Report: Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox involved in accident, one person to hospital

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds you see below come from.

WINNERS

Michigan (RPI: 73, KenPom: 31, play-in game): The Wolverines certainly helped themselves on Sunday, completing a sweep of Indiana with a win at Assembly Hal. It adds a top 100 road win to their résumé, but it also gives them a decided advantage or another conference rival that is trending towards that bubble cutline. If it comes down to Indiana and Michigan, how can you picked the Hoosiers given that they lost twice to the Wolverines?

Wichita State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 16, play-in game): The Shockers landed a win over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday, which keeps them in the conversation for an at-large bid. They still have just one top 100 win, and that came against Illinois State.

LOSERS

Indiana (RPI: 78, KenPom: 42, No. 10 seed): I told you last week that Indiana was going to miss the NCAA tournament. I lay out the entire argument here. On Sunday, the Hoosiers lost one of their two remaining home games. They’ve now lost five out of six since O.G. Anunoby got hurt, and four of their last five games are on the road. Sorry IU fans. You’re not going to be happy about this.

STILL TO PLAY

Northwestern (RPI: 40, KenPom: 32, No. 8 seed) at No. 7 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Virginia at Virginia Tech (RPI: 45, KenPom: 54, No. 10 seed), 6:30 p.m.