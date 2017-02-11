POSTERIZED: Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy dunks on Rutgers defender

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below are from.
STILL TO PLAY
Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed) at Rutgers, 12:00 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest (RPI: 31, KenPom: 34, next four out), 12:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 43, KenPom: 28, No. 10 seed) at No. 13 West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.
Seton Hall (RPI: 36, KenPom: 53, play-in game) at St. John’s, 12:00 p.m.
Marquette (RPI: 72, KenPom: 35, play-in game) at Georgetown (RPI: 66, KenPom: 57, next four out), 12:00 p.m.
Syracuse (RPI: 59, KenPom: 46, No. 8 seed) at Pitt, 1:00 p.m.
Clemson (RPI: 53, KenPom: 43, next four out) at No. 18 Duke, 1:00 p.m.
Miami (RPI: 49, KenPom: 40, No. 9 seed) at No. 4 Louisville, 2:00 p.m.
TCU (RPI: 33, KenPom: 33, No. 10 seed) at No. 6 Baylor, 2:00 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 41, bubble), 2:00 p.m.
Ohio State (RPI: 62, KenPom: 60, next four out) at No. 21 Maryland, 4:00 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee (RPI: 37, KenPom: 37, first four out), 4:00 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma State (RPI: 30, KenPom: 21, No. 9 seed), 4:00 p.m.
UNC Wilmington (RPI: 45, KenPom: 56, No. 12 seed) at Elon, 4:00 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech (RPI: 77, KenPom: 81, first four out), 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State (RPI: 50, KenPom: 58, No. 11 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa State (RPI: 48, KenPom: 26, No. 9 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 38, KenPom: 50, No. 11 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Davidson at VCU (RPI: 27, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed), 8:00 p.m.
Youngstown State at Valparaiso (RPI: 78, KenPom: 91, No. 12 seed), 8:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 46, KenPom: 59, first four out) at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
Cal (RPI: 33, KenPom: 47, No. 8 seed) at No. 9 Arizona, 10:00 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 44, No. 12 seed), 10:00 p.m.