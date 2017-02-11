Motley’s 25 points lead No. 6 Baylor in 70-52 win over TCU

WACO, Texas (AP) After Johnathan Motley grabbed a rebound and no defender got in front of him, Baylor’s 6-foot-10 forward was going all the way.

Motley’s full-court drive for a layup in the second half was part of his 25 points and the sixth-ranked Bears had little trouble this time with TCU in a 70-52 victory on Saturday.

“I was going until someone cut me off,” Motley said.

And TCU really never did that all day against Motley, who was 12-of-15 shooting with all of those makes in the paint. The breakaway drive was in a stretch when he scored nine straight points for Baylor (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), including a three-point play after getting fouled while making a layup.

“He’s long, he just plays hard,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

“Mot was tremendous. He’s had some good games, but when you shoot 12 for 15, those are special,” Bears coach Scott Drew said. “And he was really effective. It was fun to watch him.”

Baylor never trailed in winning its 11th straight game in the series since the former Southwest Conference rivals were reunited in the Big 12 when TCU (17-8, 6-6) moved into the power league four years ago.

Manu Lecomte added 17 points for the Bears, and King McClure scored all 13 of his before halftime.

Jaylen Fisher had 18 points for TCU while Kenrich Williams had 10.

When they played about 100 miles away on Jan. 21 in Fort Worth, there were 16 lead changes, with 13 in the second half along with five ties, before Baylor pulled out a 62-53 victory. The rematch was tied only once, at 2-2.

“We definitely were expecting better,” Williams said. “It’s a little bit of an embarrassment, with me being from Waco. We’ve just got to keep working.”

BIG PICTURE

TCU: After their first three-conference winning streak since 2008, the Frogs suffered their largest loss of the season. They still have six Big 12 wins, their most ever in the league, and would likely get back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998 by splitting their last six regular-season games.

Baylor: The Bears have their best-ever record through 25 games overall (22-3) and best through 12 Big 12 games (9-3). Drew said his team was intent to erase what happened in its last home game, when the Bears were down by 17 points in the first half last Saturday against Kansas State before a late rally came up two points short.

KING-SIZE SHOTS

McClure had back-to-back 3-pointers for Baylor to make it 15-6 during a first-half stretch when TCU went more than 7 minutes without a field goal. McClure started his second straight game in place of suspended Al Freeman, who is out for what the school called a violation of team policy. It is unclear when Freeman may be reinstated. McClure has 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in those two starts.

OVER THE SHOULDER – AND IN

Baylor’s last field goal of the first half was Jake Lindsey’s over-the-shoulder layup with his right hand and his back to the basket after driving the baseline. That put the Bears up 32-17.

BEEN A LONG TIME

The Frogs have lost their last 20 games against Top 25 teams since a win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State on Valentine’s Day two years ago. Their road losing streak against ranked teams is 39 straight since a win at No. 24 Hawaii in January 1998.

NOT MUCH HELP

TCU had only one assist at halftime. Then again, the Frogs had only six field goals by then. “I’ve never been around a team with one assist in a first half,” Dixon said. They trailed 32-17 at the half, their lowest-scoring half this season. They had nine assists on 14 field goals in the second half.

UP NEXT

TCU: Home against Oklahoma State on Wednesday

Baylor: Plays on Monday night at Texas Tech, which lost by one at home Saturday to Big 12-leading and third-ranked Kansas. The Jayhawks are in Waco next Saturday.

