LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 31: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena on January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.


No. 15 Kentucky takes down Alabama

By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 3:20 PM EST

Kentucky survived foul trouble and a late Alabama rally as the No. 15 Wildcats held on for a 67-58 SEC road win on Saturday afternoon.

Coming off of a recent sluggish stretch that included a blowout loss at Florida and a poor defensive effort in a home win over LSU, the Wildcats (20-5, 10-2) had an impressive early surge to build a lead as big as 18 as they led by double-digits for much of the game.

Things started to turn when Kentucky freshman big man Bam Adebayo (14 points, seven rebounds) fouled out with a little over six minutes left, giving the Crimson Tide a sliver of hope. Alabama cut it to within six with under two minutes left but sophomore Isaiah Briscoe (11 points, 11 rebounds) made a lot of key buckets down the stretch to keep the Crimson Tide down.

Freshman Malik Monk (17 points) had a so-so shooting game but ended up with 14 points while senior Derek Willis had a key three-pointer out of a timeout with just over a minute left to effectively seal the game.

Kentucky only shot 21 percent from three-point range but their defense looked way better than recent performances as they closed out harder on shooters and helped force 16 Alabama turnovers.

Alabama (14-9, 7-4) shot themselves in the foot with a lot of missed free throws and turnovers as they did everything they could to dig out of the early hole. The slower tempo certainly helped the Crimson Tide but shooting 9-for-26 from the free-throw line is going to kill you.

Braxton Key led the Crimson Tide with 21 points while Dazon Ingram added 12 points. Alabama lost this hard-fought battle to Kentucky, but they played hard in front of a sold-out crowd that got to see some of this team’s young talent.

Jay Wright wins No. 500 as No. 2 Villanova wins convincingly at No. 24 Xavier

of the Villanova Wildcats during the game against Xavier Muskateers at Cintas Center on February 11, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 4:40 PM EST

Villanova used a balanced effort as the No. 2 Wildcats beat No. 24 Xavier, 73-57, for a Big East road win on Saturday afternoon.

The win is head coach Jay Wright’s 500th as he saw the Big East leaders play a complete game.

Point guard Jalen Brunson had a solid game with 17 points, seven assists and only two turnovers as Villanova shot 51 percent (27-for-52) from the field and only committed six turnovers. Donte DiVincenzo also continued his strong recent stretch of play by finishing with 17 points.

Kris Jenkins (12 points), Josh Hart (11 points) and Mikal Bridges (10 points) also finished with double-figures for Villanova.

When Villanova’s offense is playing like this they are going to be one of the toughest teams in the country to stop. Brunson and DiVincenzo being the leaders in this one is particularly noteworthy since those are two of the players Villanova will rely on in March compared to last season. We know that Josh Hart is a player of the year candidate and Jenkins and Bridges are also steady but adding more perimeter firepower from those guys makes Villanova really tough to defend.

With DiVincenzo scoring like this there are not many weak links in the Villanova lineup.

Xavier (18-7, 8-4) looked lifeless by the end of this one as Trevon Bluiett (0 points) had an ankle injury and the team’s offense struggled. Rashid Gaston had a solid game with 23 points and 10 rebounds while J.P. Macura added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Musketeers outrebounded Villanova 42-27 but the only shot 35 percent from the field and 28 percent from three-point range.

This loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Xavier as they begin a three-game road trip in which they need to get healthier and figure out the offensive issues.

Josh Jackson’s monster game leads No. 3 Kansas past Texas Tech

634759772

By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 4:08 PM EST

Freshman Josh Jackson took over after senior Frank Mason fouled out as No. 3 Kansas held off Texas Tech, 80-79, for a Big 12 road win.

Jackson took an isolation and was fouled with 2.8 seconds left, making the game-winning free throw and finishing with a career-high 31 points. The freshman also added 12 rebounds and four assists, going 12-for-15 from the field.

Jackson took over the game down the stretch and willed Kansas to a road win when Mason only played 26 minutes and was held to 12 points. It was the type of performance that could be talked about on draft night because Jackson put together one of the most complete efforts we’re going to see all season. He looked completely in rhythm offensively and didn’t force anything as he was ruthlessly efficient and calm throughout a tense game.

