No. 25 SMU lands key win over No. 11 Cincinnati, moves into first in AAC

Semi Ojeleye scored 18 points and No. 25 SMU used a 21-2 run midway through the second half to turn a 40-31 deficit into a 52-42 lead as the Mustangs moved into sole possession of first place in the AAC with a 60-51 win over No. 11 Cincinnati on Sunday.
Sterling Brown added 13 points and 10 boards for the Mustangs, who landed their best win of the season and just their second top 50 win; the other is TCU at home.
This was a missed opportunity for the Bearcats, who were left out of the top 16 teams in Saturday’s bracket reveal. Despite a 22-3 record on the season, it’s hard to imagine the Bearcats being able to climb into the top 16 without this win. The Bearcats have just two top 50 wins, and there’s an argument to be made SMU actually has a better résumé. With the lack of depth in the AAC, neither team is going to have much of a chance to build on that.
The Bearcats got 15 points from Jacob Evans, but just three of them came in the second half. Troy Caupain finished 0-for-7 from the floor while Kyle Washington had just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Oklahoma announced on Sunday evening that Jordan Woodard has torn his ACL and will undergo surgery, ending his senior season and his college career.
“We are so grateful for Jordan and what he has brought to our program the past four seasons,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team. It is unfortunate to lose him for the conclusion of the season and his collegiate career. We will continue to support Jordan and use our resources to aid him in the recovery process.”
Woodard was the starting point guard on three NCAA tournament teams and helped lead the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four. He finished his career averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds.
Kentucky freshmen Bam Adebayo and De’Aaron Fox were in a car accident on Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., according to a report from WLEX 18.
The two players were passengers in a car involved in an accident that sent one person to the hospital. Neither player was driving, so, according to the report, they found another ride to get to a team meeting at the Joe Craft Center.
Neither player was injured, but the police did speak to them about the crash.
Towson senior forward John Davis was injured in what was termed by the program as an “apparent drive-by shooting” in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.
Davis is a native of Philly and remained behind after the team’s win at Drexel to celebrate the birth of his son. He was treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital and released last night.
“John stayed back in Philadelphia Saturday night for the dedication of the birth of his son, Bryson Hunter Davis Harris,” head coach Pat Skerry said in a statement released by the university. “He was outside of his family home when a car drove by and opened fire. We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed. Our main focus is the health of John Davis.”
Davis is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 boards in 23 minutes for the Tigers, who are 9-5 in the CAA, good for sole possession of third place. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer and leading rebounder. His status for the rest of the season is undetermined.
Chimezie Metu had himself a tough evening on Saturday night.
He finished with 16 points and four boards but the Trojans lost to No. 5 Oregon at home, 81-70.
With 16.7 seconds left in the game, after USC had failed to score on what was likely their final possession, Metu foul Oregon’s Payton Pritchard to send him to the foul line with an open-hand slap square in the middle of Pritchard’s back:
Metu was given a flagrant foul for the infraction, and Pritchard somehow managed to look tough despite being in some pain. Metu is 6-foot-11 with long arms and huge hands. You know that, deep down inside, Pritchard probably wanted to cry. He didn’t though, so credit to him.
It wasn’t the only time Metu was mired in a bit of controversy. Earlier in the half, after Bennie Boatwright scored an and-one, Metu can be seen trying to trip Oregon center Chris Boucher:
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds you see below come from.
WINNERS
Michigan (RPI: 73, KenPom: 31, play-in game): The Wolverines certainly helped themselves on Sunday, completing a sweep of Indiana with a win at Assembly Hal. It adds a top 100 road win to their résumé, but it also gives them a decided advantage or another conference rival that is trending towards that bubble cutline. If it comes down to Indiana and Michigan, how can you picked the Hoosiers given that they lost twice to the Wolverines?
Wichita State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 16, play-in game): The Shockers landed a win over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday, which keeps them in the conversation for an at-large bid. They still have just one top 100 win, and that came against Illinois State.
LOSERS
Indiana (RPI: 78, KenPom: 42, No. 10 seed): I told you last week that Indiana was going to miss the NCAA tournament. I lay out the entire argument here. On Sunday, the Hoosiers lost one of their two remaining home games. They’ve now lost five out of six since O.G. Anunoby got hurt, and four of their last five games are on the road. Sorry IU fans. You’re not going to be happy about this.
STILL TO PLAY
Northwestern (RPI: 40, KenPom: 32, No. 8 seed) at No. 7 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Virginia at Virginia Tech (RPI: 45, KenPom: 54, No. 10 seed), 6:30 p.m.