCU | West Region
  • Kansas State vs. Clemson | Midwest Region
  • WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York MIDWEST Kansas City             
Buffalo Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS
16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
8) Dayton 8) USC
9) Michigan State 9) Virginia Tech
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) CINCINNATI 5) Purdue
12) AKRON 12) ILLINOIS STATE
4) Virginia 4) Butler
13) MONMOUTH 13) UT-ARLINGTON
Indianapolis Salt Lake City
6) Maryland 6) Creighton
11) Miami-FL 11) Kansas State / Clemson
3) Kentucky 3) ARIZONA
14) FLA GULF COAST 14) PRINCETON
Indianapolis Orlando
7) Xavier 7) South Carolina
10) Arkansas 10) Michigan
2) Louisville 2) Florida State
15) NO DAKOTA ST 15) FURMAN
WEST – San Jose South – Memphis
Salt Lake City Tulsa
1) GONZAGA 1) Baylor
16) TX-SOUTHERN 16) NEW ORLEANS
8) Oklahoma State 8) Minnesota
9) California 9) VCU
Buffalo Sacramento
5) WISCONSIN 5) Notre Dame
12) NC-WILMINGTON 12) VALPARAISO
4) West Virginia 4) UCLA
13) VERMONT 13) NEVADA
Greenville Orlando
6) Saint Mary’s 6) SMU
11) Wichita State / TCU 11) MID TENNESSEE ST
3) Duke 3) FLORIDA
14) NC-ASHEVILLE 14) BELMONT
Sacramento Greenville
7) Iowa State 7) Northwestern
10) Syracuse 10) Seton Hall
2) Oregon 2) NORTH CAROLINA
15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Syracuse, Miami-FL, Arkansas, Seton Hall

Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Wichita State, Clemson, Kansas State

First Four OUT (at large): Georgia Tech, Providence, Georgetown, Marquette

Next four teams OUT (at large): Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Indiana, Georgia

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL, Clemson

Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California

SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Oklahoma beats Kansas for commitment of five-star Trae Young

Trae Young , Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

Trae Young announced on Wednesday that he will be playing his college basketball for Oklahoma, picking the hometown Sooners over Kansas.

Young, who played his high school ball in Norman, Okla., was a teammate of Michael Porter Jr., one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, playing AAU for MoKan Elite. That team won Peach Jam in 2016.

Young is a top 25 prospect and a five-star recruit. He plays the point and can work as a facilitator, but generally speaking he’s at his best when he gets a chance to be a lead guard and play with the ball in his hands. A streaky shooter, Young showed during last summer’s live period that he can be one of the nation’s elite shooters. It’s probably not a coincidence that playing on an Oklahoma team where he will be the star was more appealing than sharing a back court – and potentially coming off the bench – for a Kansas team with Malik Newman and, like, Devonte’ Graham.

Oklahoma, a year removed from a Final Four, is just 9-16 on the season as they try and rebuild from a talented senior class’s graduation. The Sooners do have a young core on their roster right now, headlined by Kristian Doolittle and Kameron McGusty, and have Brady Manek and three-star center Hannes Pöllä currently committed to the program.

CBT Podcast: Mark Gottfried’s job status, Kansas and Malik Dime’s slap

LAWRENCE, KS - JANUARY 14: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after a foul during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse on January 14, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 12:56 PM EST

Terrence Payne and Travis Hines join me to discuss all things college basketball.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

Kansas State president asks fans to stop vulgar chants

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Xavier Sneed #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates as he slams home a dunk against the Boston College Eagles in the second half during the Barclays Center Classic at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 16, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The president of Kansas State has asked Wildcat basketball fans to stop using vulgar chants targeted at the Kansas Jayhawks when the rivals meet in Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas State President Richard Myers spoke out against the chants Wednesday in a letter to the public posted on the university’s website. He described the chants as “personally embarrassing.”

Kansas State students chanted an expletive followed by “KU” in a variety of songs when the Jayhawks visited Manhattan on Feb. 6. Kansas pulled away late in the game, winning 74-71.

Myers says friends across the country reached out to him, expressing dismay about the conduct.

The university has tried in the past to address the chant by promoting sportsmanship and eliminating some songs from the arena’s playlist.

Report: John Calipari to coach USA U-19 teams

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 9:19 AM EST

John Calipari will coach Team USA at the U-19 World Championships this summer in Egypt, according to a report from ESPN.com.

That team is generally made up of players ranging from rising college sophomores through rising seniors in high school. The event is held every other year. In 2015, the U-19 team was coached by Sean Miller and included Terrence Ferguson, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Josh Jackson. All four were uncommitted at the time. Ferguson, if you remember, was going to Arizona before he opted to turn pro in Australia.

Part of the allure of coaching Team USA at this level is the access to some of the most talented uncommitted high school prospects, and Coach Cal is sure to earn some criticism for that. It’s not a secret that coach the Senior Men’s National Team has aided Mike Krzyzewski on the recruiting trail.

This isn’t the first time that Coach Cal has dipped his toes into the international waters, either. In 2011 and 2012, he was the head coach of the Dominican National Team, who had a player by the name of Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster. That worked out pretty well for him.