Mike Anderson
AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Bubble Banter: Four critical bubble battles, Arkansas’ big chance

By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. That is where the seeds you see below come from.

This story will be updated throughout the night. 

STILL TO PLAY

Arkansas (RPI: 45, KenPom: 57, play-in game) at No. 21 South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island (RPI: 41, KenPom: 43, next four out), 7:00 p.m.

Iowa State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 26, No. 8 seed) at Kansas State (RPI: 48, KenPom: 28, No. 11 seed), 7:00 p.m.

Wichita State (RPI: 51, KenPom: 16, play-in game) at Southern Illinois, 7:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech (RPI: 74, KenPom: 79, play-in game) at Miami (RPI: 52, KenPom: 36, No. 10 seed), 8:00 p.m.

No. 20 Creighton at Seton Hall (RPI: 44, KenPom: 55, play-in game), 8:00 p.m.

Indiana (RPI: 88, KenPom: 49, next four out) at Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed), 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State (RPI: 30, KenPom: 20, No. 8 seed) at TCU (RPI: 38, KenPom: 40, No. 10 seed), 9:00 p.m.

Illinois State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 44, No. 12 seed) at Missouri State, 9:00 p.m.

Trump declines ESPN invite to fill out NCAA bracket on-air

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) escorts Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) to his waiting vehicle following meetings at the White House February 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

President Donald Trump won’t be filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket on ESPN this March, unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama.

ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz says the network expressed its “interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket. They have respectfully declined.”

Obama, a basketball fan, would join the network on-camera and make his March Madness picks for both the men’s and women’s brackets. Last year, he nailed a number of upsets – most notably Hawaii knocking off fourth-seeded California in the opening round – but he had Villanova, the eventual national champion, losing in the Elite Eight.

Trump did make a prediction on the Super Bowl, picking New England to win by eight points. He wasn’t far off, as the Patriots rallied to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks tells The Washington Post in an email, “We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future.”

LaVar Ball on son Lonzo: ‘He going to be better than Steph Curry’

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 03: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after making a three-point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the game at Rupp Arena on December 3, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

LaVar Ball has never been shy of stating his affinity and his belief in his sons’ basketball ability, and he backed that up today in an interview with TMZ, who asked him about people comparing his son to the likes of Jason Kidd and Steph Curry.

“You gotta compare somebody to something, but you can’t compare my boy to nobody,” he said. “They try. I’ll tell you this. They say he’s like Jason Kidd. But he’s taller than Jason Kidd. He jumps better than Jason Kidd. He longer than Jason Kidd. He got a better shot than Jason Kidd. How you comparing him?”

And what about Steph? Will he be as good as the unanimous MVP?

“Heck no! He going to be better than Steph Curry,” Ball said. “Steph Curry’s really good, but my son is young, he got time to go. And you only consider him good because he won a couple of championships. What if he didn’t win no championships? He made some shots at the right time. But I’ll tell you what, he’s not as young as my boy.”

“You won’t be able to say it until my boy finishes his career. Then they’ll look back and think, ‘Man, how did LaVar know all this?'”

I don’t even know what to make of all of that.

But I do know this: LaVar is setting up Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo for an insane level of expectation. They may live up to it, but part of me wonders what happens if they don’t.

Florida’s John Egbunu out for the season with knee injury

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 11: John Egbunu #15 of the Florida Gators reacts as he fouls out in the game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 3:00 PM EST

Florida announced on Wednesday that John Egbunu will be out for 10-12 months after suffering an ACL tear in Tuesday night’s win at Auburn.

Egbunu is averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.5 blocks for the Gators, who are sitting in first place tie in the SEC with Kentucky and South Carolina.

This is a brutal blow, as Egbunu is a shotblocker and a defensive menace that anchors the nation’s fifth-best defense. He is a piece they could not afford to lose.

N.C. State’s Mark Gottfried faces turmoil over job status

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Mark Gottfried of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center on November 29, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

It started with a report from WTVD in Raleigh on Monday night.

Mark Gottfried, the head coach at N.C. State since 2011, will be fired at the end of the season. He was lucky to survive Wake Forest’s 88-58 beatdown of the Wolfpack on Saturday, the report said. Next came a story from the Sporting News, who reported via a source that the process of reaching out and gauging the interest of candidates has already begun. Next up was ESPN saying that Gottfried’s tenure with the Wolfpack would come to an end if he doesn’t right the ship and make a run late in the season.

Gottfried has been to four NCAA tournaments and two Sweet 16s. But he went 16-17 last season and could end up with a worse record this year despite adding Dennis Smith Jr., Omer Yurtseven, Terry Henderson and Torin Dorn. His contract only plays him $760,000 a year for the next three years, a more than manageable sum.

As a source told NBC Sports, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

“Right now, our focus and my focus with our team is getting it ready to play against North Carolina and at the same time, I still believe in our team,” Gottfried said when facing the media on Monday afternoon. “I believe we’ve shown at times how good we can be and my hope is we can turn this around and figure out how to get into the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in sixth years. That’s where I am; that’s where I am personally.”

“Mark Gottfried remains our head coach, and we are all focused on our next opponent,” added Fred Demarest, N.C. State’s senior associate athletic director. “To suggest we have reached out to any other coach is both incorrect and blatantly irresponsible.”

All of this is happening as N.C. State gets ready to host North Carolina, a team that beat them by 51 points in the Dean Dome earlier this season.

What a time to be a Wolfpack fan.

Frankly, none of this is all that uncommon. This is how the process works. Dozens of programs around the country are doing the exact same due diligence as we speak. Someone connected to the university – maybe a booster, maybe a decision maker in the athletic department – reaches out to the agent or a friend of a coach they may be interested in pursuing to see whether or not it would be worth their time to do so. They do it now so that details can be worked out if there is a point in time where a chance is going to be made.

Time is of the essence in these matters. The longer you wait to make a change, the more likely it is that the guy you want will have found a job. The longer it takes to make a hire, the worse it looks for the university. Did they whiff on the guy they wanted? Do people keeping telling them no? Did Gary Williams badmouth the AD to everyone within shouting distance?!?

The difference here is that it is all playing out in the public’s view.

The Wolfpack have unquestionably underperformed this season. They have the talent to be a top six team in the ACC. They have the talent to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. They’re 14-12 overall, 3-10 in the ACC and, as Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods put it, “We knew if we got up early on them, they was going to quit.”

Gottfried has turned around disappointing seasons before, it’s something of his M.O., but it shouldn’t shock you that N.C. State is preparing for what appears to be the inevitable.

Villanova to renovate Pavilion

VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 07: Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats lays up a shot against Marcus Derrickson #24 and Rodney Pryor #23 of the Georgetown Hoyas at The Pavilion on February 7, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 12:31 PM EST

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Villanova will begin a comprehensive $60 million renovation of the Pavilion with the work beginning in June.

Upon completion the 31-year-old on-campus facility will officially be named the Finneran Pavilion.

There are still several matters yet to be finalized, including season ticketing options, the final design and the full schedule for the 2017-18 season. Although the full schedule has yet to be confirmed, the majority of the men’s home games will be played in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and the women’s home games will be held on campus in the Jake Nevin Field House.