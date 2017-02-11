More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

POSTERIZED: Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy dunks on Rutgers defender

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Sometimes big dunks just sound different than others.

That was the case on Saturday as Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy threw down an emphatic dunk on Rutgers center C.J. Gettys.

This isn’t the first time the 6-foot-6 Murphy has caught a body at the rim this season. Murphy also had a big dunk to open the season against UL-Lafayette.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a Spalding basketball during a quarterfinal game between the Davidson Wildcats and La Salle Explorers in the 2015 Men's Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 13, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

The Atlantic 10 comes to NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.

It starts with UMass at Saint Joseph’s at 12:30 p.m. and concludes with St. Bonaventure traveling to George Washington at 2:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

2017 NCAA tournament top 16 teams unveiled for the first time

NCAA Logo
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 12:42 PM EST

The NCAA tournament men’s basketball selection committee unveiled its first early look at 2017 tournament on Saturday.

In an effort to draw more attention to the NCAA tournament and college basketball’s regular season, for the first time, the committee announced the 16 teams that would be the top four seeds in each region if the 2017 NCAA tournament were to begin today.

Obviously, these teams and seeds will change dramatically over the final month of the season but it is a useful look at how the committee might view certain teams as we move closer to Selection Sunday.

Defending champion Villanova is currently the No. 1 overall seed.

East Region

  1. Villanova (overall No. 1 seed)
  2. Louisville (overall No. 7 seed)
  3. Kentucky (overall No. 12 seed)
  4. UCLA (overall No. 15 seed)

Midwest Region

  1. Kansas (overall No. 2 seed)
  2. Florida State (overall No. 6 seed)
  3. Arizona (overall No. 9 seed)
  4. Duke (overall No. 16 seed)

South Region

  1. Baylor (overall No. 3 seed)
  2. North Carolina (overall No. 5 seed)
  3. Florida (overall No. 11 seed)
  4. Butler (overall No. 13 seed)

West Region

  1. Gonzaga (overall No. 4 seed)
  2. Oregon (overall No. 8 seed)
  3. Virginia (overall No. 10 seed
  4. West Virginia (overall No. 14 seed)

There was hardly surprise with the No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga, Kansas, Villanova and Baylor have earned the right to sit atop their individual regions.

North Carolina and Florida State are the two most interesting teams on the No. 2 seed line, as an outright winner of a league as strong as this year’s ACC will have a very strong argument for being a No. 1 seed. Florida State in particular seems to be the team valued more by the committee than by the polls, as they are currently ranked 14th in the country.

Oregon ended up as the No. 2 seed out west, which means that the committee factored in the injuries that Dillon Brooks has dealt with this season. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Pac-12 season shakes out, because Arizona, who is currently a No. 3 seed in the Midwest, is sitting all alone in first place in the league standings.

Easily the most exciting region is the East, where No. 2 Louisville and No. 3 Kentucky appear to be on a crash course to meet in the Sweet 16, where they will move on to play the winner of Villanova and No. 4 seed UCLA.

The other interesting team to watch?

Duke, who is the No. 4 seed in the midwest, is on track to face off with Kansas in the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils are finally healthy and playing some of their best basketball of the season right now.

Perhaps the biggest storyline here is the total lack of a Big Ten presence in the top 16. No Wisconsin, no Purdue, no Maryland, a fact that may be all the more surprising considering that the Badgers are currently ranked No. 7 in the polls and that our most recent bracket projection has eight Big Ten teams in the tournament.

This may not be a good sign for the Big Ten teams on the bubble – looking at you, Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan and Northwestern. If the committee doesn’t value the league enough to think that Wisconsin or Purdue deserve a top five seed at this point, how much are they going to value teams at the bottom of the conference whose best wins came against the top of the league?

Still, it’s important to remember that this is hardly a done-deal.

Just because you’re favorite team is a No. 1 seed doesn’t guarantee that they’ll be a No. 1 seed 19 days from now.

On this day one year ago, our bracket projection had Iowa as a No. 1 seed in the West Region while Wisconsin wasn’t even in the field. Both ended up as No. 7 seeds on Selection Sunday. Oregon, who ended up as the actual No. 1 seed out west, was a No. 3 seed, as was Michigan State, who entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed – a questionable decision – and the overall favorite to win the tournament.

 

 

Bubble Banter: Saturday’s are always a wild day on bubble watch

SYRACUSE, NY - JANUARY 28: Tyler Roberson #21 of the Syracuse Orange dunks the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at the Carrier Dome on January 28, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 11:45 AM EST

More College Hoops

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 01: A 165-foot tall NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is seen on the JW Marriott Indianapolis leading up to the 2015 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The bracket is 44,000 square-feet. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Weekend Preview: The NCAA Tournament bracket seed reveal is the biggest story line this weekend ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 and Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Weekend Preview: Saint Mary’s is the last team with a chance to end Gonzaga’s undefeated regular season UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu, center, yells as he misses a dunk as Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, left, and forward Jordan Bell defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Four Takeaways: Tenth-ranked UCLA knocks off No. 5 Oregon

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below are from.

STILL TO PLAY

Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed) at Rutgers, 12:00 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest (RPI: 31, KenPom: 34, next four out), 12:00 p.m.

Kansas State (RPI: 43, KenPom: 28, No. 10 seed) at No. 13 West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.

Seton Hall (RPI: 36, KenPom: 53, play-in game) at St. John’s, 12:00 p.m.

Marquette (RPI: 72, KenPom: 35, play-in game) at Georgetown (RPI: 66, KenPom: 57, next four out), 12:00 p.m.

Syracuse (RPI: 59, KenPom: 46, No. 8 seed) at Pitt, 1:00 p.m.

Clemson (RPI: 53, KenPom: 43, next four out) at No. 18 Duke, 1:00 p.m.

Miami (RPI: 49, KenPom: 40, No. 9 seed) at No. 4 Louisville, 2:00 p.m.

TCU (RPI: 33, KenPom: 33, No. 10 seed) at No. 6 Baylor, 2:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 41, bubble), 2:00 p.m.

Ohio State (RPI: 62, KenPom: 60, next four out) at No. 21 Maryland, 4:00 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee (RPI: 37, KenPom: 37, first four out), 4:00 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State (RPI: 30, KenPom: 21, No. 9 seed), 4:00 p.m.

UNC Wilmington (RPI: 45, KenPom: 56, No. 12 seed) at Elon, 4:00 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech (RPI: 77, KenPom: 81, first four out), 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan State (RPI: 50, KenPom: 58, No. 11 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State (RPI: 48, KenPom: 26, No. 9 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 38, KenPom: 50, No. 11 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Davidson at VCU (RPI: 27, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Youngstown State at Valparaiso (RPI: 78, KenPom: 91, No. 12 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Arkansas (RPI: 46, KenPom: 59, first four out) at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 33, KenPom: 47, No. 8 seed) at No. 9 Arizona, 10:00 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 44, No. 12 seed), 10:00 p.m.

Cincinnati finds new home for 2017-18 season while arena is renovated

SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 18: Head coach Mick Cronin of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts against the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the first half during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 18, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

Cincinnati will spend the 2017-18 season in a new arena as Fifth Third Arena will be undergoing renovations next season.

The Bearcats announced on Friday that they would play next season at BB&T Arena, which is Northern Kentucky’s home arena.

The 9,400 seat BB&T Arena is a good alternative for Cincinnati because it is a newer arena that was built in 2008 and it is only located seven miles away from downtown Cincinnati.

Fifth Third Arena is getting an $87 million renovation that begins in March and is scheduled to end in October 2018.

 

This is a solid move for both programs as it will be intriguing to see how two Division I teams share the same home arena for one season. My biggest question comes with the home floor. Is Cincinnati spending all season playing with Northern Kentucky logos on the hardwood?

Cincinnati had to find something during its arena overhaul so this is a natural solution that is still relatively close to campus.

Northern Kentucky is the big winner in this. BB&T Arena will get a lot of new fans coming there next season and that should only enhance the Northern Kentucky basketball brand in that area. Some Cincinnati fans could check out a game at that arena for the first time, realize how nice of a facility it is, and come back for a Northern Kentucky game or another event at the arena. That’s what Northern Kentucky gains from all of this.

Cincinnati’s larger national profile also means that a healthy amount of nationally-televised games should be coming from that arena as well, which gives it even more visibility.

 

VIDEO: Gonzaga’s Zach Collins obliterated on dunk from Buay Tuach

screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-2-43-00-pm
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

I’m not sure what’s better, Buay Tuach’s name or this dunk, which nearly ended the life of Gonzaga’s Zach Collins: