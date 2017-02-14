Florida’s John Egbunu sustains knee injury against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Florida center John Egbunu left the Auburn game in the first half with a knee injury.
The 15th-ranked Gators announced on Twitter that Egbunu wouldn’t return in the second half of Tuesday night’s game. He had 10 points and four rebounds before going down hard battling for a rebound midway through the half.
The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder came in averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots. Egbunu ranks in the Top 10 in the Southeastern Conference in both rebounding and blocked shots.
Before the ball went through the basket, more often than not, it swung around, quickly, decisively and effectively.
Kentucky moved the ball deftly and decimated Tennessee completely, 83-58, on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats were dominant from the outset, using their ball movement to completely slice up the Volunteer defense en route to quality look after quality look. Kentucky has owned a dynamic offense all season, but ball movement hasn’t always been a hallmark of what has made it hum. Against Tennessee, it was often a thing of beauty.
Not only was the passing aesthetically, but it was devastatingly effective in covering up the well-known weakness of Kentucky’s offense: Its 3-point shooting.
The Wildcats went 11 of 25 from distance for a mark of 44 percent, nine points higher than their season average. Thirty-six percent of their shots came from long range, which is a tick higher than typical for them.
Not only did Kentucky’s passing allow the Wildcats to get good looks at the arc, it created those looks for the players that need them most. Their two most proficient 3-point shooters, Malik Monk and Derek Willis, both hoisted seven 3s and made four apiece.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Kentucky’s ability to generate looks off the pass in the halfcourt is that the Wildcats were able to do it in different ways. De’Aron Fox collapsed the defense and kicked it out. Bam Adebayo diagnosed double-teams and found the open man. In both cases, the ball didn’t immediately go up, but instead zipped around around to keep the Tennessee defense scrambling until it broke down completely.
The level of concern in Lexington never reached serious heights, but after losing three of four games – starting with a loss to the Volunteers and finishing with a 22-point loss to Florida – things certainly were a little uneasy. Kentucky, though, has followed it up with three-straight victories, and this one against Tennessee was the most definitive one yet.
Not only did Kentucky dice up the Vols’ defense, they were able to bottle up Tennessee’s offense. The Vols shot 34.6 percent overall and 18.8 percent from 3-point range. They had seven assists on 18 made field goals and had 13 turnovers. The only thing that kept the offense afloat was the 19 of 24 mark from the free-throw line.
With Kentucky finding its footing and Florida still surging, having won seven-straight, it’s all setting up for there to be a battle for the SEC in Lexington on Feb. 25, when the Gators visit Rupp Arena.
The SEC at large may be taking some lumps for its play, but the race at the top of the league is as intriguing as any in the country with that game having the potential to be a blockbuster should both teams be able to get there without another loss.
Bubble Banter: Tennessee’s big chance, bubble battle in Clemson
VCU (RPI: 27, KenPom: 43, No. 8 seed): The Rams are getting closer and closer to locking themselves into a bid after they knocked off an injury-riddled St. Joseph’s team on Tuesday. All this group needs to do to go dancing is avoid losing a game to one of the A-10’s bottom-feeders the rest of the season and they’ll be fine.
Virginia Tech (RPI: 37, KenPom: 51, No. 9 seed): Virginia Tech managed to avoid a loss at Pitt on Tuesday, coming back from an 11-point second half deficit to beat the Panthers and build on the momentum that came with knocking off Virginia on Sunday night. The Hokies are in a good spot right now, and should feel pretty comfortable about getting a bid.
Clemson (RPI: 56, KenPom: 39, first four out): Clemson tells you all you need to know about the bubble this season. Heading into Tuesday night, they had lost nine of their last 11 games and, somehow, they are still in the thick of the race for a spot in the NCAA tournament. Winning at home against Wake Forest on Tuesday night certainly helps their cause, not only because it adds a top 50 win to their profile but because Wake Forest is right there next to them on the bubble.
Dayton (RPI: 29, KenPom: 33, No. 7 seed): The Flyers beat Saint Louis which means they didn’t lose to Saint Louis, who ranks 245th in the RPI. With four games left against sub-100 opponents, Dayton isn’t quite a lock yet, but they shouldn’t have an issue doing what they need to do to dance.
