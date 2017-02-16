Archie Miller comments on N.C. State

There will be a new head coach at N.C. State in 2017-18.

That news became official on Thursday afternoon, as the school announced that Mark Gottfried would not return after the end of this season.

The name at the top of the list will likely be Dayton head coach Archie Miller. Not only is he one of the game’s brightest young stars, he’s also an alum of the university. He later served as an assistant coach from 2004-06.

On Thursday afternoon, Miller fielded questions from the media, many of which centered around him and his alma mater.

Here's Archie Miller talking about the rumors of NC State's interest in hiring him as its next head coach. pic.twitter.com/qDZjNKKruf — James Rider (@JamesRRider) February 16, 2017

“I went to N.C. State. Played there, had a great experience,” Miller said. “So many of those people have helped me along the way. As everyone else, you get into real life. And as you get into real life, you move along your own path. And that’s sort of where I’m at now.”

That final portion of that quote should put Dayton fans at ease, at least for now.

Miller is in his sixth season at the helm. He appears destined for his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance with the Flyers this season, as they are tied atop the Atlantic 10 Conference standings with VCU.