NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Horace Spencer #0 of the Auburn Tigers reacts against the Boston College Eagles in the second half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Auburn forward Horace Spencer out for season with shoulder surgery

By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

Auburn sophomore forward Horace Spencer will miss the rest of the season with shoulder surgery on his left shoulder, according to a release from the school.

The 6-foot-8 Spencer is averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his sophomore season with the Tigers as he’s one of the team’s best rim protectors.

Spencer’s surgery will be performed on Thursday.

“Horace, he’s one of our toughest players, and he’s a fighter, and he’s not afraid, and he’s a really good teammate,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in the release. “Horace has got a little bit of mother hen, and he’s got a little bit of big brother in him. He’s our team protector.”

Pearl noted in the release that Spencer was out for four months after last season after knee surgery, so he’s had a hard time staying healthy during his first two years at Auburn. On the bright side, Spencer being out for four months means that he’ll get most of this summer to improve before his junior season.

Virginia Tech loses Chris Clarke to season-ending torn ACL

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 01: Chris Clarke #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies goes to the basket during Virginia Tech's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 1, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

Virginia Tech took a huge blow to its season on Monday as the team announced that sophomore forward Chris Clarke is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The 6-foot-6 Clarke is a key glue guy who puts up numbers all across the board for the Hokies. Clarke was averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as he was shooting 58 percent from the field. Clarke also brought a certain intensity with him to each game that helps give the team a lift and he’s also one of the team’s better defenders. Clarke played in the Hokies’ double-overtime win over Virginia on Sunday but will now be gone the rest of the season.

Virginia Tech is a balanced team with plenty of weapons but the loss of Clarke will certainly sting for the Hokies. The Hokies will probably be able to withstand Clarke’s scoring loss, since he is fourth on the team, but Clarke’s rebounding will certainly be missed as he was tops on the team in rebounds per game.

Terminally ill former player attends Duke-UNC as ‘bucket list’ game

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 09: Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels throws the ball in against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 13, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

Duke and North Carolina played another game in their storied rivalry last week. Although the two ACC juggernauts hold quite a long grudge against one another, the two programs teamed up to make something special happen for a terminal breast cancer patient.

Melanie Pearson Day, a 38-year-old mother of three, is battling stage IV terminal breast cancer. A former player at BYU, the native of Lehi, Utah was told by doctors that she has two to five years to live.

Day is battling cancer but she also remains a passionate basketball fan. Seeing the Duke and North Carolina rivalry up close was always Day’s priority as a basketball fan.

In a great story from Jeff Call of the Deseret News, Day received a special trip to be apart of one of the best rivalry in sports.

From Call’s story:

Day learned more than a month ago that she and her husband, Preston, would be checking off the No. 1 item on her bucket list by attending last Thursday’s basketball game between arch-rivals Duke and North Carolina at iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Her weeklong experience in the Tar Heel State surpassed anything she could have imagined. For Day, it might have been the perfect week.

“I’ve dreamed of this for 25 years,” said Day, a former BYU women’s basketball player. “I grew up thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to go to this game someday?’ When I put it on my bucket list, on my blog, never did I actually think I’d get tickets to it. Then I got tickets and I went to the game, but it was so much more than that. It’s like a basketball fantasy.”

Not only did Day get see the Duke and North Carolina game from the third row behind the Duke bench but she also attended closed practices for both teams and spent time with both Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams.

Day’s dream trip is told in great detail in Call’s story and I highly recommend you check it out.

NIT to experiment with rules, similar to quarter-style play

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: The entrance to the NCAA's headquarters is seen following an announcement of sanctions against Penn State University's football program on July 23, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sanctions are a result of a report that the university concealed allegations of child sexual abuse made against former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Next month’s NIT will experiment with rules, incorporating elements of playing four quarters while staying with a two-half format.

The NCAA said Monday its rules oversight panel has approved resetting team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half, as well as doing away with the 1-and-1 free throw in favor or two foul shots on many fouls.

Instead, teams will shoot two free throws after teams have reached a four-foul limit during each 10-minute segment and three fouls during overtime. The fouls will reset at the 9:59 mark of each half.

The possibility of playing a quarter system to mirror international basketball instead of halves has been a topic of discussion in the college game. The NCAA said in a statement the mid-half reset “may have the same effect” as resetting fouls at the end of 10-minute quarters while retaining “the unique format” of 20-minute halves.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes suspects it’s “just a matter of time” before the college game moves to the quarter system.

“I think the rules we should be playing really as much as any would be the international rules,” Barnes said. “They play quarters and reset (fouls) the same way. I’m just for having a universal game. I think the quicker we can get to that, I think it would help our game overall,” he said.

“Even when kids get to high school, if they start playing with a shot clock, I think that would help their progression with it. Again, I just think from high school on it should be a universal game.”

The NIT starts March 14 and ends March 30 in New York.

The panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds, or leaving it the same if there was more time when play was stopped, instead of going back to 30 seconds when a team inbounds the ball in its frontcourt after a foul that results in no free throws. This would also include any technical foul against the defense or if the game is stopped for a player who is bleeding or has blood on his uniform.

The Men’s Basketball Rules Committee wants to see if that increases the number of possessions in a game, and therefore scoring, the NCAA said.

The results of the changes will be reviewed during the committee’s May meeting. The committee said other postseason tournaments can also use the experimental rules if they agree to gather data for the committee’s review.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

College Basketball Coaches Poll: Gonzaga remains No. 1

SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 14: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs goes to the basket against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 14, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday afternoon.

The Zags got 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes. Villanova, who was No. 2 in the poll, got the other three.

Kansas, Baylor and UCLA rounded out the top five, while Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, North Carolina and Wisconsin were in the top ten.

Here is the entire poll:

1. Gonzaga (29 first-place votes)
2. Villanova (3)
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. UCLA
6. Arizona
7. Louisville
8. Oregon
9. North Carolina
10. Wisconsin
11. Kentucky
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Duke
15. Virginia
16. Purdue
17. Cincinnati
18. Florida State
19. South Carolina
20. Notre Dame
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Creighton
23. SMU
24. Maryland
25. Butler

CBT Podcast: Jeff Eisenberg joins to talk Gonzaga, the Big Ten and the bracket reveal

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EST

The biggest story in the weekend in college basketball was the bracket reveal where we got a glimpse of the top 16 teams in the selection committee’s eyes. Jeff helps me parse through that as well as Gonzaga’s undefeated run, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and whether or not Duke is really, actually, for real for real back to being back.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom