WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below are from.
WINNERS
Georgetown (RPI: 66, KenPom: 57, next four out): The Hoyas beat Marquette at home in decisive fashion, which adds a top 100 win to their résumé. That’s not enough for the Hoyas to make up the ground they need to make as one of the next four out, but it is a good sign beating up on another bubble team like this. Georgetown, sitting at 13-12 on the season, more or less has to run the table in the regular season to have a real chance of not being disappointed on Selection Sunday.
Wake Forest (RPI: 31, KenPom: 34, next four out): At this point, beating N.C. State doesn’t mean all that much. It’s another top 100 win for the time being, but come Selection Sunday, at the rate the Wolfpack are going, it probably won’t be. Still, winning this game is a far better outcome than losing it would have been.
Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed): The best thing about beating Rutgers? It means you didn’t lose to Rutgers.
LOSERS
Seton Hall (RPI: 36, KenPom: 53, play-in game): The Pirates took a brutal loss on the road to a bad St. John’s team on Saturday, the kind of loss that is a nightmare scenario for a team slotted in the play-in game. But it doesn’t change the fact that Seton Hall’s bid will get earned when they play Creighton, Villanova and Xavier at home in consecutive games, starting next week.
Marquette (RPI: 72, KenPom: 35, play-in game): That win over Villanova is starting to look more and more like a fluke, as Marquette has lost four of five since then. With three games left against Xavier and Creighton, the Golden Eagles still have a chance to make a run and play their way onto the right side of the bubble.
STILL TO PLAY
Kansas State (RPI: 43, KenPom: 28, No. 10 seed) at No. 13 West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.
Syracuse (RPI: 59, KenPom: 46, No. 8 seed) at Pitt, 1:00 p.m.
Clemson (RPI: 53, KenPom: 43, next four out) at No. 18 Duke, 1:00 p.m.
Miami (RPI: 49, KenPom: 40, No. 9 seed) at No. 4 Louisville, 2:00 p.m.
TCU (RPI: 33, KenPom: 33, No. 10 seed) at No. 6 Baylor, 2:00 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 41, bubble), 2:00 p.m.
Ohio State (RPI: 62, KenPom: 60, next four out) at No. 21 Maryland, 4:00 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee (RPI: 37, KenPom: 37, first four out), 4:00 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma State (RPI: 30, KenPom: 21, No. 9 seed), 4:00 p.m.
UNC Wilmington (RPI: 45, KenPom: 56, No. 12 seed) at Elon, 4:00 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech (RPI: 77, KenPom: 81, first four out), 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State (RPI: 50, KenPom: 58, No. 11 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa State (RPI: 48, KenPom: 26, No. 9 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 38, KenPom: 50, No. 11 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Davidson at VCU (RPI: 27, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed), 8:00 p.m.
Youngstown State at Valparaiso (RPI: 78, KenPom: 91, No. 12 seed), 8:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 46, KenPom: 59, first four out) at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
Cal (RPI: 33, KenPom: 47, No. 8 seed) at No. 9 Arizona, 10:00 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 44, No. 12 seed), 10:00 p.m.