More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 12: Vic Law #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is fouled by Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on February 12, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Northwestern punches ticket with win at No. 7 Wisconsin

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 9:11 PM EST

More College Hoops

BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Tim Jankovich of the SMU Mustangs shouts instructions during first half action against the Boise State Broncos on November 30, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images) No. 25 SMU lands key win over No. 11 Cincinnati, moves into first in AAC BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 21: James Blackmon Jr. #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers attempts a shot over Alvin Ellis III #3 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Assembly Hall on January 21, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Bubble Banter: It’s a big day for the Big Ten MALIBU, CA - JANUARY 28: Przemek Karnowski #24, and Jordan Mathews #4 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer on their teammates during the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Firestone Fieldhouse on January 28, 2017 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images) No. 1 Gonzaga remains undefeated with impressive win at No. 20 Saint Mary’s

I don’t know if Northwestern’s win on Sunday was the biggest win in the history of the program, but I cannot imagine that there has ever been one bigger.

The Wildcats went into Madison on Sunday evening and knocked off No. 7 Wisconsin, 66-59, to move to 19-6 on the season and 8-4 in the Big Ten, a record that is now impressive enough to lock Northwestern into the NCAA tournament.

That’s right.

The Wildcats are going to be dancing for the first time in program history barring catastrophe, and I’m not even sure Northwestern is capable of Northwesterning this. The way things currently stand, Northwestern has three top 50 wins and five more top 100 wins. Four of those eight top 100 wins are on the road – including at Wisconsin – and a fifth is a neutral court win over Dayton. Throw in the fact that Northwestern has just one sub-50 loss, which was to an Illinois team that looks worse on TV than it does in the RPI’s formula, and yeah, there is a lot to like about this profile.

The most impressive part of this win?

The Wildcats did it without Scottie Lindsey, their leading scorer. Lindsey had missed the previous two games, a 21-point whipping at Purdue and the loss to Illinois at home earlier this week.

There is a downside to this for the Big Ten, however.

The conference didn’t get a single team into the top 16 when the Selection Committee previewed the bracket over the weekend. No Wisconsin, no Purdue, no Maryland, and that was before the Badgers took this loss at home.

In fact, I’d go as far as to day that it is time to start being worried about Wisconsin. The Badgers were taken to overtime by Nebraska earlier this week, a week after they were taken to overtime by Rutgers and struggled to put away a struggling Indiana team at home.

Wins are wins in conference play, I get that, but when you consistently struggle to beat teams you should walk over, it’s not a great sign moving forward, especially when you consider this: Wisconsin’s best win this season is … at Indiana? At Minnesota or Marquette? Over Georgetown or Tennessee in Maui? Syracuse when Syracuse was still a disaster?

That’s a problem, one that could end up causing the Badgers to get a seed much closer to last year’s No. 7 seed than you would expect for the No. 7 team in the AP poll.

Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard tears ACL, career over

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jordan Woodard #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats during the NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at NRG Stadium on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

More College Hoops

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 12: Vic Law #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is fouled by Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on February 12, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Northwestern punches ticket with win at No. 7 Wisconsin BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Tim Jankovich of the SMU Mustangs shouts instructions during first half action against the Boise State Broncos on November 30, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images) No. 25 SMU lands key win over No. 11 Cincinnati, moves into first in AAC BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 21: James Blackmon Jr. #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers attempts a shot over Alvin Ellis III #3 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Assembly Hall on January 21, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Bubble Banter: It’s a big day for the Big Ten

Oklahoma announced on Sunday evening that Jordan Woodard has torn his ACL and will undergo surgery, ending his senior season and his college career.

“We are so grateful for Jordan and what he has brought to our program the past four seasons,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team. It is unfortunate to lose him for the conclusion of the season and his collegiate career. We will continue to support Jordan and use our resources to aid him in the recovery process.”

Woodard was the starting point guard on three NCAA tournament teams and helped lead the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four. He finished his career averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds.

No. 25 SMU lands key win over No. 11 Cincinnati, moves into first in AAC

BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Tim Jankovich of the SMU Mustangs shouts instructions during first half action against the Boise State Broncos on November 30, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Loren Orr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

Semi Ojeleye scored 18 points and No. 25 SMU used a 21-2 run midway through the second half to turn a 40-31 deficit into a 52-42 lead as the Mustangs moved into sole possession of first place in the AAC with a 60-51 win over No. 11 Cincinnati on Sunday.

Sterling Brown added 13 points and 10 boards for the Mustangs, who landed their best win of the season and just their second top 50 win; the other is TCU at home.

This was a missed opportunity for the Bearcats, who were left out of the top 16 teams in Saturday’s bracket reveal. Despite a 22-3 record on the season, it’s hard to imagine the Bearcats being able to climb into the top 16 without this win. The Bearcats have just two top 50 wins, and there’s an argument to be made SMU actually has a better résumé. With the lack of depth in the AAC, neither team is going to have much of a chance to build on that.

The Bearcats got 15 points from Jacob Evans, but just three of them came in the second half. Troy Caupain finished 0-for-7 from the floor while Kyle Washington had just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Report: Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox involved in accident, one person to hospital

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Isaiah Briscoe #13, Edrice Adebayo #3 and De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate on the bench against the Hofstra Pride in the second half of the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at Barclays Center on December 11, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 6:14 PM EST

Kentucky freshmen Bam Adebayo and De’Aaron Fox were in a car accident on Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., according to a report from WLEX 18.

The two players were passengers in a car involved in an accident that sent one person to the hospital. Neither player was driving, so, according to the report, they found another ride to get to a team meeting at the Joe Craft Center.

Neither player was injured, but the police did speak to them about the crash.

Towson’s John Davis shot in drive-by shooting

screen-shot-2017-02-12-at-3-02-13-pm
Towson Athletics
1 Comment
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 3:04 PM EST

Towson senior forward John Davis was injured in what was termed by the program as an “apparent drive-by shooting” in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

Davis is a native of Philly and remained behind after the team’s win at Drexel to celebrate the birth of his son. He was treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital and released last night.

“John stayed back in Philadelphia Saturday night for the dedication of the birth of his son, Bryson Hunter Davis Harris,” head coach Pat Skerry said in a statement released by the university. “He was outside of his family home when a car drove by and opened fire. We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed. Our main focus is the health of John Davis.”

Davis is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 boards in 23 minutes for the Tigers, who are 9-5 in the CAA, good for sole possession of third place. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer and leading rebounder. His status for the rest of the season is undetermined.

VIDEO: USC’s Chimezie Metu five-star slapped Oregon guard’s back

screen-shot-2017-02-12-at-11-49-47-am
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

Chimezie Metu had himself a tough evening on Saturday night.

He finished with 16 points and four boards but the Trojans lost to No. 5 Oregon at home, 81-70.

With 16.7 seconds left in the game, after USC had failed to score on what was likely their final possession, Metu foul Oregon’s Payton Pritchard to send him to the foul line with an open-hand slap square in the middle of Pritchard’s back:

Metu was given a flagrant foul for the infraction, and Pritchard somehow managed to look tough despite being in some pain. Metu is 6-foot-11 with long arms and huge hands. You know that, deep down inside, Pritchard probably wanted to cry. He didn’t though, so credit to him.

It wasn’t the only time Metu was mired in a bit of controversy. Earlier in the half, after Bennie Boatwright scored an and-one, Metu can be seen trying to trip Oregon center Chris Boucher: