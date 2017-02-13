More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 14: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs goes to the basket against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 14, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
College Basketball Coaches Poll: Gonzaga remains No. 1

By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday afternoon.

The Zags got 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Villanova, who was No. 2 in the poll, got the other three.

Kansas, Baylor and UCLA rounded out the top five, while Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, North Carolina and Wisconsin were in the top ten.

Here is the entire poll:

1. Gonzaga (29 first-place votes)
2. Villanova (3)
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. UCLA
6. Arizona
7. Louisville
8. Oregon
9. North Carolina
10. Wisconsin
11. Kentucky
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Duke
15. Virginia
16. Purdue
17. Cincinnati
18. Florida State
19. South Carolina
20. Notre Dame
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Creighton
23. SMU
24. Maryland
25. Butler

NIT to experiment with rules, similar to quarter-style play

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: The entrance to the NCAA's headquarters is seen following an announcement of sanctions against Penn State University's football program on July 23, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sanctions are a result of a report that the university concealed allegations of child sexual abuse made against former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Next month’s NIT will experiment with rules, incorporating elements of playing four quarters while staying with a two-half format.

The NCAA said Monday its rules oversight panel has approved resetting team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half, as well as doing away with the 1-and-1 free throw in favor or two foul shots on many fouls.

Instead, teams will shoot two free throws after teams have reached a four-foul limit during each 10-minute segment and three fouls during overtime. The fouls will reset at the 9:59 mark of each half.

The possibility of playing a quarter system to mirror international basketball instead of halves has been a topic of discussion in the college game. The NCAA said in a statement the mid-half reset “may have the same effect” as resetting fouls at the end of 10-minute quarters while retaining “the unique format” of 20-minute halves.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes suspects it’s “just a matter of time” before the college game moves to the quarter system.

“I think the rules we should be playing really as much as any would be the international rules,” Barnes said. “They play quarters and reset (fouls) the same way. I’m just for having a universal game. I think the quicker we can get to that, I think it would help our game overall,” he said.

“Even when kids get to high school, if they start playing with a shot clock, I think that would help their progression with it. Again, I just think from high school on it should be a universal game.”

The NIT starts March 14 and ends March 30 in New York.

The panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds, or leaving it the same if there was more time when play was stopped, instead of going back to 30 seconds when a team inbounds the ball in its frontcourt after a foul that results in no free throws. This would also include any technical foul against the defense or if the game is stopped for a player who is bleeding or has blood on his uniform.

The Men’s Basketball Rules Committee wants to see if that increases the number of possessions in a game, and therefore scoring, the NCAA said.

The results of the changes will be reviewed during the committee’s May meeting. The committee said other postseason tournaments can also use the experimental rules if they agree to gather data for the committee’s review.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

CBT Podcast: Jeff Eisenberg joins to talk Gonzaga, the Big Ten and the bracket reveal

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

The biggest story in the weekend in college basketball was the bracket reveal where we got a glimpse of the top 16 teams in the selection committee’s eyes. Jeff helps me parse through that as well as Gonzaga’s undefeated run, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and whether or not Duke is really, actually, for real for real back to being back.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

College Basketball AP Poll: Gonzaga remains No. 1

Mark Few
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

The AP Poll was released on Monday morning and Gonzaga, unsurprisingly, found themselves ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Zags are undefeated on the season and received 60 of an available 65 first-place votes.

Villanova, ranked No. 2 in the country, finished second in the ranks, while Kansas, Baylor and Arizona rounded out the top five. UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina filled out the top ten.

Here are the entire rankings:

1. Gonzaga (60 first-place votes)
2. Villanova (5)
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Arizona
6. UCLA
7. Oregon
8. Louisville
9. West Virginia
10. North Carolina
11. Wisconsin
12. Duke
13. Kentucky
14. Virginia
15. Florida
16. Purdue
17. Florida State
18. Cincinnati
19. SMU
20. Creighton
21. South Carolina
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Maryland
24. Butler
25. Notre Dame

Five Things We Learned This Week: UCLA’s defense, Duke’s depth and Gonzaga undefeated?

LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 03: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins reacts after making a three-point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the game at Rupp Arena on December 3, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. UCLA defeated Kentucky 97-92. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

1. So UCLA might be able to defend after all?: The knock on the Bruins is a secret to absolutely no one.

They don’t defend, at least not consistently or with the kind of effort needed to be able to beat some of the nation’s elite teams.

