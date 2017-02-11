More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts against the Temple Owls in the second half during the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

No. 13 West Virginia defeats Kansas State 85-66

Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:09 PM EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Jevon Carter was pretty excited to exact revenge against Kansas State.

“Revenge was a factor,” he said. “That’s what the Big 12’s all about. You get to play everybody twice. If you lose, you get a chance at redemption.”

His 19 points and nine rebounds led No. 13 West Virginia in a foul-plagued 85-66 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

West Virginia (20-5, 8-4) struggled at the start making two of its first eight shots over the first 4 minutes. James “Beetle” Bolden then led the Mountaineers on a 12-1 scoring run to take the lead.

Kansas State rallied to tie the game at 34 at halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Xavier Sneed early in the second half, the Wildcats (16-9, 5-7) went on a cold snap from the field that lasted over 6 minutes. West Virginia capitalized and held a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

Kansas State never recovered.

Fouls dominated the game, as 54 were called throughout the game although no player fouled out.

“The reason officials don’t come in and do a press conference like the coaches do is because they are independent contractors,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said. “I think it would be a great move on the NCAA’s part to bring them in house.”

Nathan Adrian added 11 points for West Virginia and Bolden finished with nine.

Wesley Iwundu led five Wildcats in double figures with 14 points.

“We didn’t always make the right pass,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said. “We didn’t always make the right play, and we missed open shots. The way they play, you have to jump up and make open shots. We had open shots and just didn’t make them.”

DJ Johnson did not play for Kansas State due to an ankle injury suffered late in their loss to No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

The NCAA Tournament selection committee announced that West Virginia was the 14th overall seed in their bracket preview. The Mountaineers would be a 4 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. The SAP Center in San Jose, California is hosting the West Region on March 23 and 25.

BURSTING THE BUBBLE

Kansas State does not have any more games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 remaining on their schedule. With tough games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU looming, it is unlikely the Wildcats can escape the bubble before the Big 12 Tournament in March.

“It’s disappointing,” Weber said, “but you have to get ready for the next one.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Along with their lackluster win at Oklahoma on Wednesday, expect West Virginia to possibly enter the top 10 when the AP Poll is released Monday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night.

West Virginia travels to take on No. 3 Kansas on Monday night.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett reinjures ankle in loss to Villanova

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a reverse layup in the second half as Ikenna Smart #34 of the Buffalo Bulls defends on November 14, 2016 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Xavier defeated Buffalo 86-53. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

Trevon Bluiett aggravated an ankle injury that has been bothering him in recent weeks in No. 24 Xavier’s loss to No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

He went scoreless in 19 minutes on Saturday and didn’t play down the stretch. He took just two shots.

“”I don’t know much,” Mack told reporters after the game. “He reinjured his ankle and that’s why he didn’t go back in.We felt like 60 or 70 percent of Trevon wasn’t going to be enough. He didn’t want to let his teammates down. We’re going to do what’s best for Trevon like we do everyone that’s in our program.”

“Up until he injured it today, he hasn’t wanted to sit out at all.”

Xavier is already dealing with the loss of Edmond Sumner, the team’s star point guard that tore his ACL last month.

VIDEO: Louisville fan arrested after storming court, busting into Miami huddle

LOUISVILLE, KY - FEBRUARY 11: A Louisville Cardinals fan is subdued by police after running onto the floor in the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at KFC YUM! Center on February 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville defeated Miami 71-66. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 6:34 PM EST

A Louisville fan was arrested on Saturday after he stormed the floor during a timeout and tried to force his way into the Miami huddle.

“There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “I glanced up, and there was someone there in our huddle, I believe in red. We don’t normally wear red.”

The man is 31 years old, according to the paper, and was charged with fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and trespassing.

He’s going to regret this decision when he sleeps this one off.

Maryland salutes longtime coach Lefty Driesell in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 11: Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams (L) receives a commemorative ball from former Maryland Coach Lefty Driesell (R) before the game February 11, 2006 at Comcast Center in College Park, Maryland. Williams and his team beat Virginia earlier in the week to become the Maryland coach with the most victories, passing former coach Lefty Driesell with 349 wins. Duke defeated Maryland 96-88. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
McNamee/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:08 PM EST

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s been a long time since Lefty Driesell brought Maryland basketball into prominence, flashing the victory sign before home games and foot-stomping his way to 348 wins over 17 years.

In an effort to ensure his legacy won’t soon be forgotten, the school raised a banner with Driesell’s name on it to the rafters of its home arena Saturday.

Charles “Lefty” Driesell went 348-159 from 1969 to ’86. Though supplanted by Gary Williams as the winningest coach in school history, Driesell still has the best career winning percentage (.686).

Now 85, long retired and walking with a cane, Driesell returned to Maryland for an emotional ceremony before the Terrapins faced Ohio State. He was joined by dozens his former players, including former NBA stars Buck Williams, Walt Williams and Albert King.

Upon being introduced, Driesell thrust his hands in the air, each showing his trademark “V for victory” sign.

The red banner was then unfurled with a big white “M” on top of his name. Underneath was a list of his most notable accomplishments at Maryland, including six top-10 finishes.

Before the banner was raised, Driesell entertained alumni and donors in a private session. He recalled visiting King — then one of the nation’s best high school players — in the projects of Brooklyn, New York.

“He was on the 12th floor. I get to the elevator and it won’t work,” Driesell said. “Twelve floors? [I thought], ‘This King better be good.’ I tell ya what, I walked up 12 floors to see him.”

Though Driesell had a do-anything-to-win reputation, he always said his first priority was that his players displayed integrity on and off the court.

“He used to always tell us, ‘Respect, work hard, practice hard, play hard,'” King recalled. “Back then, I didn’t want to listen to that all the time. But now that I’m 57, I understand what he was saying. … What Coach really wanted to make sure is that we become good people.”

Driesell led Maryland to the 1984 Atlantic Coast Conference championship, had 10 20-win seasons and was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year.

“My biggest regret is we never went to the Final Four,” he said. “But getting into the NCAAs back then was hard to do.”

Driesell was relieved of his coaching duties at Maryland after Len Bias died of cocaine intoxication in June 1986. He came to Maryland after rebuilding the basketball program at Davidson and coached at James Madison and Georgia State following his time with the Terrapins.

No. 17 Florida tops Texas A&M 71-62 for 6th straight victory

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Chris Chiozza #11 of the Florida Gators dribbles up court against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:02 PM EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Justin Leon scored 18 points, Canyon Barry added 12 and No. 17 Florida overcame a lackluster start to beat Texas A&M 71-62 on Saturday.

John Egbunu notched his first double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as the Gators (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) won their sixth consecutive game. After winning each of the last five by double digits, this one was considerably closer than most expected.

The Aggies (13-11, 5-7) led 42-41 midway through the second half and looked like they might get their first win in five tries against a ranked team this season. But Florida used a 24-10 run to take the lead and pull away. It started and ended with 3-pointers by Leon, who finished one point shy of tying his career high.

The senior made 7 of 15 shots, including four from behind the arc.

Barry made all four of his under-handed free throws and broke the school record for consecutive makes from the charity stripe. He has made 39 in a row, topping the former mark (37) set by Taurean Green during the 2005-06 season.

Chris Chiozza was the fourth Florida player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

Robert Williams led the Aggies with 18 points and 12 rebounds, the freshman’s seventh double-double of the season.

Texas A&M’s undoing was 20 turnovers. It surely didn’t help that the Aggies made 4 of 18 from 3-point range and finished with just nine assists.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies have a talented frontcourt and really took it to the Gators inside. But they have little talent outside and even less depth in the backcourt.

