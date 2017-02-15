More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LOUISVILLE, KY - FEBRUARY 11: Ja'Quan Newton #0 of the Miami Hurricanes runs down a rebound ahead of Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals in the first half of the game at KFC YUM! Center on February 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville defeated Miami 71-66. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Miami suspends Ja’Quan Newton for three games

By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 8:01 PM EST

Miami junior point guard Ja’Quan Newton has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules, the athletic department announced on Wednesday night, moments before the team began its game against Georgia Tech.

Newton is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The timing of this isn’t ideal for the Hurricanes. Sitting in the middle of the loaded ACC, Miami is currently slotted as one of the last four at-large byes, according to the most recent bracket projections. Up next for the Canes: at Georgia Tech and Clemson, who both remain in the NCAA Tournament picture, although currently from the wrong side of the bubble in the minds of many, and Duke, a team that would love nothing more than to return the favor after Miami defeated the Blue Devils, 70-58, inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 21.

No. 19 South Carolina loses second straight home game

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the Seton Hall Pirates in the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 9:04 PM EST

Sindarius Thornwell has been playing the best basketball of his career for No. 19 South Carolina, and that didn’t change on Wednesday night, as he finished with 27 points, four boards and three assists against Arkansas.

Thornwell is now averaging 33.0 points over the last three games, yet the Gamecocks are just 1-2 in those three games with both losses coming at home.

On Wednesday, it was Arkansas who beat South Carolina in Columbia, doing so after Alabama did the same thing last week in four overtimes, and both games played out more or less the same way. South Carolina dug themselves a big first half hole because their offense consisted of Thornwell and nothing else, and despite a wild rally late in the second half, they were unable to close out the win.

This doesn’t exactly kill the South Carolina tournament profile – they’re no where near the bubble – but it has effectively ruined their chances of winning the SEC regular season title. The Gamecocks were all alone in first place when they lost to Alabama. They’re now a game behind both Florida and Kentucky.

This is not something that Frank Martin appreciated. By the end of Wednesday night’s game, he had lost his suit jacket, his tie and his shirt was untucked.

Hopefully he takes that anger out on the game-film and figures out a way for the Gamecocks to be better than they have been this season on the offensive end of the floor.

Larry Eustachy created ‘a culture of fear’ according investigation

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 13: Head Coach Larry Eustachy of the Colorado State Rams calls to his team during a semifinal game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneFeb 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EST

An investigation that spanned 99 days during the 2013-14 season determined that Colorado State head coach Larry Eustachy created, “a culture of fear and intimidation and emotionally abused his players.”

This information was uncovered, in a lengthy report, by Matt L. Stephens and Kelly Lyell of The Coloradoan.

The two reporters obtained the report that is more that 90 pages long and spoke to several of the 14 people who were interviewed by investigators. Former athletic director Jack Graham reportedly helped lead the investigation and determined that Eustachy should be fired. However, all terminations must be signed off by the university president.

“I believed Eustachy should be terminated and believed we had the basis to terminate for cause,” Graham, told The Coloradoan. “I was advised by [president] Tony Frank that we did not have the basis to terminate for cause and that Eustachy was to be placed on a personal improvement plan.”

Of course, this is not the first time the head coach had been in hot water before. In 2003, as the head coach of Iowa State, Eustachy was photographed kissing several students at a University of Missouri party, hours after his Cyclones were defeated. He was suspended and later resigned as a result.

“I am deeply disappointed on a very personal level that someone chose to publicize confidential information from my personnel file,” Eustachy said in a statement issued by Colorado State. “That said, I fully recognize that I’m not perfect. I have my faults and strive every day to be better than I was yesterday.”

Some former players interviewed did say he has gotten better since the 2013-14 season, which ended 16-16, marking his worse finish with the Rams.

Eustachy has been a head coach for 26 years with stops at Idaho, Utah State, Iowa State and Southern Mississippi before taking the coaching vacancy at Colorado State in 2012. He took the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in his first season and holds a 103–57 (47–35 Mountain West) record in his time in Fort Collins.

