CBT Podcast: Mark Gottfried’s job status, Kansas and Malik Dime’s slap

After a home loss to NC State in late January, it was fair to wonder if this year’s talented group of Duke Blue Devils were ever going to reach the pinnacles set before them in November. Most preseason bracket projections established Duke as the No. 1 overall seed, a prohibitive favorite to win another National Championship. Then the injuries mounted, on the court and on the bench. Following the NC State defeat, Duke had lost three of four games and looked more like a middle-of-the-pack ACC group than a title contender.
Now, turn the page. Since that loss to the Wolfpack, the Blue Devils have reeled off six straight ACC wins, including three on the road – at Wake Forest, at Notre Dame, and last night at Virginia. In less than a month, Duke has risen to 9-4 in the ACC, back among league contenders. They’ve also taken a climb on today’s Seed List – claiming a No. 3 seed in the bracket, opening in Greenville. If you fell asleep on the Blue Devils, it might be time to wake up. It looks like Duke is back in play for a top-three seed on Selection Sunday.
Bubble Picture …
In the absence of distinct separating factors along the cutline, it was time to reconvene some advanced metrics. Those models continue to favor the likes of Clemson, Wichita State, and Kansas State – despite the Wildcats’ recent streak of Big 12 losses. For now, take your pick among the final 8 teams (Last IN, First OUT). You can make cases for and against each of them. Championship Week could well turn into a series of play-in games unless two or three teams from the group (or elsewhere) separate themselves in the next couple of weeks.
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Buffalo
|Tulsa
|1) VILLANOVA
|1) KANSAS
|16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S
|16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
|8) Dayton
|8) USC
|9) Michigan State
|9) Virginia Tech
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|5) CINCINNATI
|5) Purdue
|12) AKRON
|12) ILLINOIS STATE
|4) Virginia
|4) Butler
|13) MONMOUTH
|13) UT-ARLINGTON
|Indianapolis
|Salt Lake City
|6) Maryland
|6) Creighton
|11) Miami-FL
|11) Kansas State / Clemson
|3) Kentucky
|3) ARIZONA
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|14) PRINCETON
|Indianapolis
|Orlando
|7) Xavier
|7) South Carolina
|10) Arkansas
|10) Michigan
|2) Louisville
|2) Florida State
|15) NO DAKOTA ST
|15) FURMAN
|WEST – San Jose
|South – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|Tulsa
|1) GONZAGA
|1) Baylor
|16) TX-SOUTHERN
|16) NEW ORLEANS
|8) Oklahoma State
|8) Minnesota
|9) California
|9) VCU
|Buffalo
|Sacramento
|5) WISCONSIN
|5) Notre Dame
|12) NC-WILMINGTON
|12) VALPARAISO
|4) West Virginia
|4) UCLA
|13) VERMONT
|13) NEVADA
|Greenville
|Orlando
|6) Saint Mary’s
|6) SMU
|11) Wichita State / TCU
|11) MID TENNESSEE ST
|3) Duke
|3) FLORIDA
|14) NC-ASHEVILLE
|14) BELMONT
|Sacramento
|Greenville
|7) Iowa State
|7) Northwestern
|10) Syracuse
|10) Seton Hall
|2) Oregon
|2) NORTH CAROLINA
|15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD
|15) BUCKNELL
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): Syracuse, Miami-FL, Arkansas, Seton Hall
Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Wichita State, Clemson, Kansas State
First Four OUT (at large): Georgia Tech, Providence, Georgetown, Marquette
Next four teams OUT (at large): Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Indiana, Georgia
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL, Clemson
Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan
Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall
Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California
SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State
Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried will not return as head coach of the Wolfpack in 2017-18.
Gottfried will finish the rest of the season as head coach.
“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” said NC State athletic director Debbie Yow. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”
His job has come under pressure over the course of the last week due to some disappointing performances capping off a disappointing season. The Wolfpack are just 14-13 on the season and 3-11 in the ACC following a 97-73 loss at home against in-state rival North Carolina on Wednesday night. That loss came on the heels of a 30-point drubbing at Wake Forest.