Florida: The Gators have to be glad they have no more noon tips during the regular season. They played their third in the last five Saturdays and struggled again. Florida needed overtime to beat Georgia on Jan. 14 and lost to Vanderbilt on Jan. 21. The Gators led by 11 early against the Aggies, looking like they had solved their early start issues, but went into a lackluster stretch that allowed Texas A&M back in it. Coach Mike White even changed up the team’s routine by going with a lighter practice Thursday and no early morning shootaround on game day. It didn’t really work.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays at Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Florida plays at Auburn on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Motley’s 25 points lead No. 6 Baylor in 70-52 win over TCU

Baylor forward Johnathan Motley (5) reacts to a play against Texas in first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 74-64. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)
Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:02 PM EST

WACO, Texas (AP) After Johnathan Motley grabbed a rebound and no defender got in front of him, Baylor’s 6-foot-10 forward was going all the way.

Motley’s full-court drive for a layup in the second half was part of his 25 points and the sixth-ranked Bears had little trouble this time with TCU in a 70-52 victory on Saturday.

“I was going until someone cut me off,” Motley said.

And TCU really never did that all day against Motley, who was 12-of-15 shooting with all of those makes in the paint. The breakaway drive was in a stretch when he scored nine straight points for Baylor (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), including a three-point play after getting fouled while making a layup.

“He’s long, he just plays hard,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

“Mot was tremendous. He’s had some good games, but when you shoot 12 for 15, those are special,” Bears coach Scott Drew said. “And he was really effective. It was fun to watch him.”

Baylor never trailed in winning its 11th straight game in the series since the former Southwest Conference rivals were reunited in the Big 12 when TCU (17-8, 6-6) moved into the power league four years ago.

Manu Lecomte added 17 points for the Bears, and King McClure scored all 13 of his before halftime.

Jaylen Fisher had 18 points for TCU while Kenrich Williams had 10.

When they played about 100 miles away on Jan. 21 in Fort Worth, there were 16 lead changes, with 13 in the second half along with five ties, before Baylor pulled out a 62-53 victory. The rematch was tied only once, at 2-2.

“We definitely were expecting better,” Williams said. “It’s a little bit of an embarrassment, with me being from Waco. We’ve just got to keep working.”

BIG PICTURE

TCU: After their first three-conference winning streak since 2008, the Frogs suffered their largest loss of the season. They still have six Big 12 wins, their most ever in the league, and would likely get back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998 by splitting their last six regular-season games.

Baylor: The Bears have their best-ever record through 25 games overall (22-3) and best through 12 Big 12 games (9-3). Drew said his team was intent to erase what happened in its last home game, when the Bears were down by 17 points in the first half last Saturday against Kansas State before a late rally came up two points short.

KING-SIZE SHOTS

McClure had back-to-back 3-pointers for Baylor to make it 15-6 during a first-half stretch when TCU went more than 7 minutes without a field goal. McClure started his second straight game in place of suspended Al Freeman, who is out for what the school called a violation of team policy. It is unclear when Freeman may be reinstated. McClure has 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in those two starts.

OVER THE SHOULDER – AND IN

Baylor’s last field goal of the first half was Jake Lindsey’s over-the-shoulder layup with his right hand and his back to the basket after driving the baseline. That put the Bears up 32-17.

BEEN A LONG TIME

The Frogs have lost their last 20 games against Top 25 teams since a win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State on Valentine’s Day two years ago. Their road losing streak against ranked teams is 39 straight since a win at No. 24 Hawaii in January 1998.

NOT MUCH HELP

TCU had only one assist at halftime. Then again, the Frogs had only six field goals by then. “I’ve never been around a team with one assist in a first half,” Dixon said. They trailed 32-17 at the half, their lowest-scoring half this season. They had nine assists on 14 field goals in the second half.

UP NEXT

TCU: Home against Oklahoma State on Wednesday

Baylor: Plays on Monday night at Texas Tech, which lost by one at home Saturday to Big 12-leading and third-ranked Kansas. The Jayhawks are in Waco next Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25