Even after Mason fouled out, Jackson took over and scored multiple buckets and that has to give head coach Bill Self a lot of confidence this late in the season. It means that Kansas doesn’t need to rely solely on Mason to help win close games and it appears Jackson could be turning a corner heading into a monster final stretch.

This type of game is the reason many ranked Jackson near No. 1 in this loaded Class of 2016. He was that good on Saturday.

Landen Lucas also added 13 points and four rebounds for the Jayhawks while LaGerald Vick gave some solid minutes of the bench to finish with nine points. Vick played more crunch-time minutes as a defensive presence and he could also be counted on more down the stretch in close games if he plays like this.

The win also keeps Kansas (22-3, 10-2) in first place in the Big 12 standings after Baylor won earlier in the day over TCU.

Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8) went with the Iowa State approach of having three players have big games but the ultimately fell short against the Jayhawks. Keenan Evans (25 points), Niem Stevenson (22 points) and Zach Smith (21 points) all had solid outings for the Red Raiders but the rest of the roster only contributed 11 points. You do get the feeling, however, that Kansas might have been in trouble if this game went to overtime but Texas Tech never got that chance.

This was a crucial opportunity for Texas Tech to land a signature win over a top-five opponent but they fell short. Head coach Chris Beard will have to get his team together for another win that could put them in the tournament. The Red Raiders certainly looked like a NCAA tournament team and that was including off-nights from much of the roster besides the three 20-point scorers.

Texas Tech has back-to-back games against Baylor and West Virginia after this, so they’ll get more shots to win big games to help their postseason status.

Kennard’s 25 points save No. 18 Duke from an upset at the hands of Clemson

DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 19: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Tennessee State Tigers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.

By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 3:14 PM EST

Luke Kennard scored 25 points and was the only Blue Devil in double-figures as No. 18 Duke survived a scrappy Clemson team, 64-62, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils hit eight first half threes and took a 29-18 lead into the break, but their offense bogged down in the final 20 minutes as the Tigers made a run to make this thing a game.

Grayson Allen and Jayson Tatum combined for just 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting two days after scoring 46 points in Thursday night’s win over No. 8 North Carolina.

Saturday’s performance exposed what may the biggest concern with this Duke team moving forward: they really do not have all that much depth. Frank Jackson scored 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench while Harry Giles III and Marques Bolden spelled Amile Jefferson for a combined 12 minutes, but that is all the time that Duke’s backups played on Saturday. In the second half, every Duke starter played at least 17 minutes, with Tatum and Matt Jones playing all 20 minutes. Jefferson, at 29 minutes, was the only Duke starter that didn’t crack 30 minutes, and Allen, who missed a good chunk of the first half after rolling his ankle, was the only perimeter player that didn’t see at least 36 minutes.

Generally speaking, that wouldn’t be an issue, but with Saturday’s tip-off coming less than 39 hours after Duke closed out their win over the Tar Heels on Thursday, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that they were wiped out by the end of the game.

This is an issue for Duke because, as you may know, the NCAA tournament is played in a Thursday-Saturday format as well. Granted, there will be an extra eight hours worth of rest for Duke – teams that play at night in the first round play at night in the second round – but this is going to be something to monitor moving forward.

This problem could be solved by Giles getting healthy or Bolden getting a blue about how to defend at this level, but it doesn’t seem likely that either of those things are going to happen.

It makes you wonder.

The Blue Devils are hurting badly for depth, and they have three McDonald’s All-American big men that aren’t good enough to play at this level.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a Spalding basketball during a quarterfinal game between the Davidson Wildcats and La Salle Explorers in the 2015 Men's Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 13, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

The Atlantic 10 comes to NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.

It starts with UMass at Saint Joseph’s at 12:30 p.m. and concludes with St. Bonaventure traveling to George Washington at 2:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

POSTERIZED: Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy dunks on Rutgers defender

By Scott PhillipsFeb 11, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Sometimes big dunks just sound different than others.

That was the case on Saturday as Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy threw down an emphatic dunk on Rutgers center C.J. Gettys.

This isn’t the first time the 6-foot-6 Murphy has caught a body at the rim this season. Murphy also had a big dunk to open the season against UL-Lafayette.