Gottfried, whose base salary is $760,000 annually plus $1.725 million in supplemental compensation, has three years remaining on his contract.
The next question will be who the Wolfpack look to as a replacement, and the obvious answer is going to be Archie Miller, an alum and one of the hottest young coaching names in the profession. Industry sources do not expect Miller to accept that job, meaning that Yow will have to look elsewhere. Gregg Marshall is a name that’s been mentioned in conjunction with the Wolfpack, although that hire would come at a significantly higher price tag than Gottfried; he makes more than $3 million a year at Wichita State and has turned down the job before.
Butler’s Chris Holtmann and VCU’s Will Wade both coach at good programs outside of the Power 5 structure that may be intrigued by a higher salary and a bigger league, although it’s arguable whether or not they’re at a better job right now. It may also be worthwhile for N.C. State to go after Ben Howland, the former UCLA head coach who is in year two of a rebuild at Mississippi State.
Perhaps the most interesting name that I’ve heard is Tom Crean, the embattled Indiana head coach that is on a hot seat of his own in Bloomington.
Former NBA coach Vinny del Negro, another alumnus, is a name that gets mentioned, as is Xavier’s Chris Mack, whose name we are contractually obligated to put in the mix for any and every high major job that opens up. UNC Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts, a member of Rick Pitino’s coaching tree, would be an interesting addition.
Another name to keep an eye on? Former Indiana head coach and current Houston leading man Kelvin Sampson. He’s from North Carolina and has roots in the state.
Trae Young announced on Wednesday that he will be playing his college basketball for Oklahoma, picking the hometown Sooners over Kansas.
Young, who played his high school ball in Norman, Okla., was a teammate of Michael Porter Jr., one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017, playing AAU for MoKan Elite. That team won Peach Jam in 2016.
Young is a top 25 prospect and a five-star recruit. He plays the point and can work as a facilitator, but generally speaking he’s at his best when he gets a chance to be a lead guard and play with the ball in his hands. A streaky shooter, Young showed during last summer’s live period that he can be one of the nation’s elite shooters. It’s probably not a coincidence that playing on an Oklahoma team where he will be the star was more appealing than sharing a back court – and potentially coming off the bench – for a Kansas team with Malik Newman and, like, Devonte’ Graham.
Oklahoma, a year removed from a Final Four, is just 9-16 on the season as they try and rebuild from a talented senior class’s graduation. The Sooners do have a young core on their roster right now, headlined by Kristian Doolittle and Kameron McGusty, and have Brady Manek and three-star center Hannes Pöllä currently committed to the program.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The president of Kansas State has asked Wildcat basketball fans to stop using vulgar chants targeted at the Kansas Jayhawks when the rivals meet in Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas State President Richard Myers spoke out against the chants Wednesday in a letter to the public posted on the university’s website. He described the chants as “personally embarrassing.”
Kansas State students chanted an expletive followed by “KU” in a variety of songs when the Jayhawks visited Manhattan on Feb. 6. Kansas pulled away late in the game, winning 74-71.
Myers says friends across the country reached out to him, expressing dismay about the conduct.
The university has tried in the past to address the chant by promoting sportsmanship and eliminating some songs from the arena’s playlist.
John Calipari will coach Team USA at the U-19 World Championships this summer in Egypt, according to a report from ESPN.com.
That team is generally made up of players ranging from rising college sophomores through rising seniors in high school. The event is held every other year. In 2015, the U-19 team was coached by Sean Miller and included Terrence Ferguson, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Josh Jackson. All four were uncommitted at the time. Ferguson, if you remember, was going to Arizona before he opted to turn pro in Australia.
Part of the allure of coaching Team USA at this level is the access to some of the most talented uncommitted high school prospects, and Coach Cal is sure to earn some criticism for that. It’s not a secret that coach the Senior Men’s National Team has aided Mike Krzyzewski on the recruiting trail.
This isn’t the first time that Coach Cal has dipped his toes into the international waters, either. In 2011 and 2012, he was the head coach of the Dominican National Team, who had a player by the name of Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster. That worked out pretty well for him.