Here’s the only stat you need to know in regards to UCLA: They currently rank 126th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and the only team to reach the Final Four with a defensive efficiency that rated that low in the KenPom era – since 2002 – was VCU in 2011.

It’s an issue, but it’s one that the Bruins seemingly found a solution – or, at the very least, a bandaid for – this week.

On Thursday night Oregon came to town fresh off of a 27-point depantsing of then-No. 5 Arizona, and in the first 30-or-so minutes, that Duck offense didn’t slow down in the least. They put up 48 first half points. They were up 64-49 with just under 15 minutes left in the game, and that’s when everything changed. Over the course of the final 14 minutes, according to Kory Alford, a UCLA staffer, the Bruins gave up just 0.65 points-per-possession. They followed that up by allowed just 60 points on 66 possession to Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.

UCLA actually saw their defensive efficiency ranking drop from 115th to 126th after this week, but much of that had to do with the fact that A) they were eviscerated for 25 minutes by Oregon, and B) KenPom’s formula weighs the caliber of opponent, and Oregon State is ranked 281st in the country. What matters, however, is that the Bruins proved that they can defend when they need to, and that’s half of the battle.

The next step?

Make it a consistent thing.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

2. Gonzaga is going to go undefeated: At this point, it seems a virtual lock that they are going to finish the regular season with a 30-0 record. I’m not sure how you can predict anything else to happen. The Zags have won every game they’ve played in the WCC by double-figures, and that includes the road trips to BYU and Saint Mary’s, where the hosts had to scrap just to get the final deficit to 10 points.

Three of their last four games are at home, in a building where Gonzaga took down No. 20 Saint Mary’s by 23 points last month.

In fact, I’d be surprised at this point if Gonzaga doesn’t enter the NCAA tournament with an undefeated record, and you should seriously be considering them as a national title contender. (I went in depth on why right here.) And while I do understand if the public-at-large has Gonzaga fatigue – they get hyped every year, and fail to deliver every year – this is a great story line for college basketball. For the third time in the last four seasons, we could end up with a team entering the NCAA tournament with an unblemished record.

As a sports fan, greatness is something you should either root for or enjoy seeing achieved. The Zags have a chance to do just that this season.

3. Duke’s depth is a major, and unforeseen, concern: For a team with half-a-bajillion McDonald’s All-Americans, it seems ridiculous that they need to worry about the amount of depth on their roster, but that’s precisely where we are with this team right now.

Duke wants to play small-ball, which means that Jayson Tatum starts at the four with three of Duke’s four guards – Luke Kennard, Grayson Allen and either Matt Jones or Frank Jackson. Those four guards rotate through and, generally speaking, play the combined-120 minutes at the three perimeter positions. Tatum plays the four, where he is really the only guy suited for the small-ball role; there are not many players that are 6-foot-9 with guards skills and the physicality to hold their own on the defensive glass with natural power forwards, which is what makes him such a useful weapon.

But it also is an easy way to drain the legs of a player at this point in the season. That was evident on Saturday, when Duke played Clemson 39 hours after their emotional win over North Carolina and looked totally drained, almost listless. Tatum was the one that seemed to be dealing with fatigue the most.

The problem is their front court. Chase Jeter is unplayable right now due to some combination of injury and ineffectiveness. Marques Bolden, simply put, is nowhere near where he needs to be on the defensive end of the floor to be able to contribute to this team. Amile Jefferson is playing through pain, but he needs to contribute upwards of 30 foul-free minutes a night because Harry Giles III still isn’t ready to give 20 effective minutes. He shines for a few minutes, but he doesn’t have the stamina, explosion or the strength to handle the workload; it’s hard to come back from two surgeries and 14 months away from the game.

Put another way, this Duke team has roughly six guys that Coach K trusts at this point, and that may be generous considering Jackson’s been somewhat up-and-down this season.

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 14, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

4. Just how much should we respect the Big Ten: The conference, as a whole, could end up getting as many as eight teams into the NCAA tournament, but that has as much to do with the fact that there are very few mid-majors worthy of an at-large bid while leagues like the AAC, the Atlantic 10 and the Mountain West do not have the depth that we are used to seeing.

This fact is exacerbated by Northwestern beating Wisconsin on Sunday night. The Badgers, who have been taken to overtime by Nebraska and Rutgers in recent weeks, lost at home to a team that was playing without their leading scorer. They had already been left out of the top 16 in Saturday’s bracket reveal, and that loss certainly isn’t going to help their cause.