Bubble Banter: Four critical bubble battles, Arkansas’ big chance

Mike Anderson
AP Photo/Danny Johnston
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. That is where the seeds you see below come from.

This story will be updated throughout the night. 

WINNERS

Arkansas (RPI: 45, KenPom: 57, play-in game): The Razorbacks were the biggest winner of the night, and it’s not really close. For starters, they picked up a win at South Carolina, a top 25 road win that (finally) gives a little substance to their résumé: a top 25 road win. That should help Arkansas counteract the fact that they’ve lost to both Missouri and Mississippi State. But more to the point, it may be what saves Mike Anderson’s job. It’s no secret that he’s got some pressure on him, and getting into the NCAA tournament should be enough to ease that pressure. This win might be what does that for Arkansas.

STILL TO PLAY

Fordham at Rhode Island (RPI: 41, KenPom: 43, next four out), 7:00 p.m.

Iowa State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 26, No. 8 seed) at Kansas State (RPI: 48, KenPom: 28, No. 11 seed), 7:00 p.m.

Wichita State (RPI: 51, KenPom: 16, play-in game) at Southern Illinois, 7:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech (RPI: 74, KenPom: 79, play-in game) at Miami (RPI: 52, KenPom: 36, No. 10 seed), 8:00 p.m.

No. 20 Creighton at Seton Hall (RPI: 44, KenPom: 55, play-in game), 8:00 p.m.

Indiana (RPI: 88, KenPom: 49, next four out) at Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed), 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State (RPI: 30, KenPom: 20, No. 8 seed) at TCU (RPI: 38, KenPom: 40, No. 10 seed), 9:00 p.m.

Illinois State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 44, No. 12 seed) at Missouri State, 9:00 p.m.

Trump declines ESPN invite to fill out NCAA bracket on-air

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) escorts Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) to his waiting vehicle following meetings at the White House February 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted Prime Minister Netanyahu for talks for the first time since Trump took office on January 20. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
1 Comment
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

President Donald Trump won’t be filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket on ESPN this March, unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama.

ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz says the network expressed its “interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket. They have respectfully declined.”

Obama, a basketball fan, would join the network on-camera and make his March Madness picks for both the men’s and women’s brackets. Last year, he nailed a number of upsets – most notably Hawaii knocking off fourth-seeded California in the opening round – but he had Villanova, the eventual national champion, losing in the Elite Eight.

Trump did make a prediction on the Super Bowl, picking New England to win by eight points. He wasn’t far off, as the Patriots rallied to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks tells The Washington Post in an email, “We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future.”

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

LaVar Ball on son Lonzo: ‘He going to be better than Steph Curry’

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 03: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after making a three-point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the game at Rupp Arena on December 3, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. UCLA defeated Kentucky 97-92. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

LaVar Ball has never been shy of stating his affinity and his belief in his sons’ basketball ability, and he backed that up today in an interview with TMZ, who asked him about people comparing his son to the likes of Jason Kidd and Steph Curry.

“You gotta compare somebody to something, but you can’t compare my boy to nobody,” he said. “They try. I’ll tell you this. They say he’s like Jason Kidd. But he’s taller than Jason Kidd. He jumps better than Jason Kidd. He longer than Jason Kidd. He got a better shot than Jason Kidd. How you comparing him?”

And what about Steph? Will he be as good as the unanimous MVP?

“Heck no! He going to be better than Steph Curry,” Ball said. “Steph Curry’s really good, but my son is young, he got time to go. And you only consider him good because he won a couple of championships. What if he didn’t win no championships? He made some shots at the right time. But I’ll tell you what, he’s not as young as my boy.”

“You won’t be able to say it until my boy finishes his career. Then they’ll look back and think, ‘Man, how did LaVar know all this?'”

I don’t even know what to make of all of that.

But I do know this: LaVar is setting up Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo for an insane level of expectation. They may live up to it, but part of me wonders what happens if they don’t.