More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 16: Zak Irvin #21 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket next to D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Crisler Center on February 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan defeats No. 11 Wisconsin for best win of the season

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 9:28 PM EST

Zak Irivn broke out of a brutal shooting slump to lead Michigan to its best win of the season, defeating No. 11 Wisconsin, 64-58, on Thursday night in Ann Arbor.

Moritz Wagner, the 6-foot-11 sophomore, had a career-best 21 points.

Irvin was 4-of-31 in his previous four games, combining for 13 points. The Wolverines went 2-2 in that span, winning the latter pair. But the senior erupted in the second half, all of which began with a banked 3-pointer at the top of the key. Irvin shrugged his shoulders running back on defense, but at that point he’d take anything he could get.

Irvin scored 12 of his team-high 18 points, off 4-for-6 (2-for-2 from three) shooting.

Aside from Irvin catching fire, Michigan’s defense slowed down Ethan Happ, who finished with 22 points, but did not score during the final 13:24 of regulation. That was partly due to foul trouble in the second half, but mostly to do with Michigan doubling the post in the second half.

With Bronson Koenig out with a calf injury, the Badgers got next to nothing offensively once Happ was limited. Happ was 10-of-13. Khalil Iverson had 10 points off the bench. The rest of Wisconsin was 8-for-40 for 26 combined points.

Before this, Michigan’s best win was a neutral floor win over SMU. This was months before the Mustangs won nine straight and 19 of their last 20. And the Wolverines’ signature win could come at a better time. Projected as a No. 10 seed in the latest bracketology closes out the year with four of five on the road. That slate includes trips to Minnesota and Northwestern, while also hosting Purdue.

The Wolverines are rolling, winners of three straight, and momentum could have come at a more crucial point of the season.

Siena fan banks half-court shot, gets engaged to a mascot

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-8-57-41-pm
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 8:58 PM EST

A staged proposal didn’t go exactly according to plan on Thursday night during Siena’s contest with Manhattan.

During an official timeout, a Siena fan attempted a half-court shot, surprisingly she banked in the 45-foot shot. More surprisingly, she ended up getting engaged moments later to a Dunkin’ Donuts mascot (which was sponsoring the promotion).

Mark Singelais, who covers the game for the Albany Times Union, identified the fan as Erin Tobin.

Singelais later tweeted that she won a $500 Dunkin’ Donut gift card.

Wild series of events in Albany.

DJ Hogg out for season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 18: Tyler Davis #34 and DJ Hogg #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies look on in the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 7:31 PM EST

On Thursday afternoon, Texas A&M announced that sophomore wing DJ Hogg will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

“DJ has tried to play through the pain during the last four games, but after consulting with the A&M medical staff, DJ and his family decided to focus on his rehab and recovery for next season,” Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said in a statement issued by the athletic department.

According to the release, Hogg initially injured his foot on Jan. 21 in a win over Georgia. That caused him to miss back-to-back contests. He has since returned to the lineup, but has been limited.

Hogg ended his 2016-17 campaign averaging 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Aggies have six regular season games remaining.

Archie Miller comments on N.C. State

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Archie Miller of the Dayton Flyers yells instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the 2016 State Farm Chicago Legends game at the United Center on December 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

There will be a new head coach at N.C. State in 2017-18.

That news became official on Thursday afternoon, as the school announced that Mark Gottfried would not return after the end of this season.

The name at the top of the list will likely be Dayton head coach Archie Miller. Not only is he one of the game’s brightest young stars, he’s also an alum of the university. He later served as an assistant coach from 2004-06.

On Thursday afternoon, Miller fielded questions from the media, many of which centered around him and his alma mater.

“I went to N.C. State. Played there, had a great experience,” Miller said. “So many of those people have helped me along the way. As everyone else, you get into real life. And as you get into real life, you move along your own path. And that’s sort of where I’m at now.”

That final portion of that quote should put Dayton fans at ease, at least for now.

Miller is in his sixth season at the helm. He appears destined for his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance with the Flyers this season, as they are tied atop the Atlantic 10 Conference standings with VCU.

Bubble Banter: Michigan with a big home game, MTSU to keep hope alive?

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Derrick Walton Jr. #10 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half of the 2K Classic Championship at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

More College Hoops

ANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 16: Zak Irvin #21 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket next to D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Crisler Center on February 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Michigan defeats No. 11 Wisconsin for best win of the season DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 19: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Tennessee State Tigers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Bracketology: Don’t sleep on Duke SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 27: Head coach Mark Gottfried of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts to their loss to the Louisville Cardinals during the East Regional Semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Carrier Dome on March 27, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) N.C. State’s Mark Gottfried will not return as head coach in 2017-18

You can find the latest NBC Sports Bracketology here. That is where the seeds you see listed below come from.

This post will be updated throughout the night. 

Michigan (RPI: 55, KenPom: 29, No. 10 seed): The Wolverines landed a really nice win on Thursday, knocking off Wisconsin, the best team in the conference, at home on a night where they caught a break, getting the Badgers without Bronson Koenig. It’s the third top 50 win and tenth top 100 win for the Wolverines, and that alone has them in a good spot with a 17-9 record. But here’s the thing: Four of Michigan’s last five games are on the road and the one home game is against Purdue. The Wolverines probably need to go at least 2-3 in that stretch, but since one of the games is at Rutgers, 3-2 may be a better answer.

STILL TO PLAY

Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 38, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed) at Western Kentucky, 9:00 p.m.

Documentary about 1976 Indiana team to air in March

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneFeb 16, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

In recent years several college basketball teams have flirted with a perfect season. Kentucky came two wins shy of a 40-0 season in 2015. And it’s looking more and more likely that this current Gonzaga squad will follow what Wichita State did three years ago by entering the NCAA Tournament with a 34-0 mark.

But the last team to successfully complete a perfect season was Indiana in 1975-76.

On March 10, a documentary entitled ‘Perfect in ’76’ will air on Showtime, recapping Bob Knight’s first of three national championships.

The Hoosiers were captained by Scott May, the national player of the year that season, and Quinn Buckner. They were the wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked team, opening that season with an exhibition win over the Soviet national team.

Indiana completed the 32-0 season with an 86-68 national title game win over Michigan at The Spectrum in Philadelphia.