At this point, it’s worth asking if the Big Ten will disappear from the NCAA tournament before the Sweet 16.

5. Donte DiVincenzo is going to be a star: The reason that Villanova has not felt any ill-effects from the injury suffered by Phil Booth has been the play of the “Big Ragu”. He’s just a redshirt freshman, but he’s been terrific of late. He’s averaged 17.3 points over his last three games, including a team-high 17 in the win at Xavier, and that doesn’t factor in his game-winning tip-in against Virginia earlier this month. He is going to be the most popular Breakout Star pick next October.

Bracketology: Committee delivers ACC message

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 09: Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels throws the ball in against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Dave OmmenFeb 13, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

If we learned anything after Saturday’s sneak peak into the 2017 Selection Committee’s thinking – at least in mid-February – it’s this: Quality RPI wins still matter and the Atlantic Coast Conference is the top game in town.  The road to Selection Sunday is far from over, but as of Noon this past Saturday, ACC teams gobbled up five of the 16 seed lines released (31 percent).  The Big 12 and Pac-12 each took three (19 percent each).  The Big East and SEC two each (12.5 percent).  The Big Ten?  A discussion point, but not worthy, and that was before Wisconsin lost at home Sunday night to Northwestern; a huge win for the Wildcats, by the way, who are poised to make their first-ever appearance in March Madness.  Cincinnati and SMU (American) were also on the outside looking in at the top four lines.

Now, take a breath.  If college basketball has taught us anything, it’s too expect the unexpected.  Although the very top of the bracket is certainly taking shape, nothing is set in stone.  Based upon the Committee’s seeding, three ACC teams (North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State) are still in play for a No. 1 seed.  One could say the same for an eventual Pac-12 champion, especially if say Oregon or Arizona wins the regular season and P12 tourney titles.  As for Gonzaga?  With their trip to Saint Mary’s in the rearview mirror, it’s looking more and more likely the Bulldogs will wrap-up a perfect season.  If they do, a No. 1 seed awaits.  If they were to stumble, we’ll see.  The Committee is not as enamored with their perfect record as compared to the number of power wins by say teams like Kansas or Baylor.

There’s nothing new to report along the bubble.  It’s as messy as ever.  Stay tuned.

UPDATED: February 13, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wichita State vs. Seton Hall | East Region
  • Arkansas vs. Georgia Tech | Midwest Region
  • WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York MIDWEST Kansas City             
Buffalo Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS
16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
8) Iowa State 8) USC
9) Virginia Tech 9) Minnesota
Sacramento Milwaukee
5) WISCONSIN 5) CINCINNATI
12) VALPARAISO 12) ILLINOIS STATE
4) UCLA 4) Duke
13) BOISE STATE 13) VERMONT
Indianapolis Salt Lake City
6) Maryland 6) Creighton
11) Wichita State / Seton Hall 11) Arkansas / Georgia Tech
3) Kentucky 3) ARIZONA
14) PRINCETON 14) ARKANSAS STATE
Indianapolis Orlando
7) Dayton 7) Northwestern
10) Michigan State 10) TCU
2) Louisville 2) Florida State
15) NO DAKOTA ST 15) NC-ASHEVILLE
WEST – San Jose South – Memphis
Salt Lake City Tulsa
1) GONZAGA 1) Baylor
16) TX-SOUTHERN 16) NEW ORLEANS
8) Oklahoma State 8) VCU
9) California 9) Syracuse
Buffalo Milwaukee
5) Notre Dame 5) Purdue
12) AKRON 12) NC-WILMINGTON
4) West Virginia 4) Butler
13) MONMOUTH 13) BELMONT
Greenville Orlando
6) South Carolina 6) SMU
11) MID TENNESSEE ST 11) Kansas State
3) Virginia 3) FLORIDA
14) FLA GULF COAST 14) BUCKNELL
Sacramento Greenville
7) Saint Mary’s 7) Xavier
10) Miami-FL 10) Michigan
2) Oregon 2) NORTH CAROLINA
15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD 15) FURMAN

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): TCU, Michigan, Miami-FL, Kansas State

Last Four IN (at large): Wichita State, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Georgia Tech

First Four OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Georgetown, Marquette, Clemson

Next four teams OUT (at large): Rhode Island, Indiana, Providence, Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL, Georgia Tech

Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California

SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)