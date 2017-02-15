More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 29: Mark Gottfried the head coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack gives instructions to his team during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 29, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

N.C. State loses to No. 10 UNC by 24 amid rumors about Gottfried’s job status

By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 10:33 PM EST

Mark Gottfried was met with boos when he was introduced in front of his home crowd on Wednesday night.

The night only got worse for a coach squarely on the hot seat. N.C. State lost to No. 10 North Carolina, 97-73, extending the team’s losing streak six.

The week began with WTVD in Raleigh reporting on Monday night that Gottfried would be removed of his head coaching duties at the season’s end. Wednesday’s night result didn’t help diffuse those rumors, or calm a frustrated fanbase.

North Carolina pounded N.C. State by 51 points five weeks ago in Chapel Hill. They got the Tar Heels on their home floor, days after news broke that their head coach would reportedly be fired in the ensuing months. Given the circumstances, you’d think this would be a situation where the Wolfpack rallied together and landed a signature win in an otherwise underwhelming season.

Instead, it took the Tar Heels only seven minutes to open up a double-digit lead. Sure, N.C. State made a run later in the half, cutting the lead to six, but North Carolina two touchdowns heading into halftime.

Wednesday night’s result was similar to the first meeting. North Carolina jumped out to an early lead, feasted on the inside (scoring 60 points in the paint and nearly doubling up the Wolfpack in second chance points), and took advantage of 17 N.C. State miscues, scoring 23 points off turnovers.

Again, you think the effort would be there. This quote from Joel Berry, who scored 19 points, says different.

Gottfried has been to four NCAA Tournaments in his first five seasons. Barring an unlikely run during the final five regular season games and the ACC Tournament, these reports will in all likelihood prove to be true. Wednesday night’s result indicated that a late-season surge won’t occur.

North Carolina’s Williams likely out for the year

CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 16: Kenny Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 16, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 10:44 PM EST

Roy Williams told reporters after No. 10 North Carolina’s 97-73 win at N.C. State that sophomore guard Kenny Williams will likely be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury that requires surgery.

The injury is not an ACL, Roy said, but it should keep him off of the court for four-to-six weeks, and at this point in the season, four-to-six weeks takes us to the start of the NCAA tournament.

The good news for UNC is that both Isaiah Hicks and, more importantly, Theo Pinson played on Wednesday, but losing Williams means that the Tar Heels will be without one of their best perimeter shooters and a guy that Roy Williams said is the teams best perimeter defender.

Williams was averaging 6.2 points this season.

VIDEO: Mike Lewis II scores five points in six seconds

screen-shot-2017-02-15-at-9-35-18-pm
By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

Duquesne freshman Mike Lewis II had it going night the Dukes’ 96-66 thrashing of UMass on Wednesday night, scoring a career-best 31 points.

To close out the first half, with Duquesne already leading by 12, the 6-foot-1 Lewis scored five points in six seconds. Lewis converted on a contested layup before he and a teammate forced a turnover in the backcourt moments later. With a great sense of how much time was remaining, Lewis collected the ball before banking in a one-handed, fadeaway 40-foot 3-pointer.

Lewis, who is averaging 13.1 points per game, also dished four assists without recording a turnover in 34 minutes of action.

Duquesne, which entered with just one win since 2017 started, snapped an eight-game losing streak. UMass has now lost six of seven.

Melo Trimble scores 32 in No. 23 Maryland’s win over Northwestern

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 24: Melo Trimble #2 of the Maryland Terrapins stands with head coach Mark Turgeon in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 9:29 PM EST

Melo Trimble escaped from a five-game shooting slump in a big way on Wednesday night, scoring a career-best 32 points, off 12-of-17 shooting (4-of-5 from three) in No. 23 Maryland’s big, 74-64, road victory over Northwestern.

Entering Wednesday night, Trimble was shooting just 24 percent from the field, and 14 percent from three, in the month of February. Not surprisingly, the Terrapins went 1-2 during that slump, dropping a heartbreaker at home to a ranked Purdue team before suffering a bad road loss to Penn State.

Trimble had it going from the start, scoring 13 points in the first half, which included going 2-for-2 from beyond the arc (he had had two 3-pointers over the course of the past three games, and was three for his last 22 attempts from deep). Even though we all knew Trimble was going to get out that extended shooting slump, and Northwestern was without leading scorer Scottie Lindsey, this was an important win for the Terrapins for several reasons.

While Trimble contributed for more than half of his team’s offense (he recorded three assists in addition to his career best), the supporting cast was solid around the All-American caliber point guard, even if their individual points don’t reflect it. The defense was effective against Northwestern’s ball-screens and flummoxed Bryant McIntosh, who dealt with foul trouble, before ending his night with nine points off 13 shots. Northwestern shot 39 percent as a team.

Secondly, the Terrapins will go back to College Park with at least one win after facing a daunting back-to-back road trip. Up next for Maryland is a meeting in Madison with No. 7 Wisconsin on Sunday. If the Terps can pull off another road win against the Badgers, it’d be far from shocking if they’d win out heading into the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland closes out the season with three of its last four at home, with the lone road game being against last-place Rutgers.

 

This team is still a mystery. After all, eight days ago Maryland lost to Penn State, but on nights like Wednesday, Trimble showed why the Terps could make some noise come next month.

No. 19 South Carolina loses second straight home game

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the Seton Hall Pirates in the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 9:04 PM EST

Sindarius Thornwell has been playing the best basketball of his career for No. 19 South Carolina, and that didn’t change on Wednesday night, as he finished with 27 points, four boards and three assists against Arkansas.

Thornwell is now averaging 33.0 points over the last three games, yet the Gamecocks are just 1-2 in those three games with both losses coming at home.

On Wednesday, it was Arkansas who beat South Carolina in Columbia, doing so after Alabama did the same thing last week in four overtimes, and both games played out more or less the same way. South Carolina dug themselves a big first half hole because their offense consisted of Thornwell and nothing else, and despite a wild rally late in the second half, they were unable to close out the win.

This doesn’t exactly kill the South Carolina tournament profile – they’re no where near the bubble – but it has effectively ruined their chances of winning the SEC regular season title. The Gamecocks were all alone in first place when they lost to Alabama. They’re now a game behind both Florida and Kentucky.

This is not something that Frank Martin appreciated. By the end of Wednesday night’s game, he had lost his suit jacket, his tie and his shirt was untucked.

Hopefully he takes that anger out on the game-film and figures out a way for the Gamecocks to be better than they have been this season on the offensive end of the floor.

Miami suspends Ja’Quan Newton for three games

LOUISVILLE, KY - FEBRUARY 11: Ja'Quan Newton #0 of the Miami Hurricanes runs down a rebound ahead of Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals in the first half of the game at KFC YUM! Center on February 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville defeated Miami 71-66. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 8:01 PM EST

Miami junior point guard Ja’Quan Newton has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules, the athletic department announced on Wednesday night, moments before the team began its game against Georgia Tech.

Newton is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The timing of this isn’t ideal for the Hurricanes. Sitting in the middle of the loaded ACC, Miami is currently slotted as one of the last four at-large byes, according to the most recent bracket projections. Up next for the Canes: at Georgia Tech and Clemson, who both remain in the NCAA Tournament picture, although currently from the wrong side of the bubble in the minds of many, and Duke, a team that would love nothing more than to return the favor after Miami defeated the Blue Devils, 70-58, inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 21.