CBT Podcast: Jeff Eisenberg joins to talk Gonzaga, the Big Ten and the bracket reveal

If we learned anything after Saturday’s sneak peak into the 2017 Selection Committee’s thinking – at least in mid-February – it’s this: Quality RPI wins still matter and the Atlantic Coast Conference is the top game in town. The road to Selection Sunday is far from over, but as of Noon this past Saturday, ACC teams gobbled up five of the 16 seed lines released (31 percent). The Big 12 and Pac-12 each took three (19 percent each). The Big East and SEC two each (12.5 percent). The Big Ten? A discussion point, but not worthy, and that was before Wisconsin lost at home Sunday night to Northwestern; a huge win for the Wildcats, by the way, who are poised to make their first-ever appearance in March Madness. Cincinnati and SMU (American) were also on the outside looking in at the top four lines.
Now, take a breath. If college basketball has taught us anything, it’s too expect the unexpected. Although the very top of the bracket is certainly taking shape, nothing is set in stone. Based upon the Committee’s seeding, three ACC teams (North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State) are still in play for a No. 1 seed. One could say the same for an eventual Pac-12 champion, especially if say Oregon or Arizona wins the regular season and P12 tourney titles. As for Gonzaga? With their trip to Saint Mary’s in the rearview mirror, it’s looking more and more likely the Bulldogs will wrap-up a perfect season. If they do, a No. 1 seed awaits. If they were to stumble, we’ll see. The Committee is not as enamored with their perfect record as compared to the number of power wins by say teams like Kansas or Baylor.
There’s nothing new to report along the bubble. It’s as messy as ever. Stay tuned.
UPDATED: February 13, 2017
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Wichita State vs. Seton Hall | East Region
- Arkansas vs. Georgia Tech | Midwest Region
- WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
- MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Buffalo
|
|Tulsa
|1) VILLANOVA
|
|1) KANSAS
|16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S
|
|16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
|8) Iowa State
|
|8) USC
|9) Virginia Tech
|
|9) Minnesota
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Milwaukee
|5) WISCONSIN
|
|5) CINCINNATI
|12) VALPARAISO
|
|12) ILLINOIS STATE
|4) UCLA
|
|4) Duke
|13) BOISE STATE
|
|13) VERMONT
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Salt Lake City
|6) Maryland
|
|6) Creighton
|11) Wichita State / Seton Hall
|
|11) Arkansas / Georgia Tech
|3) Kentucky
|
|3) ARIZONA
|14) PRINCETON
|
|14) ARKANSAS STATE
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Orlando
|7) Dayton
|
|7) Northwestern
|10) Michigan State
|
|10) TCU
|2) Louisville
|
|2) Florida State
|15) NO DAKOTA ST
|
|15) NC-ASHEVILLE
|
|
|
|WEST – San Jose
|
|South – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|
|Tulsa
|1) GONZAGA
|
|1) Baylor
|16) TX-SOUTHERN
|
|16) NEW ORLEANS
|8) Oklahoma State
|
|8) VCU
|9) California
|
|9) Syracuse
|
|
|
|Buffalo
|
|Milwaukee
|5) Notre Dame
|
|5) Purdue
|12) AKRON
|
|12) NC-WILMINGTON
|4) West Virginia
|
|4) Butler
|13) MONMOUTH
|
|13) BELMONT
|
|
|
|Greenville
|
|Orlando
|6) South Carolina
|
|6) SMU
|11) MID TENNESSEE ST
|
|11) Kansas State
|3) Virginia
|
|3) FLORIDA
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|
|14) BUCKNELL
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Greenville
|7) Saint Mary’s
|
|7) Xavier
|10) Miami-FL
|
|10) Michigan
|2) Oregon
|
|2) NORTH CAROLINA
|15) CSU-BAKERSFIELD
|
|15) FURMAN
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): TCU, Michigan, Miami-FL, Kansas State
Last Four IN (at large): Wichita State, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Georgia Tech
First Four OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Georgetown, Marquette, Clemson
Next four teams OUT (at large): Rhode Island, Indiana, Providence, Tennessee
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL, Georgia Tech
Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan
Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall
Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California
SEC (4): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State
Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)