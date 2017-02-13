UConn women earn 100th consecutive game with double-digit win over South Carolina

The UConn women’s basketball team continued to make history on Monday night as the program won its 100th consecutive game on with a 66-55 home win over No. 6 South Carolina.

Using an 11-2 run to end the third quarter, the No. 1 Huskies had a double-double from junior Gabby Williams (26 points and 14 rebounds) while sophomore Napheesa Collier (18 points, nine rebounds) also had a strong outing.

Monday’s win puts UConn at 25-0 on the season with the non-conference win. These two programs also met last season as the Huskies beat South Carolina on the road when the two teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.

South Carolina (21-3) was led by 17 points from junior forward A’ja Wilson while senior center Alaina Coates had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Gamecocks tried to use their size to pound the Huskies on the interior but UConn was up to the challenge and also did a great job of shutting down South Carolina’s perimeter shooting (28 percent three-point shooting).

UConn already shattered the record for longest winning streak in NCAA history earlier this season back on Jan. 14 with their 91st consecutive win, which came against SMU.

The four-time defending national champions haven’t lost since since Nov. 17, 2014 when they fell to Stanford in overtime. That loss to Stanford snapped another 47-game winning streak that the Huskies had going.

This current 100-game winning streak is the second time the UConn women’s program passed the previous Division I win streak record — which was set with 88 wins by the UCLA men’s team under head coach John Wooden. Head coach Geno Auriemma previously guided the Huskies to a 90-game winning streak — which also started after a loss to Stanford in 2008 and ended with another loss to Stanford on Dec. 30, 2010.

During the current 100-game winning streak, the Huskies didn’t shy away from marquee opponents as they toppled an incredible 28 ranked opponents by over an average of over 20 points per game.

The 2016-17 Huskies have also been impressive because they had to replace Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck — the most successful class in NCAA history. Despite those roster losses, UConn has beaten nine ranked teams this season and looks like the favorite to capture its fifth consecutive national championship.

UConn has four games left in the regular season with a road game at South Florida being the only game against a ranked team. The Huskies will also have to get past the American conference tournament before the NCAA tournament.

If the Huskies enter the NCAA tournament unbeaten they’ll be attempting to win its 12th national title under Geno Auriemma and complete its seventh undefeated season.