LOSERS
Tennessee (RPI: 44, KenPom: 41, next four in): The Vols whiffed on a major chance to a win a game that would vault themselves past the teams sitting between them and the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, losing in pretty dominating fashion to a Kentucky team that had a statement to make after three weeks of poor performances. At this point, I’m not even sure that the Vols would get a bid if they were to win out in the regular season.
Wake Forest (RPI: 31, KenPom: 32, first four out): There’s not really anything wrong with Wake Forest losing at Clemson on Tuesday night beyond the fact that the Demon Deacons are now 15-11 on the season with just one top 50 win to their name – No. 49 Miami – and games left at Duke and against Louisville. It’s not over yet, but it’s not going to be easy.
STILL TO PLAY
Ohio State at Michigan State (RPI: 41, KenPom: 54, No. 10 seed), 9:00 p.m.
Towson’s John Davis out for the year following gunshot wound
Towson’s John Davis will miss the rest of the season after he was shot in the leg in his native Philadelphia in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
“His health is fine,” Towson head coach Pat Skerry said curing Tuesday’s CAA conference call. “He’ll be able to play next year overseas, but he won’t play the rest of this season. He’s been a leader for us and a good role model for our guys. We are forever grateful for John. He’s done a lot more for our program than what we were ever able to do for him.”
Davis, who was one of Skerry’s first commitments when he took over the Towson program, was averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 boards. That Towson team went 1-31 amidst NCAA sanctions.
Davis stayed in Philadelphia following Towson’s win over Drexel last weekend to attend a commemoration for his nine-month old son. A bullet grazed his left leg when someone opened fire. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Justin Jackson climbing, Ethan Happ and Lonzo Ball sliding?
1. Frank Mason III, Kansas: Here’s the thing that makes it difficult to drop Mason out of his spot: Even when he plays poorly, he puts up huge numbers. Mason shot just 3-for-13 from the floor for the Jayhawks on Monday night, playing like his shoes were made of cement as West Virginia built a 64-50 lead on Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse with 2:45 left. Then he was the guy who helped spark the comeback, getting to the free throw line, banging a three and making a pair of critical defensive plays.
He finished with 24 points, five assists and four boards, which is awful similar to the line he had against Baylor, when he shot 3-for-12 from the floor by ended the game with 19 points, six assists and four boards in a win. The Jayhawks didn’t even suffer in his worst performance of the season, a 80-79 win over Texas Tech where he went assist-less for the first time this season, fouling out with three minutes left after shooting a paltry 4-for-13 from the floor.
2. Josh Hart, Villanova: Here’s the concern with Hart’s Player of the Year candidacy at this point: When is he going to be playing games that we have to watch? Kansas and Frank Mason played in one last night. They play in one against on Saturday, when they visit Baylor. Lonzo Ball played Oregon on Thursday and will pay a visit to Arizona later this month. Caleb Swanigan went up against Indiana in Assembly Hall last week, just ten days after they squared off with Maryland.
The problem with the Big East right now is that no one in the league is going to challenge the Wildcats. Xavier and Creighton lost their star point guards and Butler went off the deep end. Villanova, as good as they are, is not the kind of team that is going to command eye balls regardless of opponent. So are we going to see enough of Hart to be able to loft him over Mason in these standings?
3. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue: 16 points, 14 boards, three assists, a win at Assembly Hall. That was Swanigan’s week last week, not bad numbers until you consider that he had averaged 25 points and 13 boards the previous week. He’s still third on this list for three reasons: He’s not on the same level defensively as the two guys above him, he’s fouled out of his last three games and, over the course of his last six games, he has 27 turnovers. That’s 4.5 per game. For comparison’s sake, only James Harden and Russell Westbrook average more turnovers than that in the NBA.
4. Lonzo Ball, UCLA: There is a bit of a gap for me between the top three and Lonzo Ball for one simple reason: defense. Ball, and UCLA, proved that they can lock up when they need to in last Thursday’s come-from-behind win over Oregon, but the fact of the matter is that the Bruins ranks 126th in defensive efficiency and it doesn’t matter how good Ball, or UCLA, is offensively. Teams that defend like that aren’t title challengers, and Ball holds as much blame for that as anyone on the roster just like he deserves as much credit for their offensive renaissance as anyone in the program, including Steve Alford.
That said, Ball leads the country in “moments”. No one has made more big plays in big spots that spread around the internet like wildfire, and that certainly was the case in Thursday night’s game. He had a ridiculous drive through the lane for a layup to give UCLA a three-point lead with under two minutes left, then buried the dagger on an absurd, 27-foot step-back three:
It may not be right, but those “moments” matter, and Ball leads the nation in them.
5. Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga: How about this: Gonzaga is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country and they have a point guard that leads them in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Williams-Goss may not have the NBA future that some of the other elite point guards across the country have, but his emergence has been the biggest reason why the Zags are as good as they are.
6. Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: As good as Happ has been this season, it’s hard to overlook the fact that he gets taken out at the end of games because of his issues shooting free throws. Wisconsin survived overtime at Nebraska in spite of Happ. That did not happen at home against Northwestern, a game where Happ played just 26 minutes and had nine points and four turnovers.
7. Luke Kennard, Duke: For the second time in Duke’s recent five-game winning streak, the Blue Devils were bailed out by Kennard. Two weeks ago, it was a 30-point second half to lead Duke to a come-from-behind win at Wake Forest. On Saturday, he had a team-high 25 points as the Blue Devils narrowly squeaked by Clemson at home.
8. Justin Jackson, North Carolina: I had a revelation on Justin Jackson during North Carolina’s game against Duke last week, one that made me regret the error of my ways.
Joel Berry II is the guy that makes UNC’s offense run and the guy that makes the Tar Heels elite. Point guards, in general, are more valuable than scoring wings. That said, Berry has had a nasty habit of not showing up. He was 3-for-13 in UNC’s loss at Indiana. He was 3-for-13 in the loss at Georgia Tech. He was 0-for-8 with a technical foul when the Tar Heels got smoked by Miami earlier this month.
Jackson, on the other hand, has been a model of consistency all season long, particularly in ACC play. He’s scored at least 16 points in every league game and is second in the ACC in scoring during conference play at 20.1 points. He’s shooting the ball better than he ever has in his life, and he’s still utilizing a murderous floater-game that’s better than anyone in the country. He’s become North Carolina’s go-to guy and the big-time scorer that they’ve lacked for the last couple of seasons.
The Tar Heels may not have the hoss on the block that we are used to seeing from Roy Williams’ best teams, but the biggest reason that hasn’t hurt them yet is because of how good Jackson has been.
9. Josh Jackson, Kansas: Mason is (deservedly) the Player of the Year for the Jayhawks, but it’s becoming more and more clear that Jackson is the most talented player and, arguably, the team’s best player. He had 31 points, 11 boards and four assists at Texas Tech to help the Jayhawks stave off an upset in a game where Mason fouled out with three minutes left, and last night, he had 14 points, 11 boards, five steals and three assists in that raucous, come-from-behind win over West Virginia.
In his last eight games, Jackson hasn’t scored fewer than 14 points and has hit for at least 20 four times. He has five double-doubles in that span, five games where he’s had at least three assists, five games with multiple steals and is shooting 50 percent from three in that stretch.
10. Johnathan Motley, Baylor: Monday night’s loss aside, Motley has been consistently terrific all season long. Last week, he had 24 points and 11 boards against Oklahoma State and followed that up with 25 points and seven boards in a win over TCU.
JUST MISSED THE CUT
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Police: Man who stormed court ‘threatened to kill everyone’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The man arrested for running on the court and briefly entering Miami’s huddle during Saturday’s game at No. 4 Louisville must stay away from the KFC Yum! Center and a dancer he allegedly kicked during the incident in which police say he “threatened to kill everyone” there.
Randall Bolton, 31, was released Monday on those conditions and faces a hearing Tuesday on several misdemeanor charges, including third-degree terroristic threatening. Louisville Metro Police had warned Bolton not to go on the floor before he ran from between sections 101 and 102 and onto the court during a first-half timeout, making contact with the Ladybirds dancer and joining the Hurricanes’ huddle.
The arrest report includes Bolton’s threat but does not specify when he made it. Bolton’s lawyer, Alex Fleming, had no comment when contacted Monday by The Associated Press.