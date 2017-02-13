Terminally ill former player attends Duke-UNC as ‘bucket list’ game

Duke and North Carolina played another game in their storied rivalry last week. Although the two ACC juggernauts hold quite a long grudge against one another, the two programs teamed up to make something special happen for a terminal breast cancer patient.
Melanie Pearson Day, a 38-year-old mother of three, is battling stage IV terminal breast cancer. A former player at BYU, the native of Lehi, Utah was told by doctors that she has two to five years to live.
Day is battling cancer but she also remains a passionate basketball fan. Seeing the Duke and North Carolina rivalry up close was always Day’s priority as a basketball fan.
Day learned more than a month ago that she and her husband, Preston, would be checking off the No. 1 item on her bucket list by attending last Thursday’s basketball game between arch-rivals Duke and North Carolina at iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Her weeklong experience in the Tar Heel State surpassed anything she could have imagined. For Day, it might have been the perfect week.
“I’ve dreamed of this for 25 years,” said Day, a former BYU women’s basketball player. “I grew up thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to go to this game someday?’ When I put it on my bucket list, on my blog, never did I actually think I’d get tickets to it. Then I got tickets and I went to the game, but it was so much more than that. It’s like a basketball fantasy.”
Not only did Day get see the Duke and North Carolina game from the third row behind the Duke bench but she also attended closed practices for both teams and spent time with both Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Next month’s NIT will experiment with rules, incorporating elements of playing four quarters while staying with a two-half format.
The NCAA said Monday its rules oversight panel has approved resetting team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half, as well as doing away with the 1-and-1 free throw in favor or two foul shots on many fouls.
Instead, teams will shoot two free throws after teams have reached a four-foul limit during each 10-minute segment and three fouls during overtime. The fouls will reset at the 9:59 mark of each half.
The possibility of playing a quarter system to mirror international basketball instead of halves has been a topic of discussion in the college game. The NCAA said in a statement the mid-half reset “may have the same effect” as resetting fouls at the end of 10-minute quarters while retaining “the unique format” of 20-minute halves.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes suspects it’s “just a matter of time” before the college game moves to the quarter system.
“I think the rules we should be playing really as much as any would be the international rules,” Barnes said. “They play quarters and reset (fouls) the same way. I’m just for having a universal game. I think the quicker we can get to that, I think it would help our game overall,” he said.
“Even when kids get to high school, if they start playing with a shot clock, I think that would help their progression with it. Again, I just think from high school on it should be a universal game.”
The NIT starts March 14 and ends March 30 in New York.
The panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds, or leaving it the same if there was more time when play was stopped, instead of going back to 30 seconds when a team inbounds the ball in its frontcourt after a foul that results in no free throws. This would also include any technical foul against the defense or if the game is stopped for a player who is bleeding or has blood on his uniform.
The Men’s Basketball Rules Committee wants to see if that increases the number of possessions in a game, and therefore scoring, the NCAA said.
The results of the changes will be reviewed during the committee’s May meeting. The committee said other postseason tournaments can also use the experimental rules if they agree to gather data for the committee’s review.
The biggest story in the weekend in college basketball was the bracket reveal where we got a glimpse of the top 16 teams in the selection committee’s eyes. Jeff helps me parse through that as well as Gonzaga’s undefeated run, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and whether or not Duke is really, actually, for real for real back to being back.
The AP Poll was released on Monday morning and Gonzaga, unsurprisingly, found themselves ranked No. 1 in the country.
The Zags are undefeated on the season and received 60 of an available 65 first-place votes.
Villanova, ranked No. 2 in the country, finished second in the ranks, while Kansas, Baylor and Arizona rounded out the top five. UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina filled out the top ten.
Here are the entire rankings:
1. Gonzaga (60 first-place votes)
2. Villanova (5)
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Arizona
6. UCLA
7. Oregon
8. Louisville
9. West Virginia
10. North Carolina
11. Wisconsin
12. Duke
13. Kentucky
14. Virginia
15. Florida
16. Purdue
17. Florida State
18. Cincinnati
19. SMU
20. Creighton
21. South Carolina
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Maryland
24. Butler
25. Notre Dame
Five Things We Learned This Week: UCLA’s defense, Duke’s depth and Gonzaga undefeated?
1. So UCLA might be able to defend after all?: The knock on the Bruins is a secret to absolutely no one.
They don’t defend, at least not consistently or with the kind of effort needed to be able to beat some of the nation’s elite teams.
Here’s the only stat you need to know in regards to UCLA: They currently rank 126th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and the only team to reach the Final Four with a defensive efficiency that rated that low in the KenPom era – since 2002 – was VCU in 2011.
It’s an issue, but it’s one that the Bruins seemingly found a solution – or, at the very least, a bandaid for – this week.
On Thursday night Oregon came to town fresh off of a 27-point depantsing of then-No. 5 Arizona, and in the first 30-or-so minutes, that Duck offense didn’t slow down in the least. They put up 48 first half points. They were up 64-49 with just under 15 minutes left in the game, and that’s when everything changed. Over the course of the final 14 minutes, according to Kory Alford, a UCLA staffer, the Bruins gave up just 0.65 points-per-possession. They followed that up by allowed just 60 points on 66 possession to Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.
UCLA actually saw their defensive efficiency ranking drop from 115th to 126th after this week, but much of that had to do with the fact that A) they were eviscerated for 25 minutes by Oregon, and B) KenPom’s formula weighs the caliber of opponent, and Oregon State is ranked 281st in the country. What matters, however, is that the Bruins proved that they can defend when they need to, and that’s half of the battle.
2. Gonzaga is going to go undefeated: At this point, it seems a virtual lock that they are going to finish the regular season with a 30-0 record. I’m not sure how you can predict anything else to happen. The Zags have won every game they’ve played in the WCC by double-figures, and that includes the road trips to BYU and Saint Mary’s, where the hosts had to scrap just to get the final deficit to 10 points.
Three of their last four games are at home, in a building where Gonzaga took down No. 20 Saint Mary’s by 23 points last month.
In fact, I’d be surprised at this point if Gonzaga doesn’t enter the NCAA tournament with an undefeated record, and you should seriously be considering them as a national title contender. (I went in depth on why right here.) And while I do understand if the public-at-large has Gonzaga fatigue – they get hyped every year, and fail to deliver every year – this is a great story line for college basketball. For the third time in the last four seasons, we could end up with a team entering the NCAA tournament with an unblemished record.
As a sports fan, greatness is something you should either root for or enjoy seeing achieved. The Zags have a chance to do just that this season.
3. Duke’s depth is a major, and unforeseen, concern: For a team with half-a-bajillion McDonald’s All-Americans, it seems ridiculous that they need to worry about the amount of depth on their roster, but that’s precisely where we are with this team right now.
Duke wants to play small-ball, which means that Jayson Tatum starts at the four with three of Duke’s four guards – Luke Kennard, Grayson Allen and either Matt Jones or Frank Jackson. Those four guards rotate through and, generally speaking, play the combined-120 minutes at the three perimeter positions. Tatum plays the four, where he is really the only guy suited for the small-ball role; there are not many players that are 6-foot-9 with guards skills and the physicality to hold their own on the defensive glass with natural power forwards, which is what makes him such a useful weapon.
But it also is an easy way to drain the legs of a player at this point in the season. That was evident on Saturday, when Duke played Clemson 39 hours after their emotional win over North Carolina and looked totally drained, almost listless. Tatum was the one that seemed to be dealing with fatigue the most.
The problem is their front court. Chase Jeter is unplayable right now due to some combination of injury and ineffectiveness. Marques Bolden, simply put, is nowhere near where he needs to be on the defensive end of the floor to be able to contribute to this team. Amile Jefferson is playing through pain, but he needs to contribute upwards of 30 foul-free minutes a night because Harry Giles III still isn’t ready to give 20 effective minutes. He shines for a few minutes, but he doesn’t have the stamina, explosion or the strength to handle the workload; it’s hard to come back from two surgeries and 14 months away from the game.
Put another way, this Duke team has roughly six guys that Coach K trusts at this point, and that may be generous considering Jackson’s been somewhat up-and-down this season.
4. Just how much should we respect the Big Ten: The conference, as a whole, could end up getting as many as eight teams into the NCAA tournament, but that has as much to do with the fact that there are very few mid-majors worthy of an at-large bid while leagues like the AAC, the Atlantic 10 and the Mountain West do not have the depth that we are used to seeing.
This fact is exacerbated by Northwestern beating Wisconsin on Sunday night. The Badgers, who have been taken to overtime by Nebraska and Rutgers in recent weeks, lost at home to a team that was playing without their leading scorer. They had already been left out of the top 16 in Saturday’s bracket reveal, and that loss certainly isn’t going to help their cause.
At this point, it’s worth asking if the Big Ten will disappear from the NCAA tournament before the Sweet 16.
5. Donte DiVincenzo is going to be a star: The reason that Villanova has not felt any ill-effects from the injury suffered by Phil Booth has been the play of the “Big Ragu”. He’s just a redshirt freshman, but he’s been terrific of late. He’s averaged 17.3 points over his last three games, including a team-high 17 in the win at Xavier, and that doesn’t factor in his game-winning tip-in against Virginia earlier this month. He is going to be the most popular Breakout Star pick next October.