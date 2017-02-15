Miami suspends Ja’Quan Newton for three games

Miami junior point guard Ja’Quan Newton has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules, the athletic department announced on Wednesday night, moments before the team began its game against Georgia Tech.
Newton is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The timing of this isn’t ideal for the Hurricanes. Sitting in the middle of the loaded ACC, Miami is currently slotted as one of the last four at-large byes, according to the most recent bracket projections. Up next for the Canes: at Georgia Tech and Clemson, who both remain in the NCAA Tournament picture, although currently from the wrong side of the bubble in the minds of many, and Duke, a team that would love nothing more than to return the favor after Miami defeated the Blue Devils, 70-58, inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 21.