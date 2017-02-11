More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LAWRENCE, KS - JANUARY 14: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after a foul during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse on January 14, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Villanova, Kansas and Baylor protect No. 1 seed with wins

By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

The NCAA tournament men’s basketball selection committee unveiled its top 16 seeds at this current point in the season. In the televised event, defending champion Villanova was given the current No. 1 overall seed while one notable major power conference didn’t have any top-16 seeds. We have more on this here.

Speaking of Villanova, they went on the road to play Xavier and won convincingly to help head coach Jay Wright win his 500th game. I have more on how the Wildcats have been really tough to stop offensively with the emergence of new scorer.

The Big East had an interesting start to the afternoon that saw Georgetown beat Marquette and St. John’s upset Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles and Pirates are fighting for a spot in the Field of 68 while the Hoyas are trying to win enough to be in bubble consideration. More on this in Bubble Banter.

Freshman Josh Jackson had one of the best games of the year to help lead No. 3 Kansas to a tight road win over Texas Tech. I have more on why Jackson’s game is important to Kansas down the stretch.

Luke Kennard had 25 points to help lead No. 18 Duke to a two-point win over Clemson. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on why the Blue Devils have a glaring issue that is starting to hurt them.

STARRED

J.J. Frazier, Georgia — Frazier finished with 29 points and six assists as Georgia went into Knoxville and knocked off a Tennessee team that is still fighting for their spot on the bubble.

Josh Jackson, Kansas — Frank Mason fouled out with a few minutes left and only played 26 minutes for Kansas on Saturday. So Jackson took over. The freshman played all 40 minutes and knocked in the game-winning free throw as he had a career-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jackson was 12-for-15 from the field and very efficient. He willed the Jayhawks to victory.

Johnathan Motley, Baylor — Keeping pace with the Jayhawks was Baylor as Motley also had himself a great afternoon. Motley finished with 25 points and seven rebounds as he was 12-for-15 from the field.

Tadric Jackson, Georgia Tech — Jackson scored 29 points for the Yellow Jackets in a come-from-behind win over Boston College that kept Josh Pastner’s club in the conversation for an NCAA tournament bid.

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • It took a second-half rally but No. 4 Louisville held off Miami for an ACC home win. Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell both finished with 18 points. Point guard Quentin Snider finished with 13 points after missing six games with injury.
  • Convincing home win for No. 6 Baylor over TCU as the Bears attempt to keep pace with Kansas in the Big 12 race. The Bears had a really good game from Johnathan Motley in this one as he tallied 25 points.
  • In a game that was tied at halftime, No. 13 West Virginia outscored Kansas State by 19 in the second half to pull away with a Big 12 home win. Junior guard Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds.
  • There was a late rally that put a scare into No. 15 Kentucky but they ultimately pulled away for an SEC road win at Alabama. Malik Monk had a so-so shooting game but still managed 17 points.
  • A big second-half run gave No. 17 Florida a home SEC win over Texas A&M. Justin Leon paced the Gators with 18 points while John Egbunu had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
  • No. 21 Maryland held off Ohio State at home thanks to a terrific first half. The Terps had lost back-to-back games to fall out of the Big Ten title race.
  • Just hours after being listed as a top four seed in the NCAA tournament selection show preview, No. 22 Butler went out and lost at Providence.
  • Easy win for No. 23 Creighton as they rolled past DePaul for a Big East road win. The Bluejays had five players finish in double-figures, led by Toby Hegner’s 14 points.

NOTABLE

  • Minnesota did what they were supposed to do and beat Rutgers on the road. Sophomore Jordan Murphy led the Golden Gophers with 17 points while also unleashing a poster dunk.
  • Playing the role of potential spoiler was Pitt as they beat Syracuse at home. The Orange had won five straight games but the Panthers were led by 22 points from Cameron Johnson and 21 points from Michael Young.
  • Another embarrassing loss for N.C. State as they lost by 30 on the road at Wake Forest. Since winning at Duke, the Wolfpack have dropped five consecutive games — three by 20 or more points. Center John Collins continued his stellar stretch with 23 points and seven rebounds.
  • After earning an important road win at Northwestern earlier this week Illinois lost by double-digits at home to Penn State. The Illini have lost seven of nine games and head coach John Groce’s job could be in trouble. Payton Banks led the Nittany Lions with 24 points.

Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett reinjures ankle in loss to Villanova

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a reverse layup in the second half as Ikenna Smart #34 of the Buffalo Bulls defends on November 14, 2016 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Xavier defeated Buffalo 86-53. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

Trevon Bluiett aggravated an ankle injury that has been bothering him in recent weeks in No. 24 Xavier’s loss to No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

He went scoreless in 19 minutes on Saturday and didn’t play down the stretch. He took just two shots.

“”I don’t know much,” Mack told reporters after the game. “He reinjured his ankle and that’s why he didn’t go back in.We felt like 60 or 70 percent of Trevon wasn’t going to be enough. He didn’t want to let his teammates down. We’re going to do what’s best for Trevon like we do everyone that’s in our program.”

“Up until he injured it today, he hasn’t wanted to sit out at all.”

Xavier is already dealing with the loss of Edmond Sumner, the team’s star point guard that tore his ACL last month.

VIDEO: Louisville fan arrested after storming court, busting into Miami huddle

LOUISVILLE, KY - FEBRUARY 11: A Louisville Cardinals fan is subdued by police after running onto the floor in the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at KFC YUM! Center on February 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville defeated Miami 71-66. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 6:34 PM EST

A Louisville fan was arrested on Saturday after he stormed the floor during a timeout and tried to force his way into the Miami huddle.

“There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “I glanced up, and there was someone there in our huddle, I believe in red. We don’t normally wear red.”

The man is 31 years old, according to the paper, and was charged with fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and trespassing.

He’s going to regret this decision when he sleeps this one off.

No. 13 West Virginia defeats Kansas State 85-66

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts against the Temple Owls in the second half during the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:09 PM EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Jevon Carter was pretty excited to exact revenge against Kansas State.

“Revenge was a factor,” he said. “That’s what the Big 12’s all about. You get to play everybody twice. If you lose, you get a chance at redemption.”

His 19 points and nine rebounds led No. 13 West Virginia in a foul-plagued 85-66 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

West Virginia (20-5, 8-4) struggled at the start making two of its first eight shots over the first 4 minutes. James “Beetle” Bolden then led the Mountaineers on a 12-1 scoring run to take the lead.

Kansas State rallied to tie the game at 34 at halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Xavier Sneed early in the second half, the Wildcats (16-9, 5-7) went on a cold snap from the field that lasted over 6 minutes. West Virginia capitalized and held a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

Kansas State never recovered.

Fouls dominated the game, as 54 were called throughout the game although no player fouled out.

“The reason officials don’t come in and do a press conference like the coaches do is because they are independent contractors,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said. “I think it would be a great move on the NCAA’s part to bring them in house.”

Nathan Adrian added 11 points for West Virginia and Bolden finished with nine.

Wesley Iwundu led five Wildcats in double figures with 14 points.

“We didn’t always make the right pass,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said. “We didn’t always make the right play, and we missed open shots. The way they play, you have to jump up and make open shots. We had open shots and just didn’t make them.”

DJ Johnson did not play for Kansas State due to an ankle injury suffered late in their loss to No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

The NCAA Tournament selection committee announced that West Virginia was the 14th overall seed in their bracket preview. The Mountaineers would be a 4 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. The SAP Center in San Jose, California is hosting the West Region on March 23 and 25.

BURSTING THE BUBBLE

Kansas State does not have any more games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 remaining on their schedule. With tough games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU looming, it is unlikely the Wildcats can escape the bubble before the Big 12 Tournament in March.

“It’s disappointing,” Weber said, “but you have to get ready for the next one.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Along with their lackluster win at Oklahoma on Wednesday, expect West Virginia to possibly enter the top 10 when the AP Poll is released Monday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night.

West Virginia travels to take on No. 3 Kansas on Monday night.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Maryland salutes longtime coach Lefty Driesell in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 11: Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams (L) receives a commemorative ball from former Maryland Coach Lefty Driesell (R) before the game February 11, 2006 at Comcast Center in College Park, Maryland. Williams and his team beat Virginia earlier in the week to become the Maryland coach with the most victories, passing former coach Lefty Driesell with 349 wins. Duke defeated Maryland 96-88. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
McNamee/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:08 PM EST

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s been a long time since Lefty Driesell brought Maryland basketball into prominence, flashing the victory sign before home games and foot-stomping his way to 348 wins over 17 years.

In an effort to ensure his legacy won’t soon be forgotten, the school raised a banner with Driesell’s name on it to the rafters of its home arena Saturday.

Charles “Lefty” Driesell went 348-159 from 1969 to ’86. Though supplanted by Gary Williams as the winningest coach in school history, Driesell still has the best career winning percentage (.686).

Now 85, long retired and walking with a cane, Driesell returned to Maryland for an emotional ceremony before the Terrapins faced Ohio State. He was joined by dozens his former players, including former NBA stars Buck Williams, Walt Williams and Albert King.

Upon being introduced, Driesell thrust his hands in the air, each showing his trademark “V for victory” sign.

The red banner was then unfurled with a big white “M” on top of his name. Underneath was a list of his most notable accomplishments at Maryland, including six top-10 finishes.

Before the banner was raised, Driesell entertained alumni and donors in a private session. He recalled visiting King — then one of the nation’s best high school players — in the projects of Brooklyn, New York.

“He was on the 12th floor. I get to the elevator and it won’t work,” Driesell said. “Twelve floors? [I thought], ‘This King better be good.’ I tell ya what, I walked up 12 floors to see him.”

Though Driesell had a do-anything-to-win reputation, he always said his first priority was that his players displayed integrity on and off the court.

“He used to always tell us, ‘Respect, work hard, practice hard, play hard,'” King recalled. “Back then, I didn’t want to listen to that all the time. But now that I’m 57, I understand what he was saying. … What Coach really wanted to make sure is that we become good people.”

Driesell led Maryland to the 1984 Atlantic Coast Conference championship, had 10 20-win seasons and was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year.

“My biggest regret is we never went to the Final Four,” he said. “But getting into the NCAAs back then was hard to do.”

Driesell was relieved of his coaching duties at Maryland after Len Bias died of cocaine intoxication in June 1986. He came to Maryland after rebuilding the basketball program at Davidson and coached at James Madison and Georgia State following his time with the Terrapins.

No. 17 Florida tops Texas A&M 71-62 for 6th straight victory

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Chris Chiozza #11 of the Florida Gators dribbles up court against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:02 PM EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Justin Leon scored 18 points, Canyon Barry added 12 and No. 17 Florida overcame a lackluster start to beat Texas A&M 71-62 on Saturday.

John Egbunu notched his first double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as the Gators (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) won their sixth consecutive game. After winning each of the last five by double digits, this one was considerably closer than most expected.

The Aggies (13-11, 5-7) led 42-41 midway through the second half and looked like they might get their first win in five tries against a ranked team this season. But Florida used a 24-10 run to take the lead and pull away. It started and ended with 3-pointers by Leon, who finished one point shy of tying his career high.

The senior made 7 of 15 shots, including four from behind the arc.

Barry made all four of his under-handed free throws and broke the school record for consecutive makes from the charity stripe. He has made 39 in a row, topping the former mark (37) set by Taurean Green during the 2005-06 season.

Chris Chiozza was the fourth Florida player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

Robert Williams led the Aggies with 18 points and 12 rebounds, the freshman’s seventh double-double of the season.

Texas A&M’s undoing was 20 turnovers. It surely didn’t help that the Aggies made 4 of 18 from 3-point range and finished with just nine assists.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies have a talented frontcourt and really took it to the Gators inside. But they have little talent outside and even less depth in the backcourt.

Florida: The Gators have to be glad they have no more noon tips during the regular season. They played their third in the last five Saturdays and struggled again. Florida needed overtime to beat Georgia on Jan. 14 and lost to Vanderbilt on Jan. 21. The Gators led by 11 early against the Aggies, looking like they had solved their early start issues, but went into a lackluster stretch that allowed Texas A&M back in it. Coach Mike White even changed up the team’s routine by going with a lighter practice Thursday and no early morning shootaround on game day. It didn’t really work.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays at Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Florida plays at Auburn on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25