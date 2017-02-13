More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 9: #5 Nigel Williams-Goss of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives past #10 Brandon Brown and #15 Stefan Jovanovic of the Loyola Marymount Lions, on his way to the basket at Gersten Pavilion on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

College Basketball Talk Top 25: It is time for you to be on board with Gonzaga

By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 6:33 AM EST

Last Monday, we had to sift through the carnage of a week that saw, roughly, 73 top 25 teams lose.

This week is very different, as the upsets were limited and the big games were won by the teams we expected to win. Duke beat North Carolina at home. UCLA beat Oregon at home. Gonzaga won for the 26th consecutive game.

The result is a top 25 that looks an awful lot like the top 25 we saw last week.

What that means is that on Monday, the biggest talking point is going to be the Selection Committee’s early reveal of the top 16 teams, which didn’t include a single member of the Big Ten – notice where Wisconsin, home losers to Northwestern on Sunday night – and which saw Gonzaga rated as the fourth-best No. 1 seed hours before those same Zags all-but locked up an undefeated regular season with a win at Saint Mary’s.

And to a point, I get it.

Gonzaga is always hyped and never delivers. They play in a conference where the majority of the league is ranked in the triple-digits of every metric and the bottom of the league has multiple teams with crooked numbers in the front. Compare that to the Big East or the Big 12 or the ACC and of course they’re profile is going to look pedestrian. No, Gonzaga is not the only title contender that would run the table in the WCC. Yes, the Zags would have taken a loss or two by now if they played in a high major conference.

No one is saying otherwise.

But don’t act like Gonzaga isn’t No. 1 in KenPom’s rankings. Don’t ignore the fact that they’re the only team in the country with a top five offense and a top five defense. Don’t pretend that you can’t figure out that this is the best defensive team that Mark Few has ever had by a good amount. And don’t overlook the fact that they’ve beaten Arizona (first place in the Pac-12), Florida (first place in the SEC), Iowa State (won at Kansas), Tennessee (beat Kentucky) and swept No. 20 Saint Mary’s by an average margin of 16.5 points.

So you can ignore them when you fill out your bracket if you’d like.
But do not deny what they’ve done this season.

Because given their circumstance, I’m not sure how much more impressive their run this season could be.

Anyway, here’s the top 25:

1. Gonzaga (26-0, Last Week: No. 1)
2. Villanova (24-2, 2)
3. Kansas (22-3, 3)
4. Louisville (20-5, 4)
5. Baylor (22-3, 5)
6. Oregon (22-4, 6)
7. North Carolina (21-5, 7)
8. Arizona (23-3, 9)
9. UCLA (23-3, 10)
10. West Virginia (20-5, 11)
11. Kentucky (20-5, 12)
12. Duke (20-5, 17)
13. Purdue (20-5, 16)
14. Virginia (18-7, 13)
15. Florida (20-5, 20)
16. Wisconsin (21-5, 8)
17. Florida State (21-5, 14)
18. Cincinnati (22-3, 15)
19. SMU (22-4, 22)
20. Notre Dame (19-7, 23)
21. Saint Mary’s (22-3, 18)
22. South Carolina (20-5, 19)
23. Northwestern (19-6, NR)
24. Xavier (18-7, t25)
25. Creighton (21-4, t25)

DROPPED OUT: No. 21 Maryland, No. 24 Iowa State
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 25 Northwestern

Ball scores 22 to lead No. 10 UCLA past Oregon State 78-60

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 17: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 86-73. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2017, 10:33 PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) With freshman Lonzo Ball taking over at both ends of the court, No. 10 UCLA forced a second-half change in tempo that made everything fall into place.

Ball had 22 points and nine assists as the Bruins ran away from Oregon State in the second half in a 78-60 victory Sunday.

“I’m just taking what the game gives me,” said Ball, who found himself on the finishing end of several alley-oop passes. “At the beginning of the season people were playing me to drive and pass. Today, I was just open a lot.”

After scoring a season-low 32 points in the first half, the nation’s top-scoring offense took control with a full-court press in the second half.

“Anytime we’re being aggressive on defense that’s when we’re playing our best,” UCLA guard Bryce Alford said. “Being active against a team like this that likes to control the tempo really helped get us going.”

After a loss to Southern California in January, the Bruins held a players-only meeting that has led to more Bruins increasing their intensity on the defensive end.

“We talked it out, hashed it out,” Alford said. “We said if we want to do what we want to do, reach the goals we want to reach we’ve got to play defense. We know we can play offense but that’s only part of the game.”

Ball made 9 of 12 shots as the Bruins (23-3, 10-3 Pac-12) shot 52 percent while winning their fourth straight after consecutive losses at the end of January.

“He’s impossible to guard,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said of Ball. “You try to squeeze him in transition with another player, he comes flying by you.

“Lonzo is a great passer. He has unbelievable vision and he can catch fire from beyond 3, but defensively I don’t think he gets credit for the things he creates for their team.”

TJ Leaf added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who struggled offensively early as Oregon State played a more controlled style.

“They went to their press, and we didn’t have a problem with it, but we said in our first timeout, `Why do you think they’re doing it?’ To speed us up,” Tinkle said. “I thought we gave into it a little bit.”

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 18 points and Drew Eubanks added 13 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (4-22, 0-13 Pac-12), which has lost 13 in a row, and 18 of their last 19.

Coming off an 82-79 victory over No. 5 Oregon on Thursday night when they had to rally from a 19-point deficit, the Bruins found themselves trailing 27-24 more than 17 minutes into this one as the Beavers made six of their first 10 3-point attempts.

The Bruins, however, went on to score the first half’s final eight points for a 32-27 lead.

Up 40-34, the Bruins broke the game open with a 14-3 run, taking a 54-37 lead on Alford’s 3-pointer with 12:50 to play. The Bruins’ biggest lead was 71-48 with 5:43 remaining.

With the victory, the Bruins completed a home-and-home sweep of Oregon State, having beaten the Beavers 76-63 in Corvallis, on Dec. 30. This was UCLA’s first series sweep of OSU since 2012.

The Bruins also avenged an 85-82 upset loss to the Beavers in their last meeting at Pauley Pavilion on March 5, 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers have not beaten a Top 10 team since Jan. 11, 2015, when they upset then-No. 7 Arizona 58-56. OSU’s last Pac-12 victory was their season-ending win over the Bruins last March.

UCLA: With four games left in their Pac-12 Conference schedule, the Bruins find themselves in third place in the conference standings, behind Arizona (12-1) and Oregon (11-2). The Bruins came into the game leading the nation averaging 92.5 points per game, the third-highest average in school history (the 1971-72 UCLA squad averaged 94.6 points).

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers play host to Colorado on Thursday night. The Buffaloes beat the Beavers 85-78 in Boulder, on Jan. 26.

UCLA: The Bruins play host to Southern California on Saturday night looking to avenge an 84-76 upset loss to the Trojans in their first meeting this season on Jan. 25.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Indiana’s Tom Crean after Michigan loss: ‘I’ve never coached a team with this lack of maturity’

Tom Crean
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 10:05 PM EST

Indiana head coach Tom Crean is starting to feel the pressure for his under-performing team, or at least that’s the way it seemed after he lit into his kids in a postgame interview that aired on the Big Ten Network.

“I’ve never coached a team with this lack of maturity when it comes to being able to respond and rebound from when things aren’t going well for them personally,” Crean said. “And that includes the teams I’ve had that won six to ten games. I’ve got to do a much better job because we don’t respond, our communication breaks down and it’s not even close.”

“Thomas is really trying to lead the team. And he’s not getting a lot of help, but he’s trying to make up for a group of juniors that just really have no ability right now to see past themselves when it comes to what it takes for us to be successful as a team.”

I mean, wow.

Leadership was an issue that was mentioned by Big Ten coaches that I spoke to in January about the status of the Hoosiers, and not much has changed in the six weeks since then. Replacing Yogi Ferrell was never going to be easy, but after seeing what this team has devolved into without him, maybe we underappreciated him all along.

VIDEOS: Virginia Tech wins wild, 2OT game over rival No. 12 Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Head coach Buzz Williams of the Virginia Tech Hokies looks on in the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during the quarterfinals of the 2016 ACC Basketball Tournament Verizon Center on March 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 9:41 PM EST

Virginia Tech landed a wild, 80-78 win over in-state rival No. 12 Virginia in double-overtime on Sunday night.

The Hokies were down by 14 points at halftime before rallying back against one of college basketball’s better defensive program to force overtime on a tip-in from Ty Outlaw at the buzzer:

That’s nothing compared to the way that the first overtime ended, where a London Perrantes driving layup ended with the ball sitting motionless on the back of the rim:

This win drops Virginia out of a tie for first place in the ACC standings, putting them a game behind North Carolina in the loss column and opening the door for the likes of Louisville, Duke and Florida State to make a run at the Tar Heels.

But the bigger story is this win for the Hokies, who have put themselves in a position where they will be in the NCAA tournament as long as they don’t do anything stupid the rest of the way. Keep in mind, the ACC is a nightmare. There’s a realistic chance that Buzz Williams’ team could lose five of their last six games and end up on the wrong side of the bubble, but as of today – when they have a pair of top 15 wins and zero sub-100 losses, 17-7 Virginia Tech will be in the dance.

Northwestern punches ticket with win at No. 7 Wisconsin

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 12: Vic Law #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is fouled by Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on February 12, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 9:11 PM EST

I don’t know if Northwestern’s win on Sunday was the biggest win in the history of the program, but I cannot imagine that there has ever been one bigger.

The Wildcats went into Madison on Sunday evening and knocked off No. 7 Wisconsin, 66-59, to move to 19-6 on the season and 8-4 in the Big Ten, a record that is now impressive enough to lock Northwestern into the NCAA tournament.

That’s right.

The Wildcats are going to be dancing for the first time in program history barring catastrophe, and I’m not even sure Northwestern is capable of Northwesterning this. The way things currently stand, Northwestern has three top 50 wins and five more top 100 wins. Four of those eight top 100 wins are on the road – including at Wisconsin – and a fifth is a neutral court win over Dayton. Throw in the fact that Northwestern has just one sub-50 loss, which was to an Illinois team that looks worse on TV than it does in the RPI’s formula, and yeah, there is a lot to like about this profile.

The most impressive part of this win?

The Wildcats did it without Scottie Lindsey, their leading scorer. Lindsey had missed the previous two games, a 21-point whipping at Purdue and the loss to Illinois at home earlier this week.

There is a downside to this for the Big Ten, however.

The conference didn’t get a single team into the top 16 when the Selection Committee previewed the bracket over the weekend. No Wisconsin, no Purdue, no Maryland, and that was before the Badgers took this loss at home.

In fact, I’d go as far as to day that it is time to start being worried about Wisconsin. The Badgers were taken to overtime by Nebraska earlier this week, a week after they were taken to overtime by Rutgers and struggled to put away a struggling Indiana team at home.

Wins are wins in conference play, I get that, but when you consistently struggle to beat teams you should walk over, it’s not a great sign moving forward, especially when you consider this: Wisconsin’s best win this season is … at Indiana? At Minnesota or Marquette? Over Georgetown or Tennessee in Maui? Syracuse when Syracuse was still a disaster?

That’s a problem, one that could end up causing the Badgers to get a seed much closer to last year’s No. 7 seed than you would expect for the No. 7 team in the AP poll.

Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard tears ACL, career over

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jordan Woodard #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats during the NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at NRG Stadium on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

Oklahoma announced on Sunday evening that Jordan Woodard has torn his ACL and will undergo surgery, ending his senior season and his college career.

“We are so grateful for Jordan and what he has brought to our program the past four seasons,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team. It is unfortunate to lose him for the conclusion of the season and his collegiate career. We will continue to support Jordan and use our resources to aid him in the recovery process.”

Woodard was the starting point guard on three NCAA tournament teams and helped lead the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four. He finished his